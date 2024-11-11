There's An Often Unspoken Reason For Parents To Limit Kids' Screen Time — And It Could Save Them A Lot Of Money

Many arguments can be made for why parents should limit their children's screen time, from behavioral issues and decreasing attention spans to worsened academic performance and language delays.

However, new research points to a different motivation for parents to cut down on children's technology usage, one that could potentially save them hundreds of dollars.

Parents should limit their kids' screen time to protect their eyesight.

New research published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology found that one in three kids today are nearsighted, a number that is expected to grow to 40% of all children by 2050.

Advertisement

Dr. Melissa Engle, a pediatric optometrist with Children's Hospital Colorado, told 9News that this is a new and very concerning trend.

Advertisement

"You might be thinking, 'Why?' Right? It's just glasses, no big deal," Engle said. "But I think the problem that parents don't realize is that nearsightedness starts around 8 to 10 years old and it's going to increase every year until about 18 and actually even for some patients into their 20s."

Nearsightedness, or myopia, can also lead to serious long-term health concerns, including retinal detachment, glaucoma, and cataracts.

The reason behind this uptick in eye issues is directly related to screen time.

"I think it's just because unfortunately, this population right now, it's just so many more kids again are just not getting off the screens," Engle said. "They're spending a lot of time on the screens, they're not getting outdoors enough."

Advertisement

To protect their eyesight, parents should encourage their children to play outside and get moving. Think back to when you were a child. You likely had fun without constant technological use, whether you played with dolls, rode your bike, or anything else that did not involve a screen.

Engle also suggested parents limit their children's screen time to just two hours a day. During that screen time, they should ensure that their child's device is at least 40 centimeters from their face.

While it may be easier to hand your child an iPad or turn on the kid's channel on the TV, you can protect your child's health — and your wallet — by implementing her advice and limiting screen time.

Advertisement

Eye care and glasses are expensive.

Aside from protecting your child's eyesight — obviously, the more important reason — limiting screen time can also save you major money on eye care.

In 2024, the average cost of prescription eyeglasses without insurance is around $200-$300. The price varies, and can drastically increase, depending on the prescription, frames, lenses, brand of glasses, and the region you live in.

4 PM production | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Of course, eye exams cost money as well, and every time your child's prescription changes, they will need a new pair of glasses. According to Optometrists.org, school-aged children's prescriptions tend to change frequently — as often as every 6 to 12 months — because their eyes are still growing and likely won't stop until their early 20s.

We all know that American healthcare is costly, so it's probably wise for parents to take whatever precautions they can to avoid medical expenses. In this case, that means taking away their child's devices to avoid the cost of glasses...and damage to their eyesight...obviously.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.