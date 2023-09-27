The Metaphysical Meaning Of Pain In Your Neck And Shoulders

The root causes may run deeper than you realize; and so must the solutions.
Everyone has had their fair share of health challenges, one of the biggest challenges I have faced was my struggle with neck pain and a frozen shoulder.
You might know what I am talking about. I could not move my neck and shoulders without experiencing intense pain. This pain also triggered constant headaches.
I suffered for many years, and I assumed it was caused by sitting at my desk all day. So, I went for the occasional massage which offered temporary relief, but the pain always came back. I hadn't had a past injury to the area, and my neck and spine vertebrae were not the core of the issue.
I knew I needed to dig deeper.
The literal and metaphorical meaning of persistent neck and shoulder pain
1. Your body is talking
The pain forced me to realize there was a deeper connection between my neck issues and what's was going on spiritually.
My neck pain was very persistent and haunted me, even before I started my journey as a medical intuitive. As a result of my attempt to heal these issues, I came to know when there is a skeletal issue or pain, something is definitely out of alignment.
2. You have alignment issues
You may wonder what's out of alignment when there are problems with your neck and shoulders. With neck issues, you are essentially out of alignment with your purpose and/or your intuition. In other words, there is something blocking your intuition from receiving information trying to come through your crown center.
Neck and shoulder tension is a natural physical response to emotional stress. The physical tension of the jaw, neck, and shoulders can get held for a long period due to unresolved or repeated stress, this is a main energetic aspect of neck and shoulder pain.
Whether you are trying to align with your purpose, or there's someone or something in your life causing your pain in the neck, it is worth taking a deeper look to establish the root cause. Often times the root cause is the result of sustained emotional stress, or being misaligned with your purpose in life.
It's called a pain in the neck for a reason, and it is true!
3. You're not open to guidance
I was advised to take a deeper look to establish what was going on in my life, and what I could do to interrupt the unhealthy patterns.
When I started to look seriously at the emotional stress in my life, and how it could be related to my pain in the neck, I realized I was trying to find my purpose, and my intuition was knocking at the door of the emotional blockade. I was afraid to open up to my own intuition as I didn't think it would actually work for me. So, the emotional blockade kept building in the muscles of my neck.
4. You're shouldering the burden
With my shoulders, the theme continued. Shoulder problems are often caused by the emotional burdens we carry.
The burden could be personal, professional, financial, or otherwise. The stress sits on our shoulders and causes the muscles to contract and hold our upper bodies in a hunched position. Whether it's a frozen shoulder, a shooting pain, or the bones are out of alignment, they are all a result of the emotional burden we carry.
You could carry this burden either for yourself or for others. You may or may not be consciously aware of how your mental stress can physically manifest, but the emotional stress can affect your body in more ways than one. If the pain plagues you, check your shoulders and how you are holding them, then ask yourself what emotional burden you might be carrying.
5. You need to break free
Looking at it from a spiritually symbolic point of view, the pain being held in your shoulders implies your wings have been clipped or tied down. This hinders you from being able to break free. By careful self-examination and introspection, I discovered how all these physical, emotional, and energetic aspects of neck and shoulder issues are interconnected.
Now, it is time to look at how you can align with your divine self and open up your intuition and find the source of the neck and shoulder issues you've been experiencing.
Over time, I worked through the many pieces of the spiritual connection to my neck and shoulder pain puzzle. I cleared, healed, and released the emotional blocks from my system by careful examination of how my neck and shoulders were not the only problem, and how they were actually indicators.
These physical indications were trying so desperately to communicate to me about my spiritual imbalance. The imbalance of emotion and stress, the imbalance of mind and body. Once I opened and responded to this communication network, the neck pain and frozen shoulder went away, and it has been many years since I've had any pain.
I encourage you to look at what's true for you and then take the steps to process your different emotions. Emotional stress that creates a spiritual imbalance is a major factor in neck and shoulder pain, however, you should always seek professional medical advice in case the pain is being caused by a physical misalignment or previous skeletal injury.
You can definitely share with me and/or the community for additional support. You are not alone and if there's anything I can support I can offer you - feel free to reach out and let me know how I can help.
Archanaa Shyam is an Intuitive Visionary Strategist and Catalyst who is a student of Shamanic Astrology. She is a medical intuitive, a master energy transmitter and channel and integrates all of these interests and talents into being a mentor and guide to clients.