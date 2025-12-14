The Art Of Play: 5 Simple Ways To Be A Happier Person

Are you having fun in life? Some mistakenly think that playing and having fun are things that only children do. It just seems to come naturally to many children. But, you don't have to be jealous of kids having fun because you can do that, too, — living life with more play, joy, and fun. And there are multiple reasons why play is important for adults, too.

Here are 5 simple ways to be a happier person through the art of play:

1. Lighten up

Fun can reduce stress, and laughter is, of course, an antidote to stress. As the saying goes, "Laughter is the best medicine." Enjoyable recreational activity can also help reduce your levels of the stress hormones cortisol and noradrenalin, as well as improve your mood.

A 2023 study found that spontaneous laughter caused a 32% reduction in cortisol levels. The positive impact was evident after just one bout of laughter, producing a 37% reduction in the stress hormone, regardless of whether people watched a comedy movie or participated in laughter therapy.

2. Smile as often as you can

Smiling and having fun can give you a boost of energy. You feel more alive and more youthful. Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw said, "We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing."

Researchers have proposed that playfulness and play should be incorporated regularly into our lives, even as adults, suggesting that play may help increase feelings of empowerment and self-esteem.

3. Read just for fun

Reading for fun can increase your language skills and improve memory and concentration. A study from the University of London followed nearly 6,000 people and found that reading for pleasure was strongly linked to a stronger vocabulary.

There's a reason curling up with a good book feels so restorative. Research from the University of Cambridge found that reading for pleasure benefits mental health by improving mood and even boosting cognitive function, with regular readers showing better overall well-being than non-readers.

As writer and coach Alex Mathers points out, many people turn reading into a high-pressure "should" activity and drain all the enjoyment from it. The key is approaching it as something to savor rather than accomplish. Studies also suggest that venturing outside your usual genre can build empathy and expand how you see the world.

4. Have a sense of humor

Relationships are more gratifying when there's an element of fun. A sense of humor can help cut through tension and conflict. Couples who use less aggressive humor (see: sarcasm) are happier in their relationships, especially during conflict. Research published in 2023 found that humor is one of the key strategies people use to regulate their partner's emotions, and those who use it more tend to be happier in their relationships.

5. Play with new ideas

Playing and having fun is not simply about amusing ourselves — creativity and playfulness can help you prevent burnout and increase productivity. Marshall B. Rosenberg, the author of Non-Violent Communication: A Language Of Life, stated, "Don't do anything that isn't play." He suggested that we approach all that we do with a joyful attitude.

It's simple: watch your language. How often do you say, "I should..." or "I have to..." or "They made me do..."?

Doing something for the sake of obligation can suck the joy out of it. Whatever you're doing, you're choosing to do it, even if the reason you're making that choice is that you feel you have no choice. Permitting yourself to say "no" gives you permission to say "yes" to something else and mean it.

When you feel that you have to do something, you can never really say "yes" to it. You'll only be doing it because you have to. By acknowledging your decision, you permit yourself to choose to find joy and have a good time as you approach the activity.

Remember, whatever it is, "I am choosing to do this because..."

Rosenburg would ask if you have a big enough "why" to keep doing what you are doing. If you don't have a big enough why — one that can motivate you to do it with a joyful attitude, then perhaps you should stop doing it.

Your "why" motivates you. A big enough why can pull you through and make an effort seem worthwhile. There are many more reasons why play is important for adults, other than simply doing what you want to do. There are also many good reasons for doing things that you don't particularly want to do.

Parents make sacrifices for their children because they want their children to grow up to be responsible adults. Partners do things that are not important to them but are important to their partner.

You can choose to make these sacrifices and also enjoy your life/ Create more fun and play in your life by approaching each day with a joyful attitude. Stop "should-ing" on yourself. Watch your language and replace "I have to..." with "I choose to because..." Smile, find, and create fun and play in your life in everything you do.

Susan Derry is a Registered Therapeutic Counselor who’s been working with couples and individuals for over 20 years.