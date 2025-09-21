While entitled behaviors and mentalities are often sparked early in life by permissive parents, it's also possible that narcissistic traits and an aura of self-centeredness craft self-indulgent adults. According to a study from Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, an entitled person's behavior later in life is rooted in their desire for status — they put their own needs, self-image, and comfort above everyone else's in the pursuit of validation and attention.

From arguments of "fairness" to overly critical phrases, adults who were raised entitled almost always say these things when they don't get their way. They can't help it — they've been taught to always prioritize themselves, even if it means crafting transactional relationships, taking advantage of others, being rude, or exploiting another person's kindness.

Adults who were raised entitled almost always say these 11 things when they don’t get their way

1. 'That's not fair'

Many entitled people refuse to follow instructions and obey rules in environments like the workplace because they view them as an "unfair" imposition on their special, deserving, and entitled lives. Anything that doesn't immediately align with what they want to say or do is deemed "unfair," even if it's just a reality of life.

That's why their relationships are often one-sided and they struggle to succeed in the workplace. They don't want to put in any effort, experience discomfort, or navigate through challenges, because they expect someone else to do it all for them.

2. 'You're lucky I'm even here'

Entitled people can't help but create hostility and conflict in their relationships, because they always put themselves first. They believe that their presence, time, and energy are more important and valuable than anyone else's, crafting unbalanced connections and sparking resentment in their relationships.

A phrase like "you're lucky I'm even here" is common for entitled people, especially in situations where they're expected to put in more effort or time than they want. Whether it's at home with a partner or talking to a co-worker, they weaponize their engagement with this phrase — guilt-tripping other people into backing down or conceding to their desires.

3. 'I'm doing you a favor'

Entitled people hardly ever go out of their way to help other people, even close friends and loved ones, but when they do make the time or put in the effort, they expect something in return. So, if they do you a favor or help you with something, adults who were raised entitled almost always say things like "I'm doing you a favor" to get something in exchange for their "valuable" time and energy.

Of course, the only thing this does is craft a transactional relationship, where love, attention, and help are quantified, and peers are constantly tallying up how much effort they should bring to the other. While it may work out fine in a business context — with clear expectations, efficiency, and a path to goal attainment — in personal ones, it leads to people feeling undervalued and alone.

Even if this nature is a product of their childhood and their parents' own misguided "punishment-reward" strategies, it follows them into adulthood, making all of their interactions and relationships feel shallow and superficial.

4. 'I deserve better than this'

Many entitled people believe that being "deserving" of something, or even wanting it at all, means they should receive it. Whether it's money from friends, a raise at work, or a nice house, they believe that "deservingness" is enough to make their case.

However, everyone else is relatively familiar with reality — that just because you want or are deserving of something, doesn't mean that you'll actually receive it. That's the reality of life.

Yet, adults who were raised entitled by their parents and received everything the minute they asked often use phrases like "I deserve better than this." They don't want to solve their own problems, make their own money, or experience challenges and discomfort to achieve their goals — they just want them to fall into their laps.

5. 'I don't take no for an answer'

An adult who refuses to take "no" for an answer isn't being assertive and empowered. They're just overstepping boundaries and being disrespectful. Adults who were raised entitled almost always say these things when they don't get their way, because they don't adhere to other people's boundaries and needs.

If they want something, they'll do whatever it takes to get it, even if it's at the expense of a relationship or another person's comfort.

6. 'You owe me this'

The transactional relationships entitled adults inevitably craft are also largely founded on ideas of privilege, resentment, and quantified love. If they offer an ounce of kindness or expertise to someone, they don't forget it, but instead weaponize it down the road for something that they need, even if it's leaps and bounds larger than the initial small favor.

Even if entitled people have managed to craft friendships and romantic relationships, it's a sentiment like this one that drives them apart — causing resentment, frustration, and disconnection.

7. 'You're being so rude'

If you're friends or partners with an entitled adult, you've probably heard a phrase like "you're being so rude" in the face of your own self-advocacy. If they're speaking with a confident person who refuses to overlook their own needs or boundaries for someone else, they always rely on judgment and criticism to get what they want.

An entitled person feels entitled to everything around them, including other people's space, attention, love, and respect, even if they don't do a great job at earning them.

8. 'That's not my job'

When they're asked to do something you don't want to do — that would force them out of their comfort zone or encourage them to challenge themselves — entitled people often use a phrase like "that's not my job" to protect themselves. Even if the career growth and praise they're yearning for is on the other side of the task, they're unwilling to overlook their own superficial discomfort to help others.

Even at home in personal relationships, entitled people rely on a phrase like this to avoid doing household labor, childcare, or chores with a partner, leaning on the transactional nature of their lifestyle to guilt others into picking up the slack.

9. 'Why are you making this so difficult for me?'

For an entitled person, using a phrase like this is another way for them to ask, "Why are you making me step outside my comfort zone?" or "Why are you making me put in effort?" When their life is difficult, they deem it "unfair," even if that's the reality other people navigate daily.

From helping around the home to navigating conflict, and even being asked to be more productive at work, anything that urges them to put their own "valuable" time and needs to the side is a crisis.

10. 'I don't have time for this'

Even if they don't have anything else going on, adults who were raised entitled almost always say things like "I don't have time for this" when they don't get their way. Whether it's a challenge at work or a partner asking them to help with household labor, being asked to do anything that doesn't suit their narrative or lifestyle is "unrealistic" and "unreasonable."

Like a study from Psychological Bulletin argues, this is part of the reason why entitled people are often more disappointed with their lives. They expect people to accommodate their every need and back down when they're uncomfortable, even if just not how the world works.

11. 'I shouldn't have to explain myself'

With the right context, a phrase like "I shouldn't have to explain myself" is actually healthy. You should never be pressured into justifying your decisions to others or over-apologizing for protecting your own boundaries. However, entitled people weaponize this sentiment in an entirely different way, avoiding accountability and apologies to protect their own self-image.

When they make a mistake or hurt someone, they use a phrase like this to guilt others into suppressing their concerns. They expect other people to be compliant with their needs and to even set aside their own feelings to help them avoid accountability, even at the expense of their relationships.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.