We tend to believe that as people get older, they typically become wiser. Through experiences and relationships with other people, they are able to develop a deeper understanding of the positive and negative impacts certain behaviors have on their physical and mental well-being.

This newfound common sense will cause them to grow tired of certain behaviors and traits that do not lead to meaningful connections and a fulfilling life. They realign their actions to align with the values they've developed, and often become exhausted by others who still behave in ways that are not conducive to their own desires and life goals.

These are 11 things adults with actual common sense are tired of at this stage of their lives

1. Constant complaints without action

An adult with actual common sense will likely be tired of constant complaints without action at this point in their lives. It emotionally drains them to constantly be around someone who only ever complains, is unproductive, and never takes accountability.

“No one really wants to be around someone who complains incessantly. Generally, people want to be around balanced, moderate people,” explains William Berry, a psychotherapist and teacher at Florida International University. These adults are understanding of the occasional need to vent, but when their complaining continues and still no steps are taken towards a solution, it gets tiring.

2. Lack of self-awareness

Adults with common sense feel tired of people lacking self-awareness. They realize that someone without self-awareness makes it more difficult to have social interactions and resolve any conflicts.

It usually leaves them having to take on the majority of the emotional labor in relationships, and they can feel like the only ones who are ever taking any accountability for themselves.

“When we repeatedly engage in relationships where we are the emotional sponge, absorbing, fixing, listening, or smoothing things over, we end up depleted. The psychological concept of co-rumination describes a pattern where problems are discussed repetitively without resolution, often increasing stress and fatigue,” said Kyle Davies, an associate fellow of the British Psychological Society.

3. Drama and gossip

An adult with common sense will grow tired of drama and gossiping once they reach a certain stage in life. They have reached a point in their life where they realize that drama and gossip make it difficult for relationships to grow and deepen.

“You see, when gossip becomes a habit, it doesn’t just harm your relationships. It creates cracks in the foundations of trust, trust of yourself and with others, whether at work, at home or in friendships, and those cracks grow over time,” mentions David Tian, a Brown University certified leadership and performance coach, on his podcast, “Beyond Success."

People with common sense realize the impact that gossip and drama have, therefore making them frustrated and exhausted from having to deal with people who allow their lives to revolve around it.

4. People who are always late

People constantly being late is something that tires adults who have actual common sense. They view this kind of behavior as being disrespectful of others' time, and it lacks reliability and consideration. They also understand the way being late can make a person look. It is a major reason why they refrain from always showing up to places late and why they are exhausted by others who have yet to understand the impact it has on how they are perceived.

Psychiatrist Neel Burton suggests, “Being late insults others, but it also undermines the person who is late, because it may betray a lack of intelligence, planning, self-knowledge, willpower, or empathy.”

5. Bragging

When all someone does is brag, adults with true common sense will likely become exhausted with being around this person, especially at the stage of life they are in. People with common sense understand that constant bragging makes a person seem less genuine, hindering their ability to build deep connections.

Someone who brags constantly likely lacks a sense of self-awareness and struggles with deeper insecurities. People who have common sense prioritize and appreciate when a person can be modest, and they would rather be around someone who can comfortably be who they are without feeling a need to flaunt certain things.

6. Overcomplicating simple matters

Individuals who overcomplicate simple matters usually exhaust adults who have actual common sense. Someone with common sense will likely view this behavior as something that causes unnecessary stress and takes up time and energy that could be used more productively.

People with common sense are also able to see the overall benefits of simplifying matters and want to prioritize this in order to reap its benefits for their own lives. If they feel like someone stands in the way of that by causing too much stress, they will become tired and frustrated.

“Ultimately, simplifying your life can lead to a greater sense of fulfillment. Whether it be in your job, relationships, hobbies, etc., living simply can make you more engaged and hopeful while offering freedom to explore life’s wonders,” explains Clarity Benefit Solutions, a company that aims to provide solutions for today’s challenges while making benefits easy and affordable for employees.

7. Blaming others instead of taking accountability

Adults with common sense prioritize the behaviors that lead to more fulfilling and healthy relationships. They also prefer productivity over things that make it difficult to resolve conflict and erode trust. This being said, it comes as no surprise that adults with common sense grow tired of individuals who blame others instead of taking accountability.

Always blaming others for things that they have done will likely create tension and resentment within their relationships. Someone with common sense will not want to spend their time trying to nurture a relationship that is destined to become something unhealthy and toxic. They understand how exhausting relationships with people who blame others can be.

8. People who talk more than listen

Adults with common sense are likely tired of people who talk more than they listen at this stage of their lives. They have experienced what it is like to be in conversation with someone who dominates the conversation, and have noticed that it feels exhausting.

Not only does this behavior come across as disrespectful toward others and what they have to say, but it also can become emotionally exhausting for the individual who never gets a chance to speak. Most people with common sense value having balanced communication, so not being able to have that in some relationships overstimulates them, making them feel emotional fatigue and needing to separate from the person in order to feel rejuvenated.

9. Endless, unnecessary competition

Adults with actual common sense are typically tired of endless, unnecessary competition. They view this behavior as detrimental to their overall mental well-being and self-worth, and therefore mostly choose to distance themselves from others who constantly feel a need to compete.

People with common sense tend to have high self-esteem and prefer being around others and participating in behaviors that increase their sense of self rather than tear it down. A research paper written by Pablo Gilabert from the Department of Philosophy at Concordia University mentions that many individuals will seek self-esteem by constantly trying to succeed in competition. This suggests that those with a lower sense of self rely on competition for validation, but individuals with common sense can find validation from within.

10. Neglecting mental and physical health

Adults with common sense have likely grown tired of the neglect of mental and physical health. These individuals are good at listening to what they want and need. They prioritize what is best for them mentally and physically because they understand the negative impact neglecting these things can have on their well-being and sense of self.

As individuals who understand what it takes to live a very fulfilling life where they feel positive about who they are, neglecting their mental and physical health is not an option. When these things are neglected, they understand that it usually results in overwhelming amounts of exhaustion, and even their relationships are negatively affected by it.

11. Staying in toxic relationships

Adults who have actual common sense are tired of staying in toxic relationships. The stage of life that they are in comes with a new understanding of who they are as well as what they deserve.

They no longer feel a need to stay in relationships that do not serve their well-being and take a major toll on their mental and physical health. Anyone can develop common sense if they are open to understanding the negatives and positives of their experiences and behaviors.

