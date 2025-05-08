3 Comforting Signs You’re Spiritually Protected

Life can be tough, but sometimes, even when the journey is difficult, you may feel the comfort of spiritual protection guiding you to better outcomes. For instance, some negative experiences may bring forth positive change.

That’s what spiritual advisor Kemi, who goes by @.oshunspeaks, addressed on TikTok. She posted a video confirming the comforting signs that you’re spiritually protected. So, if sometimes you feel lucky even when things go sour, now you know why. The Universe has your back.

The 3 signs to look out for that mean you’re spiritually protected:

1. You always survive dangerous situations

Have you escaped near-death experiences? For example, you were running late to work and worried about possibly clocking in late, only to find out that during that time, you avoided a car accident. Or maybe you missed a flight? Sure, you were upset, but then you realized you had evaded a plane crash? Sometimes, too many coincidences may be a sign you’re being divinely protected.

For some, these patterns may trigger the mind to constantly anticipate worst-case scenarios, which can be a problem if you’re always catastrophizing and anxious. According to Meg Jay from the Harvard Business Review, it’s natural that our brain will act as a human smoke detector warning us of danger, but there are other ways to spend less time dwelling on worst-case scenarios. For starters, stop time-travelling and focus on the now instead of the what-if. The world isn’t always falling apart. Regardless, whether you catastrophize based on experiences or feel divinely protected, it’s always necessary to exercise caution in life, trust your gut, and go forth.

2. Hidden enemies around you don't stay hidden for long

The second sign you’re divinely protected, according to Kemi, is that your enemies don’t stay hidden for long. Kemi said, "Contrary to the popular saying that what you don't know can't hurt you, what you don't know can hurt you, and that's why, when you're divinely protected, snakes in your grass don't remain there for long." She shared that your enemies could be revealed through dreams, songs, and movies, to name a few.

And, if you still aren’t trusting the messages you’re being sent, Kemi explained that God will allow them to reveal their true colors to you in such an unforgivable way that you’ll easily let them go. Even when they’re revealed, it doesn’t mean you won’t feel disappointed or betrayed, but it's always better to know.

Cheryl Groskopf, LMFT, LPCC, founder of Evolution to Healing Psychotherapy, explained to VeryWellmind that it's never easy to come to terms with the realization that a relationship has turned toxic, especially when you truly care. It is part of the healing process, however. She said, "Walking away from a friendship can be absolutely heartbreaking. But it’s also a way of honoring yourself. You deserve relationships that feel supportive. It's hard to find healthy relationships when the unhealthy ones are taking up all the space." Remember to find comfort in knowing that the Universe just offered you the opportunity to make space in your life for healthy and supportive people to enter.

3. People who betray you have extreme repercussions

And, adding on to the second sign, the third indicator you’re being protected is that your enemies experience extreme karma. I feel sorry for them because, according to Kemi, people who mess with the spiritually protected, “...begin to lose everything, perhaps their home, perhaps their car, perhaps their lovers.” They may even become addicts or develop other bad habits.

Someone paying karmic debt is said to suffer for their past deeds because releasing that negativity into the Universe requires payment, eventually. It's always better to let the balance of the Universe resolve karma on its own instead of taking matters into your own hands.

Revenge or retribution will only add to your own karmic debt. Take comfort instead in knowing that you are spiritually protected because those who had ill intent toward you are no longer in your life. Maitrayee Sen, a Delhi-based psychology researcher, told IndiaToday, “When you take the high road, you’re essentially saying, ‘I’m not seeking revenge. I can forgive but not forget and be mindful in the future to avoid being exploited.' Revenge is a negative emotion, so as psychologists, we try to encourage people not to indulge in negative perspectives. Instead, we advise using anger and frustration to do something meaningful, which can ultimately lead to personal growth and resilience. Moreover, when you focus on yourself rather than obsessing over what they have done and what should happen to them, you become a bigger person, and that feeling is liberating.”

