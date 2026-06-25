Gen Z Can't Seem To Let Go Of 11 Sad Beliefs That Are Seriously Hurting Their Lives

The world Gen Z has grown up in has so far included economic uncertainty, social media, rising housing costs, and a constant stream of intense, sometimes dubious information. These external forces have influenced the way many of them see themselves and their future, for better and for worse.

Some of their beliefs can be empowering, encouraging greater openness and empathy, but others can quietly become limiting, making it harder to take risks or find satisfaction in any aspect of their lives. While these mindsets certainly don't apply to every member of Gen Z, they have become increasingly common and may be holding many young adults back more than they realize.

Gen Z just won't let go of these sad beliefs that are quietly hurting their lives

1. Being perfect is more important than trying new things

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Gen Z can't seem to let go of the belief that they have to be perfect. As tech-savvy as they are, being raised on a steady diet of social media has made it hard for Gen Z to accept anything less than perfection. Every TikTok influencer has the perfect core workout or the perfect skincare routine to get that perfect glow. Gen Z doesn’t see all the times their favorite influencers tried and failed. They only see the highlight reels.

Perfectionism can have a more profoundly harmful effect on people's lives than they often realize. Studies have shown that this tendency, which is increasingly common with people in their 20s, can lead to a variety of debilitating mental health issues.

Gen Z thinks making one mistake defines their entire existence, instead of seeing mistakes for what they really are: proof that learning something new isn’t easy, but it’s the only way to grow.

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2. They should feel good about everything they do

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Gen Z thinks they should only do things that make them feel good. More than other generations, they emphasize self-care and protecting their inner peace, but they don’t always realize how limited their definition of self-care has become. They often equate self-care with always being comfortable, which often leads them to avoid hard things that will make their lives better in the long run.

In her book, “Secrets of Adulthood,” writer Gretchen Rubin revealed that having a happy life doesn’t mean feeling happy all the time. She described four elements involved in making your life happier: Doing things that make you feel good, getting rid of things that make you feel bad, doing things that reflect your values, and creating an atmosphere of growth.

Rubin pointed out that “We feel happier when we're growing,” yet she acknowledged that “the atmosphere of growth is accompanied by insecurity, frustration, feeling incompetent.”

Learning how to tolerate discomfort is part of being a successful adult. Gen Z doesn’t realize that avoiding things that make them feel bad may hold them back from a successful future.

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3. Boredom is unacceptable

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Unlike the generations that came before them, Gen Z has never known a world without the internet. Having constant, immediate access to information has become totally normalized. As a result, Gen Z believes they should never be bored.

“We stimulate our kids and ourselves twenty-four/seven as if boredom or emptiness were toxic things,” explained Michael Rich, an associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. ​​“Boredom can be a very good thing; that’s when kids say ‘let’s build a treehouse, let’s put on a puppet show.’”

According to Rich, when kids are allowed to be bored without distractions, “not only do they learn to tolerate that so-called emptiness but they learn to enjoy it. That’s where creativity and innovation come from.”

Gen Z is so accustomed to being entertained by outside forces that they struggle to sit quietly with themselves. They don’t realize it, but the idea that life should always feel exciting holds them back from appreciating the present moment.

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4. They need to feel motivated to get work done

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Gen Z thinks that motivation is the key to being productive, but that is a highly misleading school of thought. They see focus as a zero-sum game. If they don’t feel fully motivated to tackle a task, they avoid it, which only makes it harder for them to get their work done later.

The hard truth is that motivation is not what makes someone successful. It's having the discipline to do what needs to be done, even when you lack any motivation, that separates those who consistently thrive from those who tend to struggle.

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5. They'll save money once they start making more of it

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Gen Z believes they need to make more money to save money, taking a short-sighted approach to financial planning that holds them back from building any semblance of wealth.

Without savings, Gen Z will continue to struggle. As hard as it may be for Gen Z and people of all generations right now, to be honest, to cover daily expenses, they should still focus on saving. Even if it’s just a little bit at a time, it adds up and will offer them a sense of security for their future.

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6. Life should always be easy

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Gen Z believes life should always be easy, without realizing that this mindset is harmful. They want to avoid negative feelings, which means they avoid difficult situations. Yet that avoidance holds them back from growing and developing emotional resilience.

As Michigan State University explains, "During the time when we are faced with a challenge, you may not look at it as an opportunity, but truly it is. An opportunity to demonstrate strength and determination to overcome. An opportunity to show you are capable, and an opportunity to prove to yourself that you are incredible."

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7. They should always listen to their emotions

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Gen Z is highly self-aware and emotionally intelligent, yet they mistakenly believe they should let their emotions guide every decision they make. The trouble with this is that acting solely on your emotions often leads to impulsive decisions and actions that might be far from what's best for you.

There’s no such thing as a negative emotion, but that doesn’t mean it’s healthy to act on every emotional impulse you have. It's far more helpful to learn how to regulate yourself and decide on a course of action when you are clear on what you want to do and why.

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8. Their anxiety means they can’t do hard things

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Along with millennials, Gen Z reports higher levels of anxiety than any other generation, and they hold onto the misguided belief that being anxious means they can’t take on challenges. They might not realize it, but letting anxiety control them is the exact opposite of what would likely be best for them.

Anxiety can cloud people’s self-perception, making them feel like they’re not capable. The more Gen Z lets their anxiety define them, the harder it is to break the cycle of avoidance.

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9. Going to therapy will fix everything immediately

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Gen Z puts their mental health front and center, but their belief in therapy as an automatic fix is seriously unwise. They don’t realize that going to therapy is only the first step to healing. Sitting with their feelings is just one part of processing them, and even doing that takes some time.

If they’re not committed to changing their own behavior and reactions, their emotional lives will stay stagnant. Gen Z claims to prioritize doing the work, but quite often, they don’t actually do the tangible things they need to do to improve their quality of life.

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10. If they're not immediately successful, they should just give up

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Gen Z’s steadfast belief that they should be able to expect instant gratification is more harmful to them than they realize. Their social media feeds are filled with people who seem to have found success with minimal effort.

Today's young adults have a hard time understanding that true success is usually a slow process. Building wealth and welcoming abundance are more about commitment than any quick solutions. Giving up because you don't see results the moment you get started is a setup for self-sabotage and disappointment.

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11. Cutting out toxic people out of their lives will make things better right away

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Gen Z doesn’t hesitate to cut off toxicity right at the root, but they don’t realize that cutting people off won’t make their lives better right away. They tend to look outward for ways to improve their lives rather than reflecting on their own patterns of behavior.

It’s not easy for Gen Z to acknowledge that they can be as toxic as anyone else, but being honest with themselves will change their lives for the better, and in a far more sustainable way.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.