Gen Z Man Watches TV To ‘Heal’ His Brain From Doomscrolling & Experts Say He’s Actually Onto Something

Studies preaching about the negative effects TV had on kids’ brains were the bane of most of our childhoods, but some experts say it may actually be the antidote to too much doomscrolling.

That’s not to say there wasn’t solid evidence to suggest TV harmed children, especially for those with seats 10 inches from the screen or who didn’t open a book until high school. In today’s world, however, the dangers of too much TV have been replaced with a different evil, known as short-form content.

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Somewhat surprisingly, many Gen Zers seem to be waking up to the impact a steady diet of TikTok videos has had on their attention spans. The solution one man proposed sounds a bit unconventional, though.

A Gen Z man said he uses TV to ‘unfry’ his brain from endless short-form content.

A Gen Z content creator known as @mmmmmmdelicious on TikTok admitted his penchant for short-form content, whether on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or elsewhere, has made it nearly impossible for him to watch anything longer than a short 30-second clip without drifting off and losing interest.

The way he and thousands of other Gen Zers and millennials online plan to fix this problem is incredibly ironic. To watch fewer social media videos, they're watching more TV.

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“My brain is so fried from short-form content that in order to make it better, I go and watch TV,” he shared. “Like, remember the days when your parents would say, ‘Don’t watch too much TV; you’re going to fry your brain?' I’m trying to unfry my brain from this short-form destruction.”

He's far from the only one using TV as a means to 'train' himself to pay better attention.

Younger generations may be the most active on apps like TikTok, but they aren't naive to the consequences they have on them. Take fashion influencer Kelsey, for example. In her own video, she jokingly lamented, “Just remind yourself how cringe it is that you can’t get through a single task without checking your little black rectangle.”

While dwindling concentration has become a joke for many, the true nature of the beast is alarming. It's keeping people from reading books, watching movies, and engaging in conversation. As if that weren't bad enough, it's also impacting their ability to maintain healthy relationships, both personal and professional.

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Research has shown that shorter attention spans are also causing people to feel more stressed. This acts in direct contrast to the dopamine release that comes from watching short-form content, which is why people can become addicted or highly attached to their screens.

To break the cycle, these Gen Zers and others are using long-form content to train their brains. And, while it might seem counterintuitive, experts suggest there’s some merit to it. Of course, giving up, or more realistically, limiting screen time, is the better solution, but it’s not feasible in our tech-dependent world.

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Despite negative discourse about screen time, watching TV to ‘heal’ your brain might actually work, depending on your age.

For young minds, an acceptable amount of screen time might not exist. Overexposure can lead to problems with behavior and mental health. However, for teenagers and adults in their 20s and 30s, the negative effects of too much screen time can be combated with a more balanced lifestyle.

Utilizing long-form content like books and even YouTube videos could help improve cognitive ability and concentration. That's because the brain engages with this content in a different way that often leads you to learn more than you could from something shorter.

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The longer you commit to something like a movie, the better. Intentionally focusing on a more intensive medium could help “train” your brain out of the short-form content cravings.

If you can’t read a book without checking your phone, catch a film without dozing off, or hold a conversation on a first date without allowing your mind to wander, consider some new habits that help to train your brain, even if it means watching more TV.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.