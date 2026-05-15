Most people tend to be a bit reactive, especially in tense situations. If someone is antagonizing them, they try their best to separate themselves from the conflict. But sometimes, when they can't, things can get ugly. Unfortunately, when people are reactive, it can harm their relationships and negatively affect their own well-being.

There are those on the other end of the spectrum, however, who take a moment to think before responding. And while the subtle differences between people who think ahead and people who just react may not seem like a big deal, it really decides how others perceive them in social interactions.

Here are 11 subtle differences between people who think ahead and people who just react

1. Response time

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The most obvious difference between people who think ahead and those who just react is how quickly they respond. A person who always responds at a breakneck pace is a person who tends to be a reactive responder. The person who keeps their heart on their sleeve is the person who will often snap immediately when pushed with the wrong trigger.

People who think ahead tend to realize that blowing up at a situation is not the smartest way to handle anything. This is actually why HR reps are often told to avoid "reactive personalities" in management.

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2. Time spent in serious observation

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People who look before they leap are the people who think ahead. Imagine the following situation: you're in your new workplace, and it's been made clear that if you don't get along with the crew, you don't stay. A person who reacts will just start spouting whatever comes to mind as soon as people talk to them.

But a person who wants to stay there and thinks about the situation is one who will usually stay quiet and observe everyone for a lot longer than one to two days. Some might even go for weeks before they actually make their moves. They're also quiet, which is often a sign of a keen observer.

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3. Thinking about how others will react

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Did you ever have a situation where you had a sticky social setup that you needed to shake? If you're a "planner" rather than a reckless person, you likely think of the most likely reactions of the people you have to deal with.

A lot of people tend to think about how the other party would react for a while, including the key psychological differences that might make them react. Everyone does this, but it's frequency that seems to be key. In most cases, how you predict your group's reactions can change your own social mind.

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4. Asking questions

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Most people know at least one small child who never stops asking questions, especially the word "why?" Kids who are inquisitive are cute, but adults who are inquisitive in that same way often end up like this because they have a reason. It's not always just natural-born curiosity, though.

Getting more information and more explanations on a particular situation is the first step to planning out the best course of action. After all, the more you know, the more information you have at your disposal to make an educated guess.

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5. Keeping their cool

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People who tend to just react in life are the people who often seem a bit unruly or mercurial compared to their peers. That's because they're literally going through life wearing their minds on their sleeves, which can turn into bad news if they end up losing their proverbial shirts.

Because they often have a Plan B, Plan C, and Plan D, people who think ahead are less likely to get ruffled. They always take the time to try to figure out the alternative routes to wherever they're trying to go.

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6. Deep self-awareness

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These days, it seems like self-awareness is the big trendy term. Being self-aware means that you consciously know how you present yourself in a crowd and how you come off to others. It's something that can often come with time and introspection.

However, reactive people tend to lack self-awareness when compared to people who are ready to think ahead. They generally have to be told when to calm down or coached on how others perceive them.

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7. Active listening

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The most reactive people are stuck in their heads when they talk to people. They know what they want to hear, have a script they stick to, and don't want to really delve deeply into topics. In some cases, they honestly might just want to have someone listen to them.

But people who think ahead are usually active listeners. In other words, they have a genuine curiosity about what the other party has to say. They take in the information, ask follow-up questions, and truly want to know more about the topic at hand.

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8. Avoiding foolish mistakes

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To a point, this comes as common sense. A person who is reactive or impulsive is going to be the person who says "hold my purse" during a particularly rowdy party. They're the people who tend to act out when egged on by people, especially in social situations.

People who think ahead realize that, no, they don't need to be known as the person who got into a fight with everyone just to prove they're influential and can stand out. They also realize that their reputations would get ruined over silly decisions.

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9. Doing their research

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If you ask a car dealer, chances are they will tell you that there are two main types of customers: walk-ins and those who do research. Walk-in customers are the ones who tend to walk into a dealership without much interest in any particular car and get persuaded into buying a car.

But research-prone customers are the ones who drive dealers up a wall. They know which car they want, how they want to pay for it, what the car is actually worth, and who else will have that same make and model in a 50-mile radius. Obviously, that makes them a harder mark, and speaks to how a person who thinks ahead is perceived.

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10. Strong analytic thinking skills

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To absolutely no one's surprise, people who think ahead tend to be analytical. These are people who take a good look at the information presented to them, use logical reasoning to reach a conclusion, and put that information into practice.

On the other hand, people who tend to fly by the seat of their pants tend to have other thinking styles. They are more likely to be creative thinkers, though that doesn't shield them from the other negative effects their reactive behavior can have.

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11. Not buckling under pressure for answers

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Most people have experienced the pressure of a person who kept squeezing them for an answer. They likely noticed that it's often done so that they can say something or agree to something that isn't in their best interest.

People who are reactive tend to be the ones who will blurt out an answer, even if they know they might regret it later. But those who think ahead will often make a point of staying firm in their decision to take time and call others out when they feel too heavily pressured.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.