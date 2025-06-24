Study Confirms Dogs Are The New Babies

Traditional family dynamics are shifting in the modern world. Couples think that having fewer children is ideal, and some prefer not to have kids at all. The reasons are as varied as you'd imagine, from financial constraints to changes in societal norms and what constitutes a nuclear family.

One of those reasons, a new study has revealed, is that, for many, dogs may be replacing babies in many households. While getting a pet and having a baby are both significant responsibilities, more people may be interested in bringing home a furry friend than a tiny human.

Research found that many families are opting to have pets over children.

Hungarian researchers have discovered a link between dog ownership and declining birth rates. They found that, while the number of dogs in Western countries has increased in the previous two decades, the number of children has either remained stable or decreased.

Reshetnikov_art | Shutterstock

Professor Kubinyi, author of the study, wrote, "Many dog owners, including those with children, say that their pets are more important to them than any human. Presumably, the declining fertility rates contribute to the increasing value of dogs in the lives of people, and dogs fill an empty niche."

Kubinyi added that one contributing factor to this shift could be the lack of social support that parents receive. He said, "Because people currently do not perceive the level of social support and trust to which they are biologically adapted, they seek alternatives. One coping strategy may involve transferring genetically based prosocial attitudes, such as the tendency to engage in parental behavior, to dogs."

The majority of pet owners treat their pets the way they would any human.

A 2022 survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Pet Honesty determined that 81% of owners treat their pets the same way or better than they treat other people. One in four respondents claimed they call their pet their "child," and one in three refer to themselves as their pet's "mom" or "dad."

Many also like to include their pets in family photos or events. 57% reported buying pets presents for holidays, 40% have thrown them a birthday party, and 40% dress them up in clothes.

The important thing to note, however, is that for many of these pet owners, there is a clear distinction between being simply responsible for the care of a pet and a person who considers themselves a pet parent.

Dog mom and TikTok content creator, Shelby Susnick, told Newsweek, "I believe the key difference between dog owners and dog parents is how you view your dog." She went on to say, "Are they part of your family or just an animal you own? Dog parents' schedules sometimes even revolve around their dog: for example, having a curfew when you go out because you don't want your dog to be home alone for too long."

“It’s not hard to imagine why many people treat their pets like people,” a spokesperson for Pet Honesty said. “Some pets can live for several decades, which is a long time to take care of anything! So, of course, we end up feeling a connection to them that’s as strong as the ones we feel with other people.”

A number of factors could influence the decision to have pets rather than children.

Economic inflation and rising costs make it more expensive than ever to have children. A 2025 study by LendingTree estimated that the cost of raising one child over 18 years is roughly $297,674, depending on which state you live in. States like Hawaii, Washington, North Dakota, and Maryland are likely to see costs upwards of $300,000 per child over 18 years.

Andrii Medvediuk | Shutterstock

Those costs are nothing to balk at. Add to that concerns over an unstable employment market, the cost of childcare, and student loan debt, and there are plenty of young people who simply can't afford to even consider starting a family.

Many couples feel comfortable forgoing having children because society is becoming more accepting of this choice. Data from the Pew Research Center on the experiences of adults who don't have children shows that "57% of adults under 50 who say they’re unlikely to ever have kids say a major reason is they just don’t want to."

Whether you prefer babies, pets, or both, each option is valid, and it's important to do what you feel is best for you and your family.

