The Occult Practice That Could Be A Game-Changer For Your Mental Health

Photo: Natalie magic / Shutterstock
Tarot readings are a handy tool for working with mental health issues because of their inherent flexibility.
Tarot helps you learn about yourself, your past, present, and future, all of which can help uncover patterns that are causing distress in your life.
So, is the tarot practical when it comes to mental health? Absolutely! But how exactly is using a deck of 78 cards improving your mental health?
First, there is much to learn about the history of tarot, which is often associated with occult practices — though it actually started as a game.
Today, people use tarot for many things: as a way to "preview" the future, to seek guidance for decisions, or even simply as a fun way to spend time with friends. It turns out, there are also many benefits of tarot on your emotional well-being.
RELATED: What Tarot Cards Represent Each Of The Zodiac Signs In Astrology
Here are 9 incredible ways tarot readings are good for your mental health.
1. It's a form of self-care.
When I sit with a client, we use a deck that they feel comfortable with, and then we start going through cards to try and figure out what their day will be like or where they are in life right now.
I don't prescribe the cards but rather let them choose what they want from the deck, and then we can interpret from there.
Sometimes, a client will lay a card down and say, "This is me" or "This isn’t me," which means that this card has come to represent their innermost desires or fears about themselves, an aspect of their personality that they don’t understand or want to admit.
We can then use this card as a jumping-off point to discuss these issues.
For example, if someone is afraid of being alone, we might pull the Five of Cups which symbolizes loss and disappointment.
I would ask them about what has recently been lost in their life, what disappointments have they faced, and what the root of their fear might be underneath it all.
This can lead to a greater understanding of yourself and why you feel a certain way, which leads to better choices in life.
2. You'll understand your past, present and future.
Tarot cards represent your innermost desires or fears and what aspects of your personality you don’t understand. They shine a light on the different experiences in your life and how those experiences have shaped who you are as a person.
When I first started my spiritual journey, tarot helped me figure out things about myself that I didn’t even know were there, and now I have a better understanding of what motivates me and why I do the things that I do.
As soon as you start learning tarot, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you sit with a deck regularly enough, sooner or later, your "inner voice" will begin commenting on cards as they come up in spreads.
"This card represents what you want to achieve this year" or "This is your future husband/wife."
You will find yourself relating to the cards personally and understanding yourself a little bit better.
RELATED: 16 Powerful Tarot Card Tattoo Ideas & Their Meanings
3. It helps you see your relationship with others more clearly.
Tarot cards have very different meanings in different decks, but most tend to represent people in your life or concepts outside of yourself.
For example, the Queen of Wands could refer to your boss, girlfriend, or best friend. While this may seem like common sense, it can be beneficial when you’re having trouble with a person in your life.
4. It helps you see your life path more clearly.
Tarot cards show you what you want, but they also give insight into the obstacles in your way and how to overcome them.
For example, you might pull a card like the Tower, which is about betrayal, sudden change, or upheaval; basically, anything that gets thrown at you by fate to test your resolve.
The Tower will also show you how to deal with those pitfalls and overcome the unexpected changes that life throws at you, which can help you cope with change as it happens or even avoid it entirely if you know what your cards are telling you about your path in life.
5. It will force you to slow down and appreciate the moment.
The most helpful thing you can do when you sit with a deck and take some time out of your day to enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about finding answers or doing anything in particular.
Just let go for a few minutes and be happy that you have the opportunity to enjoy some quiet time with yourself.
Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!
6. It will help you develop your intuition and foresight.
The more you sit with a deck, the more in tune with it and yourself you become, and eventually, this will lead to a heightened sense of awareness and insight into things that are happening in your life or about to happen.
But, there’s also something very magical about the first time you pull a card and it seems to be about whatever is going on with you at that moment.
RELATED: How To Find Your Personal Tarot Card Of The Year & What It Means For You In 2022
Related Stories From YourTango:
7. It can help you stay focused on your goal.
The cards will tell you if your behavior aligns with what you want or if something holds you back; it might be fear, anger, or insecurity.
If you allow them to "talk to you," you will make some realizations, clear your mind, and find the motivation to make the changes you need to make. That will also help you make better decisions.
8. It can help you socialize and meet new people.
Tarot readings are an excellent way to connect with people; it’s a shared activity that requires no talking and lasts for as long as you want.
Once the reading is over, you have something to talk about even if you didn’t know each other before. You will find that you have a lot in common with those who share this interest.
9. It can help you make difficult decisions and navigate unknown territory.
The cards will not give you a straight answer to all your questions, but they might lead you in the right direction by showing you different perspectives on a situation or how other people might see it.
That can help you make more complex decisions and do so with more confidence.
RELATED: 9 Famous YouTube Celebrity Astrologers That You'll Want To Follow For Zodiac News
More for You on YourTango:
Miriam Slozberg is an author and spiritual coach. If you would like to connect with her, visit her website. Subscribe to her newsletter, learn the tarot for free, and listen to the Swords of Depression podcast.
This article was originally published at Miriam Reads Tarot. Reprinted with permission from the author.