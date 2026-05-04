We tend to think that being around other people is the antidote to loneliness, but it doesn’t always work that way.

It’s pretty normal to feel alone when you’re in a crowded room if you don’t feel truly connected to any of those people. It’s natural to think that super likable people never get lonely. If so many people like them, they must have a lot of friends, right? But it’s possible that others enjoy their company but don’t feel the need to get to know them well. They’re nothing more than a pleasant addition to the group, which makes them feel utterly alone.

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Here are 10 reasons the most likable people feel the most alone in big group settings

1. No one actually knows them

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There’s a big difference between being well-liked and well-known. Someone who’s nice to everyone and fun to be around has a good chance of being liked, and others will consider them a friend, but they aren’t really anyone’s best friend. They’re just that token likable person who always gets invited because they’re a good addition.

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Often, people see others through the lens of how they relate to them rather than recognizing them as individuals. Psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, LCSW, explained, “From the very beginning of our lives, we need another person to reflect back to us that they see us in all of our complexity and that they care about us, even with our flaws and limitations.”

Just being accepted as a cool person that others like to include isn’t enough when everyone craves connection. Being seen and accepted for who you really are is a gift.

2. They feel like they have to perform

We typically think of likable people as just being easy to like. No one really considers what goes into presenting yourself that way. It’s true that some people are just naturally likable, but others might feel pressure to act a certain way so that the people around them always like them.

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This is when likability starts feeling performative, almost like that person is wearing some kind of mask. They’re afraid of showing up as their authentic self because it might not be what other people expect or want. Authenticity makes friendships even stronger, but it’s hard to take the mask off when you think people won’t like you or will treat you differently without it.

3. Every interaction feels the same because people know what to expect from them

In many cases, people start to treat this person the same way. They’re always pleasant and enjoyable on the surface, and no one really knows a deeper version of who they are, so everyone acts exactly the same around them. They know what to expect, and they act accordingly.

Some people would describe this as consistency, which is generally considered a good thing. It becomes a problem when someone feels like they have to hide how they really feel, though. For example, all of their interactions are surface-level because people assume they have no interest in juicy drama. You can’t develop relationships that way.

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4. They don’t want to make people feel uncomfortable with their vulnerability

Vulnerability is slowly becoming more accepted in society, but it’s been traditionally frowned upon. People have learned to cover up their feelings and act like everything is fine instead. Even if someone wants to have a more meaningful conversation or develop a deeper connection with others, they might choose to hold back so it doesn’t look like they’re oversharing.

This is why someone who’s likable might just remain well-liked, but not anything more. Part of what makes them so popular is that other people feel comfortable around them. Showing more vulnerability would shift that balance, even if it gave them the chance to become closer to some people.

5. They make others feel important, but that isn’t reciprocated

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People tend to like it when others pay attention to them and make them feel heard. The more someone picks up on the little things that make other people who they are, the more they’re going to be liked. But people might not feel the need to do the same for them because they seem perfectly fine.

This is what’s known as a one-sided relationship. One person is putting in tons of effort and really showing up for the other person, but they’re not experiencing that same care themselves. The other person might not be purposely trying to take advantage of them, but instead just thinks they don’t need them to give any more.

6. Trying to act a certain way leaves them feeling exhausted

People who feel like they need to present themselves in a specific way are basically masking, which means they aren't being completely true to themselves in the hopes that they will be more easily accepted and fit in better. This sounds like a good idea if you want people to like you, but it has consequences.

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Keeping up with a certain pattern of behavior is extremely tiring. It’s known to lead to burnout and to even make people start to question who they really are. Someone may be able to convince others that they deserve admiration and respect, but it can come at great personal cost.

7. People don’t think they need attention

People who are likable usually seem very socially adept and know how to get along with others. This can give people the false impression that they feel fulfilled in their social life. They have plenty of friends checking up on them and having deep talks with them, and they don’t need even more attention.

They might even make this worse by insisting that they’re always doing well whenever anyone asks. In reality, they’re struggling, but they don’t want to trouble other people or make it seem like they’re less capable. This would naturally make people think they really are OK and don’t need extra support, even when that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

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8. It feels like they’re hosting everyone else

Likable people often feel a little bit outside of the action in group gatherings because they’re working to make sure everything runs smoothly. They don’t have a reason to feel responsible for doing so, but they take on a role similar to a host as they make sure everyone is having a good time and has whatever they need.

Think about a host at a house party. They’re constantly checking in with everyone without getting caught up in deep conversations and bringing out new plates of food. That separates them from everyone else. This can turn into a form of emotional detachment, which leaves you feeling empty, no matter how many people are around.

9. Everything is superficial

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There’s nothing wrong with occasional small talk, especially when you don’t know someone well. But when someone is in a big group, that’s really all they can do. It would be awkward for them to grab someone else and pull them aside for a heart-to-heart. If that person wants to have a stronger connection with the people they’re talking to, that can be really difficult and lonely.

Some people handle small talk really well, but others dread it. They know it’s what’s expected of them, but they still feel uncomfortable and unprepared. When you’re in a situation where you can’t really go beyond superficial small talk, it’s hard to know how you should act and how to feel comfortable in that environment.

10. They put others first

These people are the ultimate people-pleasers. They’re always there for everyone else and ignore their own needs. That’s what makes them so likable in the first place. It’s impossible to sustain that kind of behavior indefinitely, though. If someone ignores themselves forever, it’s going to catch up to them.

Supporting other people is a nice thing to do, but when taken to extremes, it can leave someone feeling depleted of energy and anxious. It’s always OK to speak up for what you need, even if it might ruffle some feathers. No one can spend all of their time bending over backward to accommodate others and remain healthy.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.