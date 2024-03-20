An Easy 5-Step Process To Go From Scattered To Focused

An expert's simple solution for your most chaotic days.
You know what needs to be done and you have your to-do list, and yet you find yourself starting a task, getting sidetracked to another item on the list, and going back and forth to a few more until you complete one.
You are far from the only person who does this, in fact I even do it myself. The trick is to stop feeling bad about your ability to focus and start making the little changes that make it easier to be productive.
Here are 5 tips to go from scattered to focused.
1. Get to a place where it's easier to focus.
I will even bring my papers to the dining room table, away from my office desk. It helped me work on my IRS preparations so I wouldn't need to file an extension.
How about the porch on a sunny day? Leaning back against pillows in your bed? The den? The TV room with the TV off? A coffee shop you can walk or ride to? A friend's house where she knows you want to concentrate? The library? A picnic table? Figure out the best one for you, gather what you'll need, and go.
2. Make a time commitment
OK, you're settled in there now. You may be fearing you'll get sidetracked again. One thing at a time.
Commit yourself to 30-60 minutes of work on what you've decided is most important. If you find your attention wandering, set a timer and don't move to any other project till it goes off.
Then, take a short break. Maybe a walk around the block, 10 deep breaths, reading for 15 minutes, watching YouTube videos, or whatever feels rewarding to you. Repeat for as many 30-60 minute sessions (followed by breaks) as you can.
3. When you've reached your limit of productivity — even though there may be a lot left undone — get out your notebook.
Put each category of work to be done on a separate page. You might have one for household, away, calls, gratitudes, events, finances, health, legal, career, friends and family. The point is to be so aware of what you need to do that you don't have to worry about forgetting something. For instance, when there's a fun experience you don't want to miss, it will be on your calendar or events page.
4. Choose one to five items on the list you intend to complete.
When you have noted the important items on your list in the categories you listed, take the time to choose one to five items on the list that you intend to complete that day. If you find yourself doing something on the list that is not one of those items, you should get up, do some stretching, remind yourself you're making good progress, distract yourself with a trip to the fridge for fruit or to the yard to pick a bouquet or any other brief break.
Then come back to those one to five items, which are the only things on your desk to grab your attention. If you finish the five, you might check out the other categories for something else to do, or consider yourself finished for the day.
5. Use folders to store and find items in your filing cabinet (or your computer desktop).
For me, I print out or save notes and clippings about personal growth. I'm more satisfied when I can easily separate and access notes from Abraham Hicks, Wayne Dyer, Byron Katie, meditation, webinars, quotes, and related categories.
Those same folders make it easy to file when I have the paper in my hands orwhen I find it on my desk. I haven't completely mastered filing each piece of paper as I handle it. I'm doing better. I'm usually closer to focused than to scattered.
I was in the back-and-forth sidetracked distraction mode when one of my six roomers gave notice that they intended to move out.
I found that a book I wanted from the county library was a long bus ride away. I couldn't concentrate on pulling together my income tax receipts any better than I could on changing an appointment that I couldn't make tomorrow.
Since it's not unusual for me to multitask, I was sure I could find a working plan if I could get away from all the reminders on my desk. So, I went to my writers' group at a coffee shop to find a way to focus.
Once I had a sense of order, without piles of loose paper, I was less likely to drift into confusion. Even though some things may seem more important, clarity will win every time. Do whatever serves your goal of accomplishing your intentions for the day.
So, what do you need to do?
