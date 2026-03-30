If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, you probably made a few beauty mistakes that felt totally normal at the time. Back then, skincare wasn't a priority, makeup trends were bold (and sometimes a little chaotic), and most of us were just figuring it out as we went. Looking back, some of those habits were harmless, but others stuck around longer than they should have.

Like many who grew up in the 80s and 90s, I learned a lot about beauty as a fashion school graduate working in social media for major global beauty brands. I've realized the biggest beauty mistakes we all probably made in high school and what they taught us in the long run.

If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, you probably made these 5 beauty mistakes too:

1. We played it safe with makeup instead of experimenting

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I never wore bright colors on my lips in high school. I remember purchasing my first bright pink lip gloss during freshman year of college. I was terrified to wear it out and about.

From the moment I was brave enough to swipe it across my lips and step into my dorm's common room, I knew I was in love. That product was NYX's Dolly Pink. Never forget.

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2. We didn't have a real skincare routine

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Yikes! Since my cashier job at the local grocery store didn't pay that great, I didn't invest in (or thoroughly research) a skincare routine. Mistake! I would buy the harshest drugstore salicylic acid acne cleanser. Even though I didn't have acne! And on the rare occasion I did use it, I wondered why it stung so badly.

My tip is to figure out what kind of skin you have before splurging (and wash your face every night before bed!). I realized later that I have sensitive, combination skin that is not prone to acne. Lesson learned. I now use First Aid Beauty and Ole Henriksen products on my face — so good.

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3. We pulled and tugged at our skin while doing makeup

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In all fairness, I was given a lot of warning about this one. But I never took it to heart. I kind of still don't. When I apply my signature winged eye, I tug pretty hard at my eyes. Research on skin elasticity and aging suggested this is a big mistake. Huge.

Now I'm noticing a loss of elasticity around my eye area (and that freaks me out). Will my "must-have cateye" make me look like a wrinkly mess within the next few years? Pass me the eye cream and dial 911.

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4. We wore heavy, dramatic makeup at the wrong times

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I know what you're thinking, smokey eye, but afraid of lip color? That's a little weird. Yes, I used to rock smoky eyes at school. I don't know what I was trying to prove with that. 8 AM and black eyeshadow? So. Much. Shame. I used a MAC eyeshadow quad, which made me feel like the coolest person alive. Nope.

I had not yet read the study of women's makeup application, which investigated how "the intended amount and application of makeup differ depending on various situational contexts." Women tend to put on more makeup in a more diligent way when preparing for a party to make an impression.

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5. We used makeup as a mask instead of a tool

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And you caked it on. I caked my foundation on to the point where a friend told me he could probably scoop off my foundation with a spatula. When I hugged people, I got foundation on their clothes. When I was in class, I copiously reapplied my Clinique powder. I really, really packed it on.

It makes more sense now after reading the research on the use of makeup as performative impression management. The study suggested that "while makeup can enhance confidence and support professional self-presentation, it simultaneously reinforces gendered norms linking competence to appearance. performativity impression management."

What I hadn't didn't realized in high school was that I used the foundation (and makeup in general) as a literal mask — painted on to act as a barrier and hide my "true self." I was deeply insecure about my appearance and clung to these products for dear life.

Don't worry, though. I've since switched to lighter BB cream and — gasp! — I even go out with no makeup on at all. It has been a gradual process, but I'm proud of this feat.

Saba Bokhari is a lifestyle blog dedicated to sharing tips about travel and tech, careers, and cosmetics. Whether it’s travel suggestions or looking for the perfect foundation.

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