There are plenty of stereotypes out there about Americans, whether it's being lazy, uneducated, too loud, or too impulsive. But despite these beliefs, there are plenty of good things about Americans that don't get talked about enough. For instance, how hard-working Americans are or how dedicated they are in their careers. In fact, given their dedication to hard work, there are several odd things Americans do to unwind that only stress them out more.

Americans can't help but be viewed as strange by the rest of the world. From constantly checking emails to overbooking their vacations, certain behaviors leave Americans more shaken up in a way people from other countries would never let themselves get.

Here are 11 odd things Americans do to unwind that only stress them out more

1. Over-scheduling vacations

The first odd thing Americans do to unwind that only stresses them out more is over-schedule their vacations. Believe it or not, most people outside of America are fairly relaxed when it comes to planning their vacations.

With countries like Italy being known for their easygoing nature, the thought of overexerting themselves while on vacation is a foreign concept for many people abroad. After all, vacationing is supposed to be the time to relax and let loose. So why spoil it doing too many activities or worse, stress planning to perfection?

Unfortunately, most Americans don’t have the same easygoing nature as those abroad, resulting in them overextending themselves. That said, this isn’t necessarily their fault.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans only vacation 17.2 days out of a year. Even worse, half of that time is used for travel. Because of this, many Americans are thrilled when they’re finally on vacation and want to make the most of it. This explains why they overbook activities on their vacation and why they never seem to take a day to unwind.

Considering how unlikely they are to vacation for a while, Americans want to make the most of their time spent outside of the States. So, is it bad to overextend themselves on vacation? Maybe, but they might not get another moment like that for a while.

2. Binge-watching TV

Everybody loves a good TV show. Whether that’s the new Squid Games season that just dropped or House of the Dragon, there are plenty of shows and movies that have people eagerly turning to their TVs for entertainment. Though the behavior of sitting in front of a TV might seem bizarre in places like the Netherlands, an odd thing Americans do to unwind that only stress them out more is binge-watch TV.

Sure, there’s nothing wrong with a little downtime on the couch to unwind. However, constantly spending time in front of a TV can do more than good. According to Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor of Harvard Women's Health Watch, people who reported watching more than five hours of TV had a 28% higher risk of dementia, a 35% higher risk of depression, and a 16% higher risk of Parkinson's disease.

Not only can it impact their health, but a study in 2022 found that watching TV constantly can cause people’s stress levels to increase.

Combined with the fact that, according to Statista, Americans average a whopping 2.55 hours watching traditional TV and 3.5 hours watching digital videos, is it any wonder why they’re completely stressed out?

3. Endlessly scroll through their phone

The next odd thing Americans do to unwind that only stresses them out more is endlessly scroll through their phone. Now, to be fair, most people are guilty of doing this. Many countries are facing an overconsumption of tech use and as a result, are facing a loneliness epidemic unseen before.

However, according to Statista, the amount of time Americans spend using their phone is expected to increase to 4 hours and 39 minutes by 2024.

Research published in the Journal of Medical Systems found that spending too much time on the phone increases the risk of depression, anxiety, and stress. To prevent this, Americans should ensure that they’re spending time outside or doing other productive activities like exercising.

Though this arguably isn’t always the most exciting thing to do, Americans who actively choose to put themselves and their mental health first will only benefit from this decision in the end.

4. High intensity exercises

America has had a reputation for being filled with lazy individuals who hate to exercise. Yet according to the Centers for Disease Control, 46.9% of Americans meet the physical activity guidelines for aerobic physical activity while 24.2% meet that same guideline for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity.

That said, Americans can sometimes overdo it when it comes to exercising, as an odd thing Americans do to unwind that only stress them out more is do high-intensity workouts.

To be clear: there’s nothing wrong with working out. After all, everyone should be meeting their daily fitness goals to live a healthy and long-lasting life. But there’s a difference between working out to live a long healthy life versus overworking their body to fit an unrealistic beauty standard.

Unfortunately, the latter seems to be true when it comes to doing high-intensity workouts. And though some people genuinely do it to get fit, too many people overtrain their bodies in hopes of looking like a certain celebrity.

5. Engaging in retail therapy

After a bad breakup or workday, sometimes, buying a few dresses or shoes can be the difference between losing one's cool and keeping it together.

That said, an odd thing Americans do to unwind that only stresses them out more is engage in retail therapy.

Most people in different countries, and even territories like Puerto Rico, don't feel the need to overspend on makeup or expensive shoes.

Seeing it as a waste of resources, these individuals would rather use that money towards experiences or better yet, investing in themselves through other means.

This is good, as a study in 2020 found that spending money on experiences led to greater overall well-being than spending money on materialistic things.

Even so, Americans are different from the rest of the world. Known as a 'third world country in a Gucci belt,' our overconsumption has gotten a bit out of control.

As a result, Americans might find themselves highly stressed as buyers' regret kicks in and they realize that only that money they should've been saving just went down the drain.

6. Making overly complex meals

As most Americans very well know, the food regulation system is completely broken and as a result, highly processed foods with concerning ingredients are everywhere on the market. Whether people want to buy apple juice or cereal for a quick fix, these ingredients have families all throughout America struggling to make healthy food choices.

As a result, many Americans no longer feel safe eating processed foods, even if it's more convenient. Because of this, they are slowly starting to revert to making homemade meals to avoid these toxic chemicals.

Yet an 'odd' thing Americans do to unwind that only stresses them out more is make overly complex meals. Feeling like they have no other choice, people will go above and beyond for the sake of good health.

Unfortunately, doing this combined with having a full-time job can quickly make even the strongest American utterly stressed out.

7. Reading too many self help books

Most people want to improve their lives, so an odd thing Americans do to unwind that only stresses them out more is to read too many self-help books.

There are many countries that still don't care too much about mental health and stigmatize psychiatry disorders, according to a study in 2019. As a result, this stigmatization can lead to discrimination, low self-esteem, psychological burden, and so much more.

That said, mental health is a delicate balance to be maintained, and though it's important to focus on it, it's also equally important for Americans to give themselves the grace and time to slowly improve. After all, everyone is a flawed person who ideally wants to get better. Obsessing over the issue might just make it worse.

Knowing this, Americans should strike a balance between reading self-help books by limiting the amount they read every month. Not only will this save them tons of money, but it'll also save them from the stress of feeling like they have to measure up to perfection or worse, feeling as if they'll never get better due to the mountains of advice out there.

8. Trying to have a Pinterest worthy house

People all throughout the world love to have a clean and tidy house. That said, an odd thing Americans do to unwind that only stresses them out more is to try to have a Pinterest-worthy house.

Too many Americans are concerned with having extremely clean houses. Compared to Italy, most Italians couldn't fathom the amount of time people spend cleaning dishes or mopping walls. Known as il riposo, Italian culture prioritizes rest over overworking themselves to the bone.

As a result, some Italians only clean on certain days while others take a nap right after their lunch break. Additionally, some shops in smaller towns aren't even open consistently as they allow their workers and by extension, their customers, to take a long break between one through four.

Unfortunately, American culture hasn't quite caught up, and as a result, not only are Americans overworked, but they often find themselves continuing this process within their homes.

Leading to them overcleaning their entire home way too often instead of reserving it for a specific day. Yet once again, it's not their fault. One study published in the Society of Personality and Social Psychology journal found that cleaning can give others a sense of calm as they feel more in control over their environment. However, spending too much time cleaning can have the opposite impact and make Americans' stress levels so much worse.

9. Over-commiting to social events

One odd thing Americans do to unwind that only stresses them out more is over-commit to social events. In countries like France, people don't care about playing nice all the time or saying things they don't mean.

As a result, committing to social events that they don't want to is rare in a country that encourages such honesty. That said, not everyone is as brave as French people are.

Unfortunately, despite popular belief, America is filled with overly polite people who have a problem with people-pleasing. According to a YouGov survey in 2024, 48% of Americans identify as people-pleasers themselves. Knowing this, it becomes less and less surprising that Americans over-commit to social events and as a result, burn themselves out during the process.

So, to avoid this, it's important that Americans set boundaries and understand that the word 'no' isn't a bad thing. According to licensed psychotherapist Sharon Martin, DSW, LCSW, although saying no isn't easy, as people begin to practice it'll slowly become easier and easier. Martin suggested starting small and building your way up.

She continued, "Instead of viewing saying "no" as a negative, reframe it as a positive commitment to your own well-being." That way, saying no because less about rejection and more about protection.

10. Taking on too many hobbies

It's great to see people that have a few hobbies. Whether that includes painting on the weekends, reading, writing, or ice skating, engaging in a few hobbies makes for a more interesting person.

Not only that, according to a study published in 2023, people who have hobbies are increasingly likely to be happier, have better life satisfaction, and have fewer symptoms of depression.

Knowing this, Americans would think that having tons of hobbies would be in their best interest, right? That engaging in more and more activities would help alleviate stress. But there is such a thing as having too many hobbies, and as a result, an odd thing Americans do to unwind that only stresses them out more is exactly that.

Understandably, people want to be interesting and they want to be productive. However, constantly buying equipment only to disregard or because they feel too overwhelmed with the other commitments or hobbies they have going on is a waste of time and energy.

So, instead of stressing about balancing all the hobbies they have going on, people should take on one hobby at a time. Not only will it save them a ton of money, but it'll also save them from the stress of having to eventually throw stuff away because they only used it one time.

11. Constantly checking emails and messages during their downtime

Finally, the last odd thing Americans do to unwind that only stresses them out more is they constantly check emails and messages during their downtime. As it stands, many Americans are obsessed with work. Whenever family reunions happen, one of the first things people ask isn't how someone is doing, but how their job is going.

Because of this, many Americans have gotten into the habit of constantly checking their emails and messages after hours, believing it'll give them peace of mind.

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that engaging in this type of behavior will only make someone's stress levels a whole lot worse. Not having a work-life balance quickly leads people to feel burnout. Because of this, things like stress and anxiety, increase, leading Americans to feel overwhelmed.

Though Americans aren't alone in this, as Japan also has a problem with work-life balance, compared to other countries like Denmark or the Netherlands, this is certainly a strange phenomenon.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.