Women in America have been taught that they are living he dream compared to their counterparts around the world. However, thanks to the rise of social media, many Americans are realizing just how bad they have it, and women are no exception. From no guaranteed maternity leave to much higher rates of mortality during childbirth compared to countries like Japan, there are things that American women think are normal that people from other countries don't deal with.

Now, don't get it twisted. It is a privilege to be born in a country that allows for freedom of speech and for women to achieve higher education. That being said, it's important to understand that two things can be true at once: while these are things that shouldn't be taken for granted, these freedoms don't negate the presence of other inequities. So, while American women certainly have it easier compared to those in some places, it's equally important to understand that the things American women feel guilty for wanting are already guaranteed rights in other countries. If America truly wants to be considered the greatest country in the world, there are a few things that need addressing.

These are 10 things that American women think are normal that people from other countries don't deal with

1. Carrying things to protect themselves

The first thing that American women think is normal is that people from other countries don't deal with is having to carry things in case they need to protect themselves. Whether it be pepper spray or a weapon disguised as a lipstick, American women have gotten into the habit of carrying all sorts of defense tools.

At the moment, it might seem like a no-brainer for women to do this, as American women are taught how dangerous the world can be. Unfortunately, this was a lie that was created, as in other countries, the dangers are much more limited. From Iceland to New Zealand, the crime rate is considerably lower compared to the United States.

As a matter of fact, according to the Global Peace Index, the United States ranks 131st in safety in 2023. So, if American women are feeling gaslighted and lied to that this is simply 'the way things are,' don't worry, women are not crazy. For a place that claims to be the greatest in the world, the safety and care towards women are considered terrible compared to other developed countries.

2. Short maternity leave

Nowadays, everyone is telling American women to just have kids. From claims of American women being selfish to politicians dishing out a measly check that doesn't even cover the hospital bill, for some reason, people aren't understanding why American women are refusing to have kids.

And sure, American women can point to the terrible food quality, school tragedies that are occurring, the fact that women are more at risk of giving birth in America compared to other developed countries, and so much more. However, one of the top reasons, besides medical cost, is quite simple: short maternity leave.

It's unfortunate, but a thing that American women think is normal that people from other countries don't deal with is short maternity leave. Sorry to say, but that four to six weeks isn't going to cut it. If America is so great, there's no reason why women should be forced back into work, not even fully healed yet.

However, that's exactly what happens as American woman don't even take their full maternity leave since they're terrified of losing their job. Even worse, in other developed countries such as Sweden and Norway, the maternity year would absolutely make American women gasp in disbelief.

According to the Nordic Co-operation, "Parents are entitled to a total of 12 months’ leave in connection with the birth and after the birth."

So, American women, never feel awful for having children. When schools aren't safe, medical bills cost college tuition, and maternity leave isn't guaranteed, blame it on the politicians, not on the woman.

3. Not being able to walk outside after dark

Every American woman knows better than to walk alone at night. From being kidnapped to being harmed, most women tend to stay indoors after dark. However, this is a thing that American women think is normal, that people from other countries don't deal with.

Sorry to say, but the American women have been lied to. Believe it or not, other developed countries have much better safety for women compared to the United States. According to Rainn, one in six women has experienced attempted SA or completed SA at some point in their lives.

Additionally, the Global Peace Index map found that while countries like Iceland rank number one for safety, the United States ranks 132nd in 2024. To compare, even China ranks higher than the US, with its spot being at number 89. So, when people tell women in the US that it's their fault, think again. None of this is normal, and for the greatest country in the world, it's completely unacceptable.

4. Receiving zero support and being expected to do it all on their own

After the rise of feminism and women finally being allowed to work, Americans thought they had it all. They could finally go to school, make their own money, and support themselves without needing to be tied down, with nowhere else to go. However, this came at a price, as a thing that American women think is normal, that people from other countries don't deal with, is receiving zero support and being expected to do it all on their own.

There's a popular phrase that it takes a village to raise a child, and most people would probably agree. Yet, for years, women have been expected to do it all on their own without any complaints. From working to homemaking, American women do it all and for a while, with zero complaint.

But this isn't normal by a long shot. Believe it or not, in other countries, women are truly supported, as places like Finland, Iceland, and Sweden are ranked happiest in the world, as well as countries that have gender parity. However, this isn't much of a shocker considering these countries also have free healthcare, easier access to education, laws that allow women to thrive as mothers, and better safety.

So ladies, don't feel bad or gaslighted into believing that you're the problem. As it stands, there's a reason why America ranks 23rd in the world compared to 2012, when it ranked 11th.

5. Being dismissed or denied by doctors

Ask most American women, and they'll almost always agree that at some point, they've been dismissed or denied by doctors in the past. From doctors refusing to tie their tubes to doctors denying at-risk women an abortion to save their lives, it's become all too common for women to get ignored.

When 18-year-old Nevaeh Crain screamed at doctors to please help her as she experienced vomiting and a fever the day of her baby shower, she was an American girl who was excited and thrilled to have a baby, but unfortunately, she lived in Texas, a state that has one of the strictest abortion laws. She didn't plan for an abortion, but as a result of sepsis, she has no other choice but to get one. Yet, Texas doctors denied her one and said that at six months, her baby had a heartbeat and that she was "fine to go." Still, she knew something wasn't right, and after her third hospital visit, merely two hours later, Crain's blood pressure had plummeted, and she passed away.

It should go without saying that this should never happen to anyone. Regardless of where people stand, women shouldn't feel dismissed or denied life-saving treatments by their doctors. Yet, here in America, this is a thing that American women think is normal, that people from other countries don't deal with.

Sorry to say this, but America doesn't care much for its women. If it did, it would be concerned by the 18.6 per 100,000 women who die per year as a result of childbirth, compared to Japan, which is 3.5 per 100,000, as noted in both the National Center for Health Statistics and a study conducted in 2021.

6. Going 50/50 on a date

According to Statista, only 7% of women used Tinder back in 2020, compared to 17% of men. However, when looking at the current dating scene, it isn't hard to see why. Let's face it: men and women are already at odds with one another. Every two seconds, it feels like there's an intense battle on X or TikTok about who is right and who is wrong.

However, there's nothing quite as controversial in America as the age-old question of whether men should pay on a date. In certain European or Asian countries, it's a given that a man is supposed to be a gentleman and, at the bare minimum, offer. However, a thing that American women think is normal, that people from other countries don't deal with, is going 50/50 on dates.

Sorry to say it, but in other countries, it's a given that a man is supposed to step up and foot the bill. As a matter of fact, in some restaurants in France, it's not shocking to find men and women given different menus, as the menu for women doesn't show the price tag, and the menu for men does.

Yet, since American women were pulled into doing everything themselves, it was a given that they'd also have to pay for dinner, as that's just the way life is. However, this isn't true, and as it stands, American women are being robbed of proper manners and gentlemanly behavior in favor of "Are you up?" texts and worse of all, "So are you going to cashapp me or do you prefer Paypal?"

7. Being expected to work on their period

There's no worse feeling than being an American woman and being expected to work a whooping eight to ten hours while cramping in the middle of a work day. However, that's just how life is as a thing that American women think is normal, that people from other countries don't deal with, is being expected to work on their period.

It might sound like a bizarre concept in America, but governments in other countries actually care about their women. According to Free Periods Canada, known as menstrual leave, women in certain countries can take a few days off while they're on their period.

In 1947, it was introduced in Japan, and this traveled to Indonesia to South Korea. However, that's not all, as places like Italy and Spain also offer menstrual leave. So, if a woman ever sat there wishing for a day off for their painful cramps, she's not crazy for thinking this way. Other countries currently do so, and if America truly wants to be great, taking care of its women is the first step to getting there instead of making excuses.

8. Paying for extremely expensive child care

There's another huge reason why women aren't having children in America. Besides the obvious, let's face it: childcare is so expensive. It's unfortunate, but many working mothers are finding themselves needing to work weekends to afford child care in America.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, childcare can cost $572 in Mississippi to $2,363 per month in Washington, D.C. When adding all of that up, that's a whopping $6,864 to $28,356 per child. Should it be that way? Absolutely not. If America is going to claim to be the best of the best, there's no reason why childcare should be so expensive.

In many Nordic countries, childcare is free for low-income families and affordable for the rest. So, while politicians continue to scratch their heads in confusion, American women will continue not to have kids. With grocery bills high, housing being unaffordable, and student loan debt costing the same as childcare services, women already have enough on their plates.

9. Public restrooms that don’t provide pads or tampons

Every American woman has been in this situation before: she's running low on time and rushes out of the house without a care in the world. Maybe they're at work, or maybe they're someplace public. Either way, without fail, it's always when women are the most vulnerable that somehow their period comes knocking on the door.

Unfortunately, as a result of their rushing, they don't have a pad to use, which leads to them either buying one or asking a complete stranger for one. Now, in the moment, this might seem like a no-brainer or how things are supposed to be. But believe it or not, other countries provide tampons and pads for free in public restrooms.

From Scotland to New Zealand to South Africa, there are places in the world that care for their women and want them to feel comfortable and safe. Unfortunately, here in the United States, spending an arm and a leg per month on menstrual products is a thing that American women think is normal, that people from other countries don't deal with.

It might sound like something small, but in a world where America claims to be the greatest and makes the bold claim of treating its women right, at the bare minimum, they should be able to afford menstrual products like other countries do. As it stands, according to the National Organization for Women, women spend $18,000 on menstrual products in their lifetime. So, if politicians are truly considered about the 'slow growth of women giving birth in America,' it might be worth looking at cutting the cost for American women so they can actually afford having a baby in the first place.

10. Being shamed for nursing in public

Finally, the last thing that American women think is normal is that people from other countries don't deal with being shamed for nursing in public. Now, most people have seen those videos of mothers being berated here in America for 'being inappropriate' and choosing to breastfeed their child in public.

It's a constant cycle of nonsense in which women are berated for not having children, but are also berated for doing things that mothers are meant to do. From being told to cover up to people questioning their decision to do natural instead of using formula, American women can't catch a break.

However, this isn't normal as Norwegian laws not only provide 12 months of additional childcare leave, but also provide women with as many nursing breaks as they need. On the flip side, American women are ushered in after giving birth and are told to hide their pumping in a dark, cold room because 'it's too distracting.' Despite it being natural and necessary, American women are often pressured to hide themselves from the public eye, causing considerable stress as they aren't sure when they'll get a chance to take care of their baby's needs.

