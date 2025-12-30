How can you tell if you're having a spiritual awakening? The signs of a spiritual awakening can actually be quite messy, so many people don't realize what's happening. Here are some clues to help you determine if you're experiencing one and what steps to take.

The truth is that these big internal shifts rarely show up with a clear announcement or instruction manual. Instead, they sneak up on you through subtle changes in how you see the world and yourself. But once you recognize what's actually happening, you can stop resisting the process and start embracing the transformation that's already underway.

Advertisement

Here are 3 subtle signs a bigger shift is happening in your life right now:

1. You feel stuck in a way you can't explain

Usually, the first sign of a spiritual awakening is a "stuck" feeling. You may not know exactly what's going on, but you just feel like something is off.

Unfortunately, most people just stay in that feeling and don't change anything in their lives. This is a big mistake. When something feels "off," it's important for you to listen to and trust yourself and make any necessary changes as soon as possible.

Research shows that feeling stuck happens when you're totally disconnected from your body's wisdom and what you actually need. You can only solve your problems when you're connected to your real wants and feelings, so trusting that stuck sensation and listening to yourself is literally the key to moving forward.

Advertisement

2. You start outgrowing people, places, or routines

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Maybe you felt content in your situation before. But as you grow spiritually, you will outgrow lots of things. Let that be okay! Keep growing and moving forward.

Advertisement

Many times, this will show up first as your job not feeling right for you anymore. Whatever it is you feel stuck with, look into that deeply and think of changes you can make to adjust to your new spiritual growth.

So many tend to stay at this spot forever and never take that as a sign to continue growing. They just complain about hating their circumstances, but never make the changes to accommodate their souls' growth. That is the worst thing you can do for your soul!

According to a 2019 study, when you grow personally while your relationships stay the same, it creates distance and makes you feel way less close to people. Growing outside of your current life in ways you're not sharing with others makes you feel disconnected because you're literally becoming a different person than you were before.

Advertisement

3. You naturally gravitate toward new people

Another sign of spiritual growth is when you outgrow your friends. You may all of a sudden decide you can't stand a friend you've had for years. Or, you can no longer put up with their behavior and habits.

As you grow and raise up in consciousness, you usually have to change out some of the people in your life. Let this be okay, as well!

Don't torture yourself by surrounding yourself with people who don't feel right to you anymore. Start finding new people who resonate with where you are now. Always take action on your intuition.

Listening to and trusting your intuition is vital in this process. As you become conscious of something, the worst thing you can do is ignore it. Listen to what you're feeling and always take action on that feeling.

Advertisement

Forward movement is the only way to secure spiritual growth. "Just knowing" doesn't change the circumstances — you must actually live through your actions, especially in the midst of a spiritual awakening.

Spiritual growth can be hard. We often need to make difficult choices along the way, but it's always worth it. Outgrowing circumstances and people can be painful, but staying where you no longer fit causes even worse emotional issues.

You may start to justify your bad circumstances, place blame, or numb yourself to feel okay with a situation you shouldn't be okay with. Don't justify or muddle your way through these painful feelings. Change your circumstances to fit your growth! Accept that you're leveling up.

Look at your spiritual awakening as a graduation of sorts. You have to outgrow things to grow. This is actually exciting! So, focus on the growth — not what or who you have to leave behind.

Advertisement

Spiritual growth is different for everyone; there's no "one size fits all" option. We are all at different points on our personal journey.

Most importantly, you must listen to your soul and recognize when something feels wrong. Look at any areas of your life that you have outgrown, and work on changes so you can move on.

Spiritual growth often comes with a big life change or challenge. Sometimes, it may feel like your world is falling apart. In reality, your life is just being restructured for your new level of awareness.

Advertisement

Always look deeper into all situations. The worst things that happen to us very often end up being the best things that could have happened because they cause the most growth.

So, look at every challenge as an opportunity for growth! Don't fight change; it only holds back your growth. Make those hard choices, so you can cement your growth and not stay stuck in limbo forever!

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.