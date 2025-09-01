Being genuine is one of the most valuable traits of a person’s character. Genuine individuals, however, possess many other qualities that make them the people they are — good friends, loyal partners, and respected colleagues.

People who have an authentic, genuine personality are their true selves, without being influenced by society or other external pressures and expectations. Authentic, genuine people embrace their unique traits and values without pretense.

Authentic individuals are transparent and honest in their interactions, and the way they express themselves comes from a place of sincerity. Their authenticity creates deeper connections with others, as people are more likely to trust and relate to rare gem folks who are true to themselves.

If someone has these 15 qualities, psychology says they're a true rare gem in this world:

1. They trust their own opinion

Genuine people feel respect for others and their opinions, but when it comes to making important decisions, it’s their point of view and values they rely on. They know their real worth and have confidence in their judgment about the things that happen.

This self-trust is linked to a host of positive outcomes, including improved decision-making, better mental health, higher resilience, and more authentic relationships. In contrast, research has shown that basing one's value on external approval is associated with greater stress and poorer mental health.

2. They prioritize happiness over wealth

Most genuine people are successful, but their happiness is not always related to money. They actually find things like family and friends much more important. So, if you think that family comes before a career or a solid bank account, you might be a genuine person.

3. They are blessed with a strong intuition

Intuition is the ability to understand something instinctively, without the need for conscious reasoning, and could be extremely useful when communicating with others because it enables us to see other people’s true nature.

Genuine people are very intuitive, which helps them to understand who they are dealing with at the beginning of a new relationship.

4. They speak the truth

Genuine people are honest, but that doesn’t mean they are crude. They are the kind of people who always tell the truth in the most delicate yet straightforward way. And because they are also confident, they don’t try to convince others of the rightness of their opinion.

5. They are reliable and consistent

Genuine people take responsibility for their actions and would never blame others for a mistake they have made. On top of that, these individuals are always ready to help their loved ones even when they have problems of their own.

Genuine people try to keep promises and would never betray a person who trusts them. Research supports that being reliable leads to increased trust, fostering stronger relationships and improved workplace dynamics.

6. They never stop learning

Genuine people are aware that knowledge can be acquired throughout their whole lives, so they welcome experiences that make them grow as people and broaden their horizons. On top of that, they adore reading, and you can see them doing it whenever and wherever possible.

7. They don't do fakeness

Genuine people have a few friends and keep their close circle small because they cannot stand false or meaningless friendships. These individuals are some of the sincerest you could ever meet, so you’ll never see them put up with fakeness in their relationships.

Studies show that toxic, dishonest, and inauthentic relationships can cause significant stress, diminish self-esteem, and harm health, while genuine connections foster psychological resilience and happiness.

8. They don’t fear failure

Genuine people are confident. That’s why they are not afraid to fail — they realize that big success cannot come without learning the valuable lessons failure can teach.

They also never feel afraid of accepting challenges or taking risks, and most of these people follow the motto, "Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations."

9. They brush off what others think of them

A genuine person is happy about their personality and doesn’t need the approval of others to feel comfortable with who they are. They don’t pay too much attention to who likes or doesn’t like them.

It’s not that they don’t care what other people think — they do, as all humans do deep down. But they wouldn’t allow anyone to stop them from doing what they believe is right to be done.

10. They have a positive mindset

Genuine people have as many bad days as everyone else. But they always seem to be positive, because happiness comes from their state of mind, not from external circumstances. Even when bad things happen, genuine people won’t feel down or disappointed, as they know that the best is yet to come.

An article by Johns Hopkins Medicine explained that a positive mindset enhances resilience, increases creativity, improves problem-solving skills, and promotes overall well-being. A positive outlook also leads to a more fulfilling life, greater life satisfaction, and increased motivation.

11. They are selfless

Genuine people make the best friends, colleagues, and partners because they always treat others with honesty and respect. Additionally, they are people who help and are there for their loved ones, even on their worst days.

Research shows that being selfless offers increased happiness and life satisfaction, a boost in self-esteem and a sense of purpose, and reduced levels of stress, anxiety, and isolation. Acts of selflessness also foster stronger social connections, provide perspective on personal challenges, and contribute to a positive cycle of kindness in communities.

12. They are open-minded

Authentic, genuine people have an open-mindedness that makes them appealing and engaging to others. They see the world through the perspectives of other people, never jump to conclusions, and set preconceived notions and biases aside.

13. They are respectful

Not only do they respect others, but they also treat everyone with respect. Even those who may not deserve it. From dealing with major clients at work to chatting with wait staff for drink orders, authentic individuals consistently display politeness and respect.

They grasp the concept that even if they're all smiles with their friends, it's meaningless if they're caught mistreating others. Treating everyone respectfully is a principle they stand by, grounded in the belief that no one holds superiority over another.

14. They stay focused on the now

Life is a mosaic of peaks and valleys, a truth universally acknowledged. However, those who embody authenticity refuse to let the shadows eclipse the light. Rather, they leverage the challenges they encounter as catalysts for enlightenment and evolution.

Genuinely authentic individuals refrain from dwelling in the past, and they don't indulge in excessive preoccupation with the uncertain future. In recognizing that their earnest endeavors in the present moment pave the way, they ultimately trust in the cosmic order of things.

15. They set distractions aside

When authentic individuals dive into a conversation, they give it their all, with no distractions. Engaging fully makes talking more enjoyable and impactful, because if you just coast along with generic chitchat, any chance of forming a real connection fades.

They build bridges and uncover layers even in everyday chats. Their genuine curiosity prompts insightful questions and ties what they learn into the bigger picture.

Maria Hakki is a writer, teacher, and translator. She has been featured in I Heart Intelligence, Australian National Review, and more.