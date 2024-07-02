10 Tiny Ways To Be A Better Human — Today, Tomorrow And Always

We all want to be better people. It's a good thing, because it means most of us are trying to grow. That's the biggest part of being a good person: simply trying every once in a while.

It all comes down to the little things. While it would be great if everyone could give up their worldly possessions and become community farmers and doctors, that's just not realistic. We all have lives to live and we can't just drop everything.

Advertisement

But we can improve our day-to-day lives. And it starts by following a few easy tips.

Here are 10 tiny ways to be a better human every single day

1. Be kind to the people around you

Mental Health America (MHA) / Pexels

That means refraining from being, overall, a bit creepy. Don't cat-call or yell at strangers on the street; instead, hold your tongue. If you genuinely want to offer a compliment, do so in the appropriate manner.

When you're around other people, don't do things you know will make them uncomfortable. That's key to being a good human being.

Advertisement

2. Clean up messes, even if they aren't yours

Thirdman / Pexels

Another important part of being a better human is going out of your way to keep the world and environment clean. So, if you see a mess, clean it up, even if it isn't your mess to begin with.

It's easy to ignore something just because you're not responsible for it, but that's how little messes turn into big messes.

Advertisement

3. Be nice to all living creatures

Yakup Polat / Pexels

Being kind to animals and all living creatures indicates that you're compassion and caring. You believe that every living thing, big or small, deserves respect and empathy.

Have you ever seen someone at the park or the beach messing with an animal? It's not a good feeling. But if you've ever seen someone be nice to animals, it most likely instills in you hope in humanity.

Advertisement

4. Compliment others

Mental Health America (MHA) / Pexels

Everyone enjoys hearing that people, even strangers or acquaintances, appreciate something about their hair or the way they carry themselves.

Of course, compliments should come from a place of authenticity and be appropriate. So, go ahead and tell that guy at the gym that you appreciate his form, or your new coworker that you're loving her style.

Whenever you see someone who's put effort into something, let them know that it's appreciated.

5. Be ready to help, but don't assume people need it

SHVETS production / Pexels

Being a good human being means offering your help when you see others in need. But it also means knowing when your unsolicited offers to help are unneeded.

So, if someone asks for help, be ready to jump in, but don't ever assume they need it. Pride is way more important to people than you may realize.

Advertisement

6. Look where you're going

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Some people get so caught up in their own world that they forget things are happening around them. By being a better person, you make the commitment to be self-aware while being enlightened to the world.

So, look where you're going. That means looking up from your phone and staying vigilant in keeping an eye on your surroundings.

7. Inspire others

Gary Barnes / Pexels

When you do the work to become a better person, you have a shift in your mindset. Use this newfound positivity and confidence to spread that same energy to as many people as possible!

Don't be the reason that somebody doesn't do something; instead, be the reason that they actually do something. You never know how things are going to work out.

Advertisement

8. Pay attention to people around you

John Diez / Pexels

There's nothing worse than somebody who is completely oblivious to their surroundings, whether it's because they are daydreaming, distracted, or, most likely, are on their phone.

Rather than standing in people's way or blocking doors while standing on the street, look around you. Take note of the glances people give you. Are they annoyed? That means you need to change something.

9. Put your phone down

Antoni Shkraba / Pexels

When you're out in public, put your phone away. When you're sitting in a restaurant face-to-face with someone you love (or even someone you barely know), put your phone away.

Instead of being distracted by what's going on online or on your social media accounts, enjoy the people you're with at that moment.

Advertisement

10. Don't waste food

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

This one may seem a bit out of place, but food waste is a huge problem worldwide. So, make the effort to eat the food that is on your plate, and try not to waste as much as possible.

If the worst thing that happens to you is that you have to eat food you don't like, you've got a pretty great life. And once you understand this way of thinking, you're on your way to becoming an even better human being.

Michael Hollan is a writer and stand-up comedian from New Jersey who performs nationwide as well as regularly in New York City.