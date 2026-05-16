Some people have the natural ability of being able to pick up on things the average person might have completely missed.

They pick up on the patterns all around them, from the way others act and talk, to how certain events seem to happen when actions happen in a particularly way. These individuals just can't help that their brains are naturally looking for patterns and seeking out structure in the kind of information they consume. It's never something they are actively trying to do either.

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As impressive as this ability is though, smart people with a pattern recognition brain usually have to deal with annoying things that mentally exhaust them. Because of how often they are processing things they see and are involved in, even the smallest interaction can turn into an entire analysis when they just want to exist in that moment without their brain whirring at a speed faster than light.

Smart people with a pattern recognition brain usually have to deal with 10 annoying things

1. Predicting outcomes nobody believes at first

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When smart people with pattern recognition are able to call something but others around them think they're just making it up, it can be quite annoying. It doesn't matter how much they try to convince others of something having a high probability of coming true, because they won't believe them until it actually happens.

That can be frustrating because they're being constantly dismissed and told they're wrong, even when they've done the research and notice the patterns happening, completely negating what others think. There's nothing more invalidating and ostracizing than someone rejecting you in any way, especially when it's about an idea that you have.

2. Constantly noticing inconsistencies

People with strong pattern recognition tend to pick up on things that don't match up instantly, whether it's someone telling a story of something that seems impossible to have happened or noticing that someone's tone doesn't match the words they are saying.

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Having their brain immediately picking up on those inconsistencies is draining, especially when they just want to relax and enjoy the moment. Psychologist Jessica Koehler explained that this kind of mental strain is called "epistemic fatigue," which is the pressure of having to decide what's accurate and what deserves attention. Smart people with this ability end up suffering from this fatigue whether they want to or not.

3. Feeling mentally overstimulated in chaotic environments

Any time these individuals are in crowded spaces where loud conversations are happening, it can seriously deplete their mental energy. It's because their brains are processing every detail at once, rather than being able to filter out the things that don't really matter in that instant.

What seems like just normal noise for everyone else actually strains smart people with pattern recognition. Sensory overload can cause many things, including feeling restless and irritable. It makes it hard for them to focus and, after a while, they just want to leave.

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4. Struggling with surface-level conversations

Small talk can feel extremely unnecessary to people whose brains are usually craving some depth and meaning in the interactions they have. Engaging in conversations about light topics that don't require much thinking just ends up feeling tedious.

They would much rather be challenged in their conversations and bounce ideas back-and-forth with people than discussing things like the weather. If they don't get to have deeper conversations with people, it can leave them feeling bored. When that happens, they usually disconnect and sometimes zone out completely.

5. Realizing someone is lying over tiny details

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Smart people with pattern recognition skills have a hard time letting it go when they've noticed someone fabricating parts of a story they're telling. They can quickly notice when someone is adding new details and skipping over parts that seem to be important but may end up revealing that they are heavily exaggerating their story.

In some cases, they may not even be trying to intentionally be deceitful, but these individuals still pick up on the fact that things aren't adding up. They may not always call someone out but they catalogue it in their brain and it may even affect the way they choose to interact with them down the line.

6. Getting mentally stuck on unfinished problems

A lot of the time, their issue with actually completing unfinished things comes from the fact that their brains are always searching for patterns and closure. When someone isn't able to get resolved in a logical way, their mind continues to try and fill in the missing pieces.

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But without any new information, it's easy for them to move on even if, to the average person, it's done and completed. But just because they've "let it go" doesn't mean they actually have. They could be sitting on the couch and trying to relax when, all of a sudden, that problem pops right back into their head and they can't seem to shake it off.

7. People ignoring their own habits

Because of their strong pattern recognition skills, intelligent people can tell when someone keeps creating the same problems for themselves. Since they tend to be extremely good at self-reflecting and knowing their own faults just as well as they know their strengths, in their mind, it doesn't add up when others can't seem to figure out the same.

The thing that gets them the most is the fact that people tend to act confused every single time the outcome stays the same but doesn't give them the results they were hoping for. Watching people fail to connect the most obvious dots makes them frustrated beyond belief.

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8. Knowing when someone secretly wants validation

They can instantly tell when someone keeps bringing up the same things just so someone in the room can validate them for their work. They want that constant reassurance and praise, but it's clear they're depending on both of those things from others because they can't seem to give it to themselves.

It's hard for smart people with pattern recognition to ignore these kinds of people because conversations never seem to move anywhere past their incessant need for affirmation. Their need for a response becomes a pattern they latch onto because of how often it happens right in front of their face.

9. Needing alone time after too much stimulation

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Considering these individuals tend to get overstimulated quite easily, it makes sense that they usually need time to spend by themselves. Since their brain absorbs so much information at once, they enjoy those moments where it's just them in their home alone. They may put on a reality show or something mindless that doesn't require them to have to be "on" all the time.

It can become annoying when others don't really understand this need, and may accuse them of being anti-social or pushing others away. As much as they do like socializing, they can't do it frequently. If they do, their mental energy can quickly deplete and they find themselves becoming overwhelmed and even stressed.

10. Feeling isolated in group settings

Those with pattern recognition skills often realize they're usually processing information differently than the people around them. Especially in group situations, they may feel lonely even though they're surrounded by others.

It's rare for them to find people that think similarly. Even if others aren't trying to do it, they still feel ostracized sometimes and as if they need to tone down how their brain works so they don't make others feel uncomfortable.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.