5 Things We Did As 90s Kids That Would Make Adult Life So Much Easier Today

Being an adult is overrated. Yes, we get to stay out late and drive ourselves around, but at what cost? To get through life, you need money, and unfortunately, the most common way to get that is working a 9-5 job that's either boring or stressful.

But what if there was a way to fix adulthood by doing things you loved as a 90s kid? Kids who grew up in the 90s developed fun, no-stress habits that made life feel easier, and bringing them back as adults might be exactly what we need right now. A study even suggested that bringing more fun into the workplace would let you engage better and make it through the day a little happier. If we could take a break during the workday to do something calm, fun, and stress-free, we would be able to finish our days better and more relaxed. Not only would it be good for you, but it would make the workday a little less miserable.

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Here are five things we did as 90s kids that would make adult life much easier today:

1. 90s kids embraced regular naptime

Naptime was probably my most under-appreciated part of school as a kid. I was always energetic, so taking time to nap just didn’t interest me. Looking back, I should have taken those naps, so I could be a little less tired now. Taking naps as an adult is glorious. After the morning coffee wears off, and you’ve been at work a few hours, the workplace doldrums strike.

A nap fixes all that. Recharge, refresh, and ready to go. The light, drowsy stage of falling asleep is great for creativity. It is a time when the brain makes wild, creative connections. By playing audio cues to guide dreams during this phase, researchers found they could significantly boost creative thinking compared to just sleeping or staying awake.

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2. They lived for recess

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Sometimes naps are just not your thing. Maybe you’re a “go outside and move around” kind of person. For you, we need to bring back recess. Kickball, swings, and monkey bars could get your heart going and break up the work haze. Exercise allows you to return to work with fresh eyes and perspective. Maybe that’s all you need to work through that tough budgeting problem.

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Burnout coach Lisa Petsinis advised, "Take a few minutes to get your blood pumping with some jumping jacks or a walk around the block. Even a few sun salutations will loosen tired muscles while calming and lifting your spirits. Exercise increases neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine that regulate mood and boost your overall well-being. Even just 15 minutes of physical activity can significantly improve your mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety."

3. 90s kids were all about vacations

Designated vacation time may be the greatest part of childhood. Yes, the teachers assigned homework, but it only took a day, and you had the rest of the week for fun. For winter break, it was skiing and family time; in the spring, it was trips to the beach, or if you were lucky, Disney World/Disneyland.

In today's workplace, everything is go, go, go. And if you’re constantly working, research has shown you’re going to burn out. Having a guaranteed week off would give you the time to rest and relax. Go hiking, take a road trip, anything that will let you forget your everyday life for a little while.

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4. They leveraged the reading corner

Sometimes the work isn’t the problem. Maybe it’s the sitting at your desk all day. I had a class where we had a corner of the room with more comfortable chairs, designated for reading. It could have been classwork or a book for fun if we had completed our work early. It was highly motivating. A small change in seating made me more comfortable and gave me a better mindset for getting things done.

"Planning to do difficult or boring tasks when you lack energy is usually counterproductive," recommended career coach Cena Block. "Complete those arduous tasks during peak energy times (like earlier in the day) and leave the easier, more enjoyable tasks to end your day when your energy wanes. Rather than doing tasks haphazardly, successful pros know they need to establish consistent starting and quitting times, also called working hours, and they stick to them."

5. 90s kids spent their afternoons in extracurriculars

At the end of the workday, heading straight home can be a bummer, and heading to a bar can get pricey if you’re there too long (and you may get a reputation if you go too much). If only there were something to do with people that could be fun and not get you in trouble, like extracurricular activities.

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Jam sessions, book club, chess club, dance class, trombone lessons, and things like that would help you make friends and let go of the stress that builds up over the day. Even if you’re not good at it, trying to do something new will get you out of your shell, liberating you a bit. And expanding your talents would be great for your employer, too. Everyone loves a multi-talented employee, right?

Julian Klein is a writer and ESL trainer/instructor based in New York. He is a former contributor to YourTango.