Whether it's a subconscious coping mechanism or an intentional choice, many people experience emotional numbness that keeps them from tapping into things like unresolved trauma and complex emotions. Of course, some people's nervous systems and minds fall into this state of "freeze" after complex trauma and hard experiences, but others are facing unique struggles that may otherwise fly under the radar.

From dealing with too much stress to being in the wrong, toxic relationship, if you suddenly feel numb to everything, your soul might be saying these things. Our bodies and minds can only take so much strain, and if you're actively suppressing things, rather than acknowledging and dealing with them in the moment, you're bound to have an outburst at some point.

If you suddenly feel numb to everything, your soul might be saying these 11 things

1. You're under too much stress

fizkes | Shutterstock

Like a study from Future Science QA explains, chronic stress not only affects physical health dramatically over time, but it also throws your entire nervous system, brain, and emotional stability out of whack.

If you're under too much stress — whether it's at work with tangible projects, at home with an unsupportive partner, or alongside financial distress — and not actively mediating it, it's only piling up inside you. You're drained, so of course, you feel emotionally numb — you have nothing left to give.

2. You're in the wrong relationship

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

While many people make excuses for staying in toxic relationships that aren't meant for them, the bottom line is simple: they're draining. At one point or another, a partner is going to step back and realize that they've not only been emotionally disconnected from their spouse, but also from themselves, with an overworked brain trying to cope with constant stress and anxiety.

If you suddenly feel numb to everything, your soul might be telling you that it's finally time to walk away.

3. You're surrounding yourself with bad friends

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Like therapist John Kim argues, the people you surround yourself with play a huge role in your general well-being and self-esteem. For example, a social circle of bad friends who drain your energy is probably going to negatively affect every aspect of your life. However, if you have great friends and uplifting family members, you're more energized and empowered in those other areas.

If you suddenly feel numb to everything, your soul might be saying these things — that you're surrounding yourself with the wrong people and they're completely draining your energy.

4. You need more rest

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

There are many types of rest every person needs consistently to truly feel like a healthy, fulfilled version of themselves. Not only is sleep and intentional physical rest important for dealing with stress and strain, moments of mindfulness and mental reflection are equally essential.

Especially if your life is incredibly stressful or other people expect a lot from you in this season of life, be careful about overlooking mental de-cluttering and de-stressing habits. Your brain can only handle so much, and if it's so busy dealing with unresolved stress and chronic anxiety, it won't have the space to protect your physical health, motivation, or self-esteem.

5. You've lost sight of who you really are

Ilona Kozhevnikova | Shutterstock

Sometimes, intentional choices, like becoming a parent or getting married, negatively affect our personal identities if we're not careful. If we don't have personal time and don't care about our space for our own interests and hobbies, it's easy to start enmeshing personal identity with social roles and responsibilities.

If you start to feel numb emotionally or less excited about things that used to excite you, your soul might be saying these things.

6. You need to focus on yourself

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

If you're a chronic people-pleaser who puts everyone ahead of yourself, chances are your emotional numbness is a sign from your soul that it's time for you to put yourself first. Of course, self-care and personal time alone are perfect options to reconnect with yourself, but sometimes, it's difficult boundaries and the end of relationships that actually need to happen to look out for your well-being.

It's truly a process to start putting yourself first, but once you make it a habit, you fend off emotional numbness, chronic stress, and the flurry of behaviors that come with feeling insecure all of the time.

7. It's time to rebuild inner trust

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

If you suddenly feel numb to everything, your soul might be trying to tell you that it's time to reconnect. If you're consistently overlooking your gut instincts, ignoring your intuition, and making decisions that are clearly not in your best interest, chances are you've made an enemy out of your own body and mind. They don't trust you because you consistently show them that you're not interested in protecting them from harm.

To cope with numbness and rebuild a strong relationship with yourself, you have to practice intuition. Especially for women, your brain is optimized for intuitive thinking patterns and quick decision-making skills, according to psychiatrist Judith Orloff. Start practicing, make space for yourself, and be intentional about keeping your own promises.

8. You're running on autopilot

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

While the majority of our brain is on autopilot for most of the day, doing random tasks and processing the information that comes in, if our personal consciousness is disconnecting from emotions and running on a similar autopilot, that's a red flag.

The best part of our humanity is our ability to live consciously in the present moment — to speak, synthesize data, connect, and process emotions on an entirely new level. When we're numb from trying to cope with stress or anxiety, our soul reminds us to reconnect by draining our energy and taking the joy from life.

9. You're focused too heavily on productivity

KOTOIMAGES | Shutterstock

If you're focusing too heavily on being the "most productive" person in every room, taking on the most work, packing your schedule full, and leaving no time for personal enjoyment, it's no wonder you're feeling emotionally numb. You're not offering space for your brain to rest, your mind to de-clutter, or your emotional heart space to feel what it's feeling.

You're constantly in overdrive, whether it's to cope with something deeper or not, and this experience of numbness is a reminder from your soul that you need to slow down.

10. You're lonely

Margarita Nikolskaya | Shutterstock

Even if you're constantly around other people and dealing with an over-scheduled calendar, loneliness tends to follow people when they're not taking care of themselves. Whether it's spending too much time online, coping in toxic ways with complex emotions, or overlooking the healthy habits they need to thrive, there are so many things that can exacerbate a person's experience with social isolation.

If you suddenly feel numb to everything, can't connect with anyone, and feel like a shell of yourself at home, your soul might be trying to tell you that it's time to confront the root causes of your loneliness.

11. You're disconnected

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

In favor of mindless entertainment, constant productivity, and societal pressure, some people disconnect themselves from the things that truly light them up. Whether it's a passion project, a relationship with a loved one, connections, or creativity, if you're disconnected from the things that add value to your life — in favor of the things that drain you — your soul may respond with emotional numbness.

When we're flooded with the big emotions that come from living an unfulfilled life and feeling alone in groups of people, it's numbness that responds. We're protecting ourselves, even if the cure is to start making time for the things we really love and enjoy.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.