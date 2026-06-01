9 Reasons People Raised In The 70s & 80s Are Naturally Better At Protecting Their Peace Than Younger Generations

Many people today have a pretty misguided idea of what protecting your peace actually means.

Ironically enough, people raised in the 70s and 80s are naturally better at protecting their peace than younger generations, who seem to believe in weaponizing the mental health trend at work and in their attempts at self-advocacy. Of course, not every young person uses this excuse framed as boundaries as a cover for laziness and entitlement, but in many ways, people in their 40s and 50s are far more adept at being mindful of their own needs because of life skills they had no choice but to pick up from pretty early on.

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Here are 9 reasons people raised in the 70s and 80s are naturally better at protecting their peace than younger generations

1. They can disconnect from their phones

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Despite adapting to technology and social media as adults, many Gen Xers and millennials who were raised in the 70s and 80s know how to step away from their phones. Even if they’ve adopted some less-than-ideal routines and behaviors around screen time, they can still draw on the skills and experiences they gained growing up in mostly cell phone-free homes.

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Even if it takes the simple form of reduced screen time and doomscrolling over a two-week period, experts agree that this kind of digital detox can be great for mental health and overall well-being.

2. They’re direct

There’s a reason why directness is considered a form of kindness in relationships. Everyone is better off when their needs are expressed, and they know what’s expected of them. Even if it’s uncomfortable to be vulnerable in the moment, in the end, the most direct people have the most fulfilling relationships because they’re not waiting on anyone to read their minds.

According to a study from UCLA, talking about your feelings directly also helps make them less intense, allowing peace to filter in, even when someone is going through a hard time. For people raised in the 70s and 80s, who had to advocate for themselves and figure out how to express emotions on their own, this means of protecting their peace is a superpower compared to their more sheltered, uncertain Gen Z counterparts.

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3. They spend more time alone

Rather than distracting themselves from their own thoughts or filling their schedules to avoid being alone, people raised in this generation protect their peace by slowing down. They’re not afraid to spend more time alone without constant stimulation, largely because they were expected to manage boredom on their own when they were growing up.

Despite occasionally complaining about being bored as kids, they’re more creative and patient today because they learned to manage boredom in ways they had to come up with themselves.

4. They aren’t worried about being seen online

Many young people fall into the trap of comparison culture because they’ve grown up seeking validation and attention online. They can’t help but compare themselves to everyone else’s curated feed on social media and seek conformity for a fragment of that spotlight.

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However, for Gen Xers who didn’t grow up online and had the chance to cultivate their unique identities much more privately, protecting their peace comes more naturally. They don’t have to feel seen only by spending time on social media, and they certainly don’t need that kind of external validation to feel secure.

5. They don’t expect life to be easy

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While many Gen Zers have grown up in a world curated to their comfort and convenience, people from the 70s and 80s know better than anyone that life is unfair. It’s not always easy and comfortable. You have to be resilient in the face of difficulty to reach the enjoyable parts of life. Those moments of discomfort are usually how people grow.

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Ironically, this resilience and appreciation for the unfairness of life is one of the reasons people raised in this time period cultivate more peace. They’re not thrown entirely off guard by difficult seasons of life, and they don’t let inconveniences throw them off course. They handle it and move on.

6. They’ve figured out how to cope

Whether it was playing outside as kids or sitting in solitude for a few hours after long days at work, Gen Xers have mastered the art of protecting their peace by relying on healthy coping mechanisms. They’ve figured out how to cope well, so when something comes up, they have the tools.

Many young people are still figuring out how to cope. They’re experimenting with all kinds of things to figure out how to protect their peace. Some have mastered it, but many others are still relying on misguided distractions or avoidant behaviors as an alternative to actually coping.

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7. They’ve mastered healthy suppression

Yes, suppressing negative emotions and complex feelings all the time is rarely good for your health, as a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology explains. However, sometimes pushing away negative thoughts and being proactive about the emotions you’re making space for is a great way to protect your peace.

You should acknowledge emotions as they arise, but sometimes, that’s all they need. You don’t have to entertain every passing thought or express every emotion for it to be valid. You can acknowledge it and let it go, which is exactly what many Gen Xers subconsciously do to benefit their peace and well-being.

8. They avoid drama

Everyone can get swept up in the occasional gossip session, but for the most part, growing up for Gen Xers has also meant letting go of the need to tolerate drama. Instead of living in fight-or-flight mode and chasing constant excitement, they find their peace in slowness, appreciation, and boundaries.

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Sometimes, an occasional moment of gossip with a friend can increase their closeness, but for the most part, they’re building connections with honest, intentional language.

9. They focus on routine

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Especially for young people today who are constantly pressured to do more and seek novelty, usually from social media, it’s not surprising that maintaining a routine is less of a priority. Yes, wellness movements are rolling in, and self-care is coming at a premium, but for the most part, young people are less interested in building stable routines than they are in discovering themselves and trying new things.

However, these routines and the stability of a few healthy habits are actually how we cultivate peace, which is why Gen Xers are great at garnering calmness as a baseline. They’re not afraid to stay home on a weekend or find a routine they’re obsessed with over exciting novelty.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.