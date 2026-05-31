Whether you've taken on a new profession like teaching, become a parent for the first time, or been promoted to the head of your company, earning the trust of others is a crucial part of your life.

If this is the first time you've been in a position of authority, you may have concerns about whether or not you have what it takes to inspire others to trust you, but gaining trust is actually quite simple if you know how to do a few things right — and here's the first secret: the most trustworthy people are often the most respectful.

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If someone is truly trustworthy, they usually do these 6 things people really respect:

1. Trustworthy people listen more than they talk

Being able to listen to the thoughts and concerns of others is a sure way to gain their trust. When people feel like you are genuinely listening to what they're saying, they develop closeness to you, and they'll feel comfortable in your presence.

"While listening is often viewed as something that just naturally occurs through the simple act of hearing spoken words, in reality, there is nothing simple about good listening," explained psychologist Sherrie Bourg Carter, Psy.D. "Active listening is an acquired skill that requires daily practice and discipline, although well worth the time and effort because it helps us accept or challenge the information we hear, thereby improving our decision-making."

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2. They give positive feedback and reinforcement

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People naturally trust others who give positive feedback on their actions. If you want your family, friends, and subordinates at work to trust you, it's important to let them hear positive feedback from you, not just negative.

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You can also motivate others by providing positive reinforcement. Ensure your positive feedback is sincere. If it’s not sincere, a person will perceive that, and your efforts to inspire trust will backfire. Find something good to say about them or their work that you do, indeed, believe is true.

3. Trustworthy people are honest, even when it's uncomfortable

Honesty goes a long way in helping you to earn the trust of others. Although people won't always agree with what you've said, they'll likely respect the fact that you're honest and straightforward. They will also feel comfortable being honest with you because they can sense your authenticity.

"As humans, most of us want to be deeply authentic," explained Dr. Cortney Warren, Ph.D. "We want to be grounded in our skin, secure in who we are, and accepting of our strengths and weaknesses. We also want to be able to live a lifestyle that reflects our inner values. Authenticity is generally defined as being true to yourself and acting in a way that reflects your core sense of self."

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4. They show genuine concern for someone's well-being

"Sometimes, it pays to go a little slower, ask a few more questions, and talk through all concerns before moving ahead, suggested social worker Lyssa DeHart. "When all the players feel heard, and all the questions get asked before jumping off the mountain, your team is more likely to follow as you leap. Trust is a fragile thing. With it, small groups of people can move mountains together."

When you show someone you're genuinely concerned about how they're doing, they'll instantly feel close to you and will want to come to you for help or advice, and they'll likely trust the advice you give them because they feel you have their best interests at heart.

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5. They live in kindness

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When you’re kind, you’re almost always able to gain the trust of others. There’s a common notion that someone who displays kindness deserves trust because they can naturally give from the heart. Note, however, that kindness that is not genuine is often viewed negatively and can result in others being wary of you.

Acts of kindness don’t have to be showy," said career and life coach Lisa Petsinis. "Kind acts are powerful because they prove you were paying attention and care enough to do something without expecting anything in return. Kindness is quite like that. Thoughtful moments like these can change the tone of an entire relationship. They make people feel valued and safe in your presence."

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6. Trustworthy people uphold morals and principles

As someone who upholds morals and principles, you're probably trusted by most around you without even knowing it. When you live according to set principles, others look upon you with high regard. For you, earning trust is probably as easy as being yourself. While there are some elements that you'll want to acquire to earn trust, you're likely naturally born with most of them. Use the behaviors and attitudes your conscience dictates, and you'll easily earn the trust of others.

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Moira Hutchison is a mindfulness coach, energy healer, and hypnotherapist who has dedicated her life to supporting and inspiring individuals to align their personal trinity of trust, inner awareness, and self-confidence to discover their true purpose.