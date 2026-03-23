Intelligence is something that seems to be rare nowadays and, unfortunately, many people tend to overestimate their intellect. In fact, as a study published in PLOS One revealed, 65% of Americans believe they are smarter than average. It's clear that many people overestimate their intellect, but for people who are truly intelligent, their words speak volumes. And if someone is a literal genius, they probably say certain phrases on a daily basis.

Whether it's admitting they don't know something or trying to tackle complicated issues from another angle, the way they approach the hurdles life throws their way speaks volumes about not only their thinking process, but their personality as well. Because intelligence isn't just being able to solve math problems or absorbing information quickly; rather, it's much more complex.

If someone is a literal genius, they probably say these 11 phrases on a daily basis

1. 'Could you explain this more?'

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When someone uses this phrase, they're showing their curiosity and a desire to learn. They don't quite understand the complexity of the situation or problem, and want all the information to find a solution.

According to a study published in the Journal of Individual Differences, curiosity is the driving force for learning and development. Epistemic curiosity, described as "desire for knowledge that motivates individuals to learn new ideas, eliminate information-gaps, and solve intellectual problems," fosters the need to seek out new information and draw conclusions or connections from past information.

People with curious minds are often viewed as geniuses because of this. They're constantly learning something new and connecting what they already know to what they don't, improving their reasoning ability.

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2. 'We can agree to disagree'

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Two people won't always come to the same conclusion, so agreeing to disagree can be a great learning experience. In fact, research from the Journal of Applied Psychology determined that when team members disagreed and constructively challenged each other's ideas, it led to better understanding. Yet, when agreeableness was high, it reduced healthy disagreements and negatively impacted everyone's learning.

The study mentioned that this could be due to compromising excessively or wanting to avoid conflict. However, people who tend to be geniuses know this and use disagreement to fuel their knowledge, cutting it off when it gets to be too much or becomes unhelpful.

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3. 'What do you think?'

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Whether it's "Can I get your input on this?" or "What do you think?" if someone is a literal genius, they probably say these phrases on a daily basis. And by using this phrase, they're intent on gathering more information and observing all angles before committing to a decision. They understand that healthy discourse is the best way to get there, which is why they ask others for their opinions.

A study from Humanistic Management Journal determined that discussion methods are great for helping people recall what they already know, learning to think for themselves, working as a team, and formulating proper arguments to reach a consensus. It's also great for learning to reconcile after arguments and integrating new ideas from different viewpoints.

People who use this phrase do so to have a better understanding and create better solutions. Otherwise, if they didn't ask for input, they would be going it alone.

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4. 'I understand where you're coming from, but...'

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Rather than wasting time trying to change people's minds, genius-level thinkers express their opinions and move forward because they understand that you can only argue so much. They know they won't change anyone's mind.

As it turns out, the way people approach arguing can change the outcome, according to research published in Cognitive Science. If someone chooses to argue until they're blue in the face, it will only make things worse by causing tension. Yet if someone approaches an argument as an opportunity to learn and grow, they not only gather more information, but it's easier to reach the "correct" conclusion.

People who use this phrase keep an open mind while engaging in conversation. And even if they don't reach the "correct" conclusion, both parties still benefit from the discussion. In fact, they come away from the conversation learning something they didn't know before.

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5. 'Is there anything you would change about this?'

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People who are literal geniuses have a great understanding of their own biases and blind spots. Because of their self-awareness, they make an honest effort to go out and ask for other people's opinions, allowing them to adjust their work as they see fit.

As a 2021 study explained, asking questions doesn't just open up lines of communication or give people information — asking questions also pushes people to learn and encourages creativity. So, people who ask questions tend to have better results, leading to success in all aspects of life.

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6. 'I don't know'

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If someone is a literal genius, they probably say "I don't know" on a daily basis. And while saying "I don't know" may seem counterintuitive, these people don't shy away from admitting what they don't know, because they understand that it leads to growth. Otherwise, they may fall victim to imposter syndrome, believing they have the intelligence and know-how they don't actually possess.

When someone chooses to speak up and say they don't know, it allows the other person to either help them or give them the resources they need. Through this, the person in question will have a better understanding of the subject, all because they admitted their lack of specific knowledge.

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7. 'Let's do more research on this'

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When someone says this, it means they want to get their facts straight before sticking to a decision. Besides asking others what they think, people who are geniuses understand that research is another great way to gather information.

Studies have long supported the notion that reading helps gather information. More specifically, actively reading helps expand people's vocabulary, increases general knowledge, and improves verbal skills. Additionally, researching allows people to pursue their interests, learn something new, and work on their problem-solving skills.

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8. 'This reminds me of...'

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It's well known that connecting background knowledge to current knowledge helps people memorize information better. Fortunately, highly intelligent people have an excessive amount of background knowledge at their disposal.

According to the Yale Poorvu Center for Teaching and Learning, research in educational psychology finds that students' previous knowledge can impact the way they learn. If students are well-prepared and have tons of background knowledge, they have a greater chance for academic success. On the flip side, poor background knowledge can hinder a student's success and development.

Intelligent people say this phrase as a way to relate what they know to the situation or problem at hand. And, in the best case scenario, they're able to help others learn the knowledge they possess.

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9. 'I don't understand what this means, but I'll be sure to find out'

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While very intelligent people don't have the answers to everything, they'll always put in the work to find out. Unlike average individuals, these people have an eagerness to learn and expand their knowledge. They want to put in the work to research and read because they know it's the only way to find answers.

Not only does this benefit their general knowledge, but there are also health benefits. Research from Social Science & Medicine found that reading might be associated with living longer. In the study, people who read had a 23-month survival advantage compared to non-readers, showing a 20% reduction in risk of mortality over 12 years.

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10. 'We should change our approach'

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Whether it's "let's pivot to a new plan" or "we should change our approach," if someone is a literal genius, they probably say these phrases on a daily basis. They know that if they can't get it right the first time, changing their method or attitude is the best path to success.

They aren't stubborn, remaining flexible and open-minded to making changes. And it's exactly this mindset that makes them so intelligent. As a study published in Psychological Science revealed, intelligent people are more likely to stay open-minded and listen to multiple people's opinions before forming their own. And it makes these geniuses stand out from the rest.

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11. 'I need some time to process'

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When someone is a literal genius, they don't always have a fast brain and sometimes need time to process things. Depending on the situation, an intelligent person's brain might actually work slower, as a study from Nature Communications found that high-IQ people tended to take longer to solve complex problems.

This is because their brain takes longer to process the information and work through it. So, if a genius person uses this phrase, they aren't saying that to stall; rather, they just need a little time to organize their thoughts.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.