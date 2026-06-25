Gen Z Employees Believe 8 Unfair Stereotypes Hold Them Back In The Workplace

Gen Zers have a very different approach to the working world than older people, and it's causing quite a bit of intergenerational conflict. According to a survey by workplace research firm Intelligent.com, Gen Z workers believe there are unfair stereotypes, arising from a generational divide, that are holding them back in the workplace.

While these stereotypes may not feel surprising to anyone who has talked to Gen Zers about their experiences, it doesn't detract from people in leadership who judge these workers unfairly.

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The unfair stereotypes Gen Z employees believe are holding them back in the workplace

1. They have a poor work ethic

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The survey unsurprisingly found that this is the number one stereotype Gen Z workers feel is applied to them, with nearly 60% in agreement. Among 32% of Gen Z workers, they believe they need to work harder than their older colleagues.

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As Huy Nguyen, Intelligent's Chief Education and Career Development Advisor, explained, "When employees are unfairly labeled as 'lazy,' it can be extremely demotivating and contribute to a lack of confidence." This means that what older people perceive as "laziness" may just be the natural impact of them constantly branding young people as having no work ethic.

2. They're unprofessional

Older people have certain expectations about what it means to act professional in the workplace. Unfortunately, 53% of Gen Zers admit they feel like their older colleagues see them as lacking professionalism. As a result, this has led to an increased workload they take on to overcompensate.

To move away from this negative perception of them, from the way they dress to the language they use, many Gen Zers may resort to tactics that make them appear more mature for their age. This includes things like embracing technology and teaching it to their peers, or focusing intently on their output.

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3. They're easily offended

Many Gen Zers believe they're viewed as overly sensitive or disloyal, with 44% of people reporting high levels of conflict with their older colleagues. In fact, 70% say they've gotten into it with their colleagues over attitudes and expectations at work.

But while older people may think Gen Zers are offended at the slightest thing, it's really because they prefer a more socially and politically correct environment. They're offended by language that serves to belittle others, not necessarily the stereotypes that portray them as lazy and entitled.

4. They expect rapid career advancement

This stereotype is likely not related to a sense of entitlement older generations claim Gen Zers have, but to the fact that, as Nguyen put it, Gen Z "grew up as digital natives, accustomed to constant connectivity, instant answers, and rapid change."

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Whereas boomers and Gen X were raised without digital advancements, and relied on analog methods in the workplace, Gen Z were born into technology. They're simply used to things moving faster, and that disconnect seems to be feeding into the overall perception of them as "entitled."

5. They're resistant to traditional workplace structures

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While 39% of Gen Zers think they are perceived as being resistant to authority, it's likely because they grew up with technology and the internet, not knowing an existence without it. Nguyen explained that the rapid pace of their constantly connected lives has led them "to prioritize flexibility, purpose, and mental well-being" at work.

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All of these require putting aside being a yes-man or yes-woman. Unfortunately, their unwillingness to give into these traditional workplace structures can be misconstrued as a poor work ethic or lack of professionalism, even though it's just their desire for"work-life integration and a rejection of outdated workplace norms."

6. They're overly focused on social causes

Because Gen Z absorbs more information than any other generation, they're hyper-aware of the social issues the world is currently facing. While nearly 45% of respondents said their older workplace colleagues view them as "overly focused on social issues," Gen Z workers say this is just another stereotype they've been branded with.

Yes, they're informed and empathetic to these causes, but that doesn't mean it takes away from their ability to work hard. Older people are often focused on younger generations being too "woke," despite that not being a bad thing whatsoever.

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7. Then need frequent feedback

This may also be related to Gen Z's "digital native" status. Nguyen pointed out that in addition to a faster pace, online communication tools make interaction more accessible and less formal. This means the feedback and guidance they want are basically at their fingertips.

"They often prefer quick, informal communication channels over following email strings or formally scheduled meetings," he revealed. Their older counterparts are likely used to a "put your head down and don't ask questions" mentality, but Gen Zers have evolved past that mindset.

8. They prefer low-pressure roles

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Older colleagues believing Gen Zers prefer a "low-pressure" role is just their accusations of laziness by another name. It feels like yet another misunderstanding of what is probably Gen Z's biggest distinction from older generations: they value work-life balance above many other attributes.

They're very clear about what they expect at work and the fact that loyalty to their employer is unlikely to be reciprocated. It makes them think about the incentive, and if it's worth it to take a position that comes with low pay and little job security.

It's hard not to notice a distinct theme here, where older generations are taking their own workplace experiences during their 20s and applying them to today. However, the working world and economy have changed too much since boomers, Gen Xers, and millennials were thriving young adults. Those rules no longer apply, and Gen Z is certainly not interested in playing by them.

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John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.