Many people are affected by chronic conditions that may or may not have a medical diagnosis. Those can be things that impact you physically, mentally, and emotionally. When you identify and treat symptoms, it changes your life. But some conditions transcend the medical and mental health fields and are the result of a psychic attack.

A psychic attack is negative energy intentionally sent in your direction to block your blessings and wreak havoc on your peace of mind. These attacks come from a source of very low vibration with a goal of lowering your vibration. They can be sent from anywhere, and you don’t have to be in proximity to fall victim.

A psychic attack can be conscious or subconscious, and is expressly meant to inflict harm on you or your loved ones. According to TikToker Red Fairy Tarot, "The spiritual form of a psychic attack manifests in sleep paralysis, nightmares, and feeling a sudden shift in your mood towards a low vibration. Also, it can manifest in a series of bad luck caused by the evil eye, or black magic sent to you from someone envious."

"In its physical form," she continues, "a psychic attack could manifest itself in people who harass you and harm you. Mentally, spiritually, and physically, bullies that are in a low vibration, just like negative spirits — these people feed off fear and your negative energy."

When someone’s sending you bad energy, these 10 things start happening fast:

1. It feels like you’re being watched

The feeling that someone with ill intent is watching you can be terrifying. It is also one of the signs that a psychic attack has been unleashed onto you.

This hypervigilance isn't just in your head, either; it's your energy field responding to an intrusion, your intuitive defense system alerting you that someone's focused attention has locked onto you. The sensation often comes in waves, growing stronger when the person sending the energy is actively thinking about you or working against you, and it can leave you feeling exposed and vulnerable.

2. You have a feeling of heaviness

Hananeko_Studio / Shutterstock

If it feels like the weight of the world is on your shoulders, you may be under psychic attack. Negativity is a heavy load, and you may be carrying more than your fair share.

Clinical psychologist Sharon Saline explains that worry drains your emotional battery, becoming a persistent, slow drain of the energy needed for today, noting that worry usually happens when people say they feel exhausted.

3. You hear voices

Have you ever sworn you heard someone speaking and turned around only to find yourself alone? You may not be just imagining things. The presence of voices seemingly in your head could be a hint that you are under psychic attack.

4. You have scary thoughts, nightmares, or visions

If you have been having more nightmares than usual or are imagining scary things that pop into your head involuntarily, the problem might not be you. Someone might be attacking you physically. These nightmares or visions can be very vivid and, for some, will make them unable to fall asleep for fear of the terror that awaits them.

John Cappello, a psychic medium with over 25 years of practice, explains that visions and vivid dreams are significant spiritual tools that shouldn't be ignored. He describes how "a vision or an image that may flash before you allows you to get a visual impression of events in your life," and notes that "a vivid dream or a deja vu moment can give you clarity about a past moment or future event."

5. You feel unexplained pains

Another sign of being under psychic attack is the recurrence of sharp pains that are unexplained by your doctor. If you are otherwise healthy and experiencing this, you could be under attack.

The pains often have an almost electric quality to them, as if someone is pushing energetic needles into your field, and they may migrate around your body or concentrate in your chakra points. You might notice these sensations worsen at specific times of day or night, when psychic defenses are naturally lower and you're most energetically vulnerable.

6. You feel tired and fatigued

VH-studio / Shutterstock

If your energy is getting lower and lower by the moment without any logical explanation, you might be under psychic attack. What better way to inhibit your progress than to incapacitate you?

Dr. Karin Monster-Peters, a psychologist and energy healer, explains that many highly sensitive people walk around in a perpetual state of exhaustion, with a nervous system that is wired differently and a brain that seems to miss a filter while living in a society that feeds them with information 24/7.

7. Your intuition just feels off

If you’ve been feeling as if you are unable to tune into that internal compass that guides your decisions and actions, someone may be attacking you by blocking your intuition. The timing of this intuitive shutdown often coincides with when you most need your discernment, for example, during crucial decisions or when dealing with the very person who may be sending the negative energy.

It's a particularly insidious form of energetic interference because it leaves you vulnerable and disoriented, unable to trust your own judgment at the exact moment when you need your protective instincts most.

8. You start losing things

You are usually great at knowing exactly where to find items of importance, but nowadays, you are losing things left and right. This is a clear sign that you are under psychic attack.

Polly Wirum, a spiritual coach and psychic, explains that when negative energy accumulates, it can feel hard to shake, like it follows us around. This energetic interference disrupts your normal organizational abilities and focus.

9. You become accident-prone

Little things like stubbing a toe or breaking a glass are inconsequential on their own, but a continuous string of small inconveniences is no accident. It might mean you are under attack.

This cascade of bad luck creates a cycle of frustration and vulnerability, keeping you off-balance and draining your energy through constant small recoveries. It's as if an invisible force is creating obstacles in your path, turning your everyday environment into a minefield of potential mishaps designed to wear down your defenses and shake your confidence.

10. You are suddenly besieged with strange symptoms after receiving a gift

One clear indication that you are under psychic attack is the presence of symptoms that impact your physical, mental, or emotional health after receiving a surprise gift from someone.

Intuitive coach Ronnie Ann Ryan notes that certain objects in your home may carry negativity, particularly items that have bad memories or negative associations attached to them. When someone gives you a gift while harboring jealousy, resentment, or ill will, that object becomes infused with their harmful intentions.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.