Therapist Reveals The Science-Approved Way To Ensure You Stick To Your New Year's Resolutions Beyond February

The start of a new year means it's time to jot down all your resolutions, promising that this time, you will finally stick to them.

However, by February, chances are you will have forgotten what those exact resolutions were, and the piece of notepaper you wrote them down on is either in the trash or so far under your bed that you won’t find it unless you actually stuck to your organization skills resolution.

Why is it so difficult for some of us to stick to our resolutions? One therapist may have the answer.

Abby Granigan, a licensed therapist, took to TikTok to share a science-approved hack that will transform your outlook for the upcoming year. This hack yields better results than simply checking off your goals for the next 12 months.

A therapist encouraged people to focus on a singular word or theme for the year instead of a traditional resolution.

Granigan explained that she has used this particular technique to manifest her hopes and goals for the upcoming year rather than writing down specific resolutions she would like to achieve.

Like many of us, she was sick of her resolutions not making it past February and turned to different techniques to increase her chances of long-term success. For the last five years, Granigan has chosen a specific word she wants to live by for the entire year.

The therapist shared her words and themes for 2024 and 2025.

“For example, in 2024, my word was nurture. I focused on taking care of myself, my relationships, and all the things that mattered most to me,” Granigan explained.

For 2025, her word is “alignment.”

“So in this season of life, I really wanna make sure my choices and my energy and time are really in sync with my core values,” she said.

Granigan claimed that she looks forward to this style of resolution every year, and she even got her husband on board!

“This time of year, or a little bit before we start to sit down and reflect on the past year and pick words together or individually, and then we kind of come together and share these words that we've picked,” she said.

As a therapist, Granigan shared that she has recommended these resolution techniques to all of her clients who feel like New Year’s resolutions are a “set-up.”

She explained that the world is ever-changing, and it can be hard to stick to rigid goals for yourself that may not go well as you enter different seasons.

The therapist's resolution method has even been research-approved.

“Research even shows that focusing on your values helps reduce stress and improve decision-making,” Granigan shared.

For even better results, the therapist recommended visualizing your specific word. For example, she said that every year she gets her word embroidered into a bracelet. This way, the reminder is always in sight!

Okrasiuk | Shutterstock

You can also set the word as your phone wallpaper, add it to your vision board, or write it down on a sticky note and stick it on your mirror!

“Incorporating your word into a visual symbol leverages psychological priming. When you see it daily, your brain starts to subconsciously align your thoughts and decisions with that intention,” Granigan explained.

“It's almost like a little nudge to your future self and keeping you focused and grounded.”

The therapist stressed that this process is flexible, and it is okay to go back on your word and swap it for a different one if your personal goals start to change.

“It's not about perfection. It's about the direction picture; it is almost like a compass or guiding light through the next year,” she said. “I'm ready to start this year with clarity and with purpose.”

She urged her viewers to share their own words or themes for 2025 so that they could all hold each other accountable for sticking to their promises.

It can be hard to stick to specific goals throughout the year. Life happens, and we may veer off our intended course from time to time. However, instead of vowing to ourselves, “I’m going to run a marathon!” or “I’m going to lose 50 pounds by the end of this year!” we can formulate a more general goal such as, “I’m going to take care of myself the best way I possibly can!”

That way, if the marathon or weight loss plan falls through, we can show up for ourselves in other ways that promote self-care.

Let’s kick off 2025 strong and get our words on our vision board and into our reality!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.