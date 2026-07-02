Boomers Naturally Developed 10 Social Skills That Gen Z Never Got A Fair Chance To Learn

When baby boomers were growing up, everyday life naturally involved face-to-face conversations with neighbors, answering the family telephone, making small talk with strangers, and solving minor problems without the help of a screen. Those experiences were simply woven into the fabric of each day, giving boomers countless opportunities to practice interpersonal skills from an early age.

Gen Z, on the other hand, has grown up during a period of rapid technological change, with much of their communication occurring via text and social media. Those tools have created valuable new ways to connect, but they've also reduced the number of spontaneous, in-person interactions that once helped social skills develop naturally.

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As a result, many younger adults have had fewer opportunities to practice interpersonal abilities that older generations acquired almost without realizing it.

Gen Z has never had a fair chance to learn these social skills that boomers developed naturally

1. Making small talk with strangers

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Despite craving closeness and community, many Gen Zers struggle with social connection, including making innocent small talk. Whether they’re at the grocery store or meeting new people at work, the seemingly easy micro-moments older generations do without thinking are seriously hard for young people today.

Even in the workplace, Gen Zers are cutting back on small talk with their colleagues, reserving their social energy for conversations they can’t make happen over email or text. Compared to boomers, who had no other option but to talk with people in person, of course, young people’s struggles today feel odd.

2. Handling conflict in person

With social anxiety on the rise as Gen Z spends too much time online, it’s not surprising that any kind of emotional or demanding situation can quickly overwhelm them. That’s why avoidance tactics are becoming the norm for people of that generation.

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Gen Z is prone to ghosting people and using their phones as a distraction to avoid facing issues that need to be addressed. This may not be true for all young people, but for those used to communicating entirely online, in-person interactions will only become increasingly more challenging without the buffer of a screen.

3. Making engaged facial expressions

Given that they spend an average of more than seven hours a day using screens, experts suggest that Gen Zers’ stare is a form of buffering. They’re so used to constant stimulation that when they’re speaking with someone in person, it takes them more time to process. Essentially, they’re partially dissociated during conversations, resulting in a blank stare often called the Gen Z stare.

Older generations learned subtle facial expressions and nonverbal cues early on, usually through practice, but Gen Z is at a disadvantage because of their phones. While plenty have developed them on their own, for some, smiles and engaged nods are not in the cards while they’re coping with anxiety or dissociation.

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4. Reading body language

Long before texting and social media became the default ways to communicate, most conversations happened face-to-face. As a result, many boomers naturally learned to notice subtle nonverbal cues, such as shifts in posture, changes in facial expression, eye contact, tone of voice, and even uncomfortable pauses. Those signals are often communicated just as much as the words themselves, helping people gauge how someone was really feeling.

Many Gen Z adults have spent a much larger portion of their lives communicating through screens, where those cues are often missing or harder to interpret. While digital communication has created new strengths, it also means some younger people have had fewer opportunities to practice reading body language or become aware of the nonverbal signals they're sending themselves.

Like any social skill, interpreting body language improves with experience, and spending more time in face-to-face conversations can help people of any age become more perceptive communicators.

5. Accepting feedback

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Receiving constructive criticism has never been easy, but it's a skill that becomes stronger with practice. Baby boomers entered workplaces where feedback was delivered face-to-face, sometimes bluntly, and employees were generally expected to listen and adjust without taking it personally. Over time, those repeated experiences helped many people become more comfortable separating feedback about their work from criticism of who they were as individuals.

Gen Z workers entered the workforce under very different circumstances, with remote work and fewer opportunities for informal mentoring becoming much more common. As a result, receiving direct, in-person feedback can feel more personal and emotionally intense simply because there have been fewer chances to build confidence with those conversations.

Accepting feedback requires humility and the ability to stay curious even when the message is uncomfortable. Like any interpersonal skill, it becomes easier the more often it's practiced, which is why older generations often developed it almost by necessity rather than through formal training.

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6. Apologizing

Many young people, especially those who grew up in a tumultuous time where most people were at home feeling powerless, believe life is happening to them. They don’t always see the control they have over the direction of their own lives. They may adopt a victim mentality, not necessarily as a manipulation tactic, but as a coping mechanism.

This often makes accountability and apologies feel inherently unnecessary. They’re detached from the outcomes of life and from the outcomes of their behavior, making it hard to admit they actually play a role in how other people feel.

7. Basic etiquette

Simple courtesies like saying "please" or "thank you" or introducing yourself politely are easy to overlook because they seem so ordinary. Yet researchers have noted that some everyday expressions of courtesy have become less common over time as communication increasingly shifts to texts and other digital interactions.

Baby boomers grew up practicing these habits every day, not only at home, but also in school, and while interacting with neighbors. For many Gen Z adults, there have been fewer opportunities to develop those same habits, particularly as more conversations have moved online. What older generations sometimes interpret as poor manners may simply reflect different social experiences rather than a lack of character. Like any interpersonal skill, good etiquette becomes more natural the more often it's practiced in everyday life.

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8. Getting their tone and inflection right

Many people in older generations complain about Gen Z having a tone problem, and they might be onto something. If you consider how many of them communicate with their friends almost entirely online, they don’t have to think about tone at all. They just type or have small passing conversations at work, and they don’t have to seriously think about how they’re being perceived based on anything other than what they’re saying.

They’re also getting an influx of content from other people, specifically content creators and influencers posting videos on social media, that changes their baseline inflection and tone subconsciously.

9. Leaving certain words out of the office

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Every generation develops its own slang, and there's nothing inherently wrong with using it among friends or in casual settings. The challenge comes when people struggle to adjust their communication to fit different audiences. Baby boomers learned early in their careers that speaking to a supervisor or client requires a different tone than talking with close friends, and they naturally became comfortable switching between informal and professional language.

Today's workplaces are evolving, and professional norms are certainly more relaxed than they once were. Even so, the ability to read the room and adapt your communication remains an important social skill.

Knowing when a casual expression or a joke is appropriate and when a more polished approach will help you be taken seriously is less about following outdated rules and more about understanding your audience. That flexibility allows people to build trust across generations and communicate effectively in a wide variety of professional situations.

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10. Making new friends

Making new friends was simply part of growing up when boomers were young. Whether they had moved to a new neighborhood, joined a sports team, started a summer job, or spent long afternoons outside with other kids, they regularly found themselves in situations where they had to figure out how to connect with people they didn't already know. Those repeated experiences gradually built confidence and made forming new relationships feel less intimidating.

Many Gen Z adults have had fewer opportunities to practice those same skills, especially during years when much of their social interaction shifted online. As a result, striking up a conversation with a stranger or building friendships from scratch can feel more awkward than it did for previous generations.

Fortunately, social confidence can be developed through experience. The more often people put themselves in situations where they will meet new people, the more natural those interactions tend to become, regardless of their age.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.