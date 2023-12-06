After Buying A Home, A Couple Found $6K Hidden In The Attic And Wonder If They Should Give It Back To The Elderly Former Homeowners

A couple found themselves struggling with a difficult decision after recently buying a new house and discovering something unexpected in their attic.

The unnamed couple called into Dave Ramsey's radio program, "The Ramsey Show," with their dilemma, revealing that they don't know whether to return the found item to the previous homeowners or just keep it.

The couple admitted to finding $6,000 in their attic and wondered if they should return the money to the elderly couple that sold them the house.

In a clip from "The Ramsey Show" posted to TikTok, a man explained that he and his wife had recently bought a new residence. Before they could move in, the house needed a bit of renovation and work done, but while they were working on the things that needed fixing, they found something unexpected in the attic.

"We were starting work on it and I put my head up above a drop ceiling and looked up there and found some cash," the man told Ramsey. "My question for you, as somebody who is a financial person, a real estate person, also somebody who's ethical but yet is not a pushover in business, what should we do with this?"

He inquired whether he should give the money back to the previous homeowners or keep it so that he and his wife could have it and use it at their discretion.

In response, Ramsey explained that he's someone who treats others as he would want to be treated and advised that the couple give the money back to the previous homeowners.

"If you were the seller and you forgot that you left cash in the ceiling, what would you want someone to do?" Ramsey asked the man, who admitted that he'd most likely want that cash back. Ramsey acknowledged that if 30 years had passed then it would be a different story, but it's been three months since they bought the house and the last couple moved out.

Photo: artursfoto from Getty Images / Canva Pro

When Ramsey asked how old the previous homeowners were, the man answered that they were elderly and might've been somewhere in their 70s. However, he admitted that the elderly couple were "very well-off financially," but he and his wife spoke about it and the two of them don't need $6,000 either.

"It doesn't matter whether you need it. It's not yours," Ramsey interjected, feeling strongly that the couple should just return the money as that was the right thing to do.

In the comments section, people honestly admitted that they would have kept the money for themselves.

"I would have kept it. You bought the house and all the contents still inside the house at the time of purchase," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user agreed, writing, "While you're at it give back the light bulbs and the hair from the drain. No way. Bought the house and its contents."

"They just got all the money from selling the house, and they left it behind. They don’t need it," a third user chimed in. Another pointed out, "What if was from 3 owners ago? Who’s to say it was the previous owners? It could have been from 40 years ago."

Legally, however, precedence suggests the money be returned to the original homeowners, according to a decision from the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Despite the overwhelming public opinion from others, who pointed out that as the current homeowners, anything and everything found in the house after the previous couple moved out is theirs, the decision to keep the money ultimately rests with the current couple.

The man was honest about not needing that much money at the moment, but neither did the former homeowners if it was their money at all.

The couple's dilemma highlights the differing ethic and moral values that some people hold closer than others, but in the end, only time will tell which path they decide to choose.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.