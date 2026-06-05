Stress is a normal part of life. No one can avoid it completely, especially in the fast-paced world we live in.

However, it's possible for your stress hormones to become dysregulated, leaving you in a state of chronic stress that feels like a constant fight-or-flight response. Not only is this uncomfortable, but it can also be really bad for your health. It's easier said than done, but once you recognize the sneaky signs your stress level is way too high, you can do all you can to manage it. Look for several indicators that are deceptively small but incredibly meaningful.

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Here are 10 sneaky signs your stress level is way too high

1. You get sick more often

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It feels strange to think of being so stressed that you get sick, but there's a connection between anxiety and immunity. In fact, stress changes the way your immune cells work, leaving you more susceptible to illness.

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The easiest thing to do is to write off any symptoms you experience as being a result of allergies, but if you feel like you're catching one cold after another or can't recover from one altogether, your body is likely sending you a message. It's best to listen now before things get even worse.

2. You feel exhausted but can't sleep

Everyone has frustrating nights when they feel like they should fall asleep as soon as their head hits the pillow but end up repeatedly checking the time and watching the hours slip by instead. If this happens frequently or in a pattern, it could very well be an indication that your stress is way too intense.

The level of anxiety you're feeling can easily affect your sleep quality. In the worst-case scenario, that stress can cause insomnia that is considered either short-term or chronic based on how long it lasts. Being unable to sleep at night makes it much harder to function during the day, so it creates a kind of vicious cycle.

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3. You wake up in the middle of the night

Similarly, waking up in the middle of the night for what seems like no reason can also stem from stress. This is another thing that happens to us all from time to time, but regular occurrences can signal a deeper problem.

Sleep medicine physician Keisha Sullivan explained that when you have high levels of cortisol, also known as the stress hormone, in your body, difficulty sleeping is a common result. This can cause you to jerk awake in the middle of the night, which is often complicated by anxious, racing thoughts that pop up when you're awake at 3 a.m.

When this happens, Dr. Sullivan recommends avoiding your phone at all costs and not keeping an eye on the clock, which can just make your stress worse. This could be a good time to try some breathing exercises or meditation to relax as much as possible.

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4. You lose your temper easily

Even people with the most level heads can't always hold it together when they're under a lot of stress. Feeling on edge will also keep you operating on a short fuse, and all that anger and irritability will boil over without you even realizing what's happening. In these situations, it's common to get upset over small things that wouldn't normally bother you.

This kind of irritability is tricky because it can obviously be caused by things like anxiety and depression, but physical issues like not getting enough sleep or being sick can also contribute. Of course, if you're really stressed, there's a good chance that you might be dealing with some of those things as well, which is just going to make the anger feel harder to overcome.

5. You're struggling with things like focus and memory

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It's hard to concentrate when you're worried, so it makes sense that stress would impact your cognitive abilities. According to Harvard researchers, it's difficult to concentrate and think clearly when you're under a lot of stress. Your memory can also take a hit because that's not the part of your brain that's being continuously activated.

Although they're not certain, scientists are worried that this could create long-term issues like dementia. Chronic stress that doesn't really go away makes this possibility even more concerning. This is one of many reasons why it's a good idea to seek support when you feel like you can't manage your anxiety on your own.

6. You get overwhelmed by minor things

Feeling like your threshold for overwhelm is lowering can definitely be a sign of intense stress. Clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff said that stressors like financial problems, work burnout, health concerns, and relationship conflicts are what trigger overwhelm in the first place.

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Some people may be able to push through stress and worry to continue living their lives, but overwhelm is different. It can change the way you think about and react to problems in a way that makes them feel insurmountable or cause you to freeze up. It's hard to keep functioning when you're feeling like this.

7. Your favorite things don't make you happy anymore

Not being able to enjoy the things you normally love is often thought of as a symptom of depression, but it can come with stress and anxiety as well. Intense worry can make it hard to focus on your interests or even make time for them in the first place. For example, even the biggest book lovers will have trouble reading when they feel like everything is falling apart.

This feeling of disinterest is called anhedonia, and it can make you feel everything from numb to apathetic. Scientists believe that anhedonia is caused by the part of the brain that releases dopamine not functioning as it usually does. It's extremely hard to deal with this because no one wants to do something they don't have any interest in, but not doing those things you love can also make you feel worse.

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8. You think you always need to be doing something

Our culture is very accomplishment-oriented, and it can feel like checking things off of your to-do list is all that really matters. This can easily lead people to believe that they need to be productive all the time, and that things like rest aren't productive, which takes a serious toll. Therapist Emily Sotiriadis explained how this can lead to an unhealthy sense of guilt, saying, "Guilt over doing nothing stems from deeply held beliefs that we must earn our worth through output."

It's easy to get stuck in this cycle when you're stressed because it's almost like productivity provides a sense of relief. You feel like doing something is a way to address the uncomfortable emotions you're experiencing. This relief is only temporary, though, which is why it turns into a dangerous pattern.

9. You don't spend as much time with the people you love

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We think of times of high stress as being when we need a strong support system, but it can be hard to maintain that. A 2021 study examined "stress-induced social avoidance" and found that, after a high-stress day, people were less likely to spend time socializing the next day.

Avoiding social interaction leads to its own problems, but it typically feels more comfortable to be alone or only with those who are the absolute closest to you when you have a lot of anxiety. Choosing to pull away like this is a sign that stress is basically taking over your life.

10. You're always anticipating the next problem

Getting stuck in a loop of stress makes you feel like you're always on edge and can't relax. Even if you get through one challenge, you won't really feel better. Instead, you'll feel like you're bracing yourself to face the next problem that comes along.

This fear of the future that is marked by waiting for something bad to happen is called anticipatory stress. Our minds can get caught up in thinking that focusing on what could go wrong in the future prepares us for it, but this worrying doesn't actually help you in any way.

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In fact, researchers concluded that it's bad for your mental health in a study published in Emotion. Worrying about what's next doesn't actually make it any easier.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.