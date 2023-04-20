Why People Who Hate Parties Are Smarter Than Everyone Else, Says Science

In the past, studies have shown that intelligent people tend to be introverted and show signs of social anxiety.

The Huffington Post reported that high IQ levels and introverted tendencies may be linked.

"Some of the world's top inventors are introverts.

Believed to be the most intelligent people in the world, they prefer to be alone to focus on their craft. Little to no social stimulation gets in the way of their thinking," states the article.

However, it also states that it's difficult to measure true levels of intelligence, so take this information with a grain of salt.

A study published in the British Journal of Psychology suggests that intelligent people don't socialize as much, and report higher levels of happiness.

The savanna theory of happiness states that "the current consequences of a given situation" as well as "ancestral consequences" affect an individual's life satisfaction.

To put it in simpler terms, the things that make us happy now are the same things that made ancient civilizations happy. Specifically, according to evolutionary psychologists, Satoshi Kanazawa and Norman Li, the "hunter-gatherer" lifestyle of our ancestors has been passed down to also affect our life satisfaction.

Confused? Let's break it down.

The researchers looked at two factors: population density and frequency of socialization with friends.

In a national survey, they found that people who live in largely populated areas report lower levels of happiness and satisfaction.

Frequent social interactions with friends also garner great self-reported happiness. However, they found that individuals with higher IQ levels reported less satisfaction living in populated areas and socializing with friends, compared to individuals with lower IQ levels.

The results are also the opposite when examining smaller, rural areas. Individuals with higher IQ levels reported higher levels of satisfaction, compared to those with lower IQ.

What does this have to do with our hunter-gatherer ancestors? People of the ancient civilization were perfectly happy and satisfied with their life, simply following their instincts. Socialization was a must to survive because they hunted and gathered in groups.

Now, however, we are no longer required to simply follow our instincts; instead, we are free to stop and think before making action, and being alone no longer has to mean being lonely.

Basically, "intelligent people prefer to socialize less because they do not need that feeling of tribal belonging to find meaning in their lives."

So, for introverts of the world, you don't have to force yourself to interact with others if you don't want to. You know that you're satisfied and content being by yourself, and that's perfectly fine.

Caithlin Pena is an editor and former contributor for YourTango. Her work has been featured on Thought Catalog, Huffington Post, Yahoo, Psych Central, and BRIDES.