There are certain habits that rational people find come to second nature, but not everyone is wired that way.

Irrational people aren't naturally in tune with their emotions, so many behaviors others might think are simply the common-sense way to do things are actually things they think are beneath them. They don’t plan in advance and often put others out with their careless behavior, making it seem as though they’re not thinking of others at all. Irrational thinkers may struggle to take accountability for their actions and feel they have no reason to do so. This type of behavior is frustrating for others around them. Most people know that having these habits helps form happy relationships, but irrational people think they are above it all.

These are 11 common sense habits irrational people think are beneath them

1. Apologizing

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Irrational people may struggle to accept their bad behavior. They may convince themselves that they can do no wrong. Apologizing can be a habit they feel is below them. If they are never at fault, why would they need to say they are sorry? It’s a cycle they get stuck in that can make them struggle with other people.

There are times when we can all struggle with saying sorry. However, for the average person, apologizing is a common-sense habit. We are all going to hurt other people whether we mean to or not. It’s frustrating when irrational people think they are above owning up to the harm they caused.

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2. Holding themselves accountable

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If a rational person says they are going to do something, it’s a common-sense habit that they follow through with it. This makes them reliable and accountable people. Trusting them is easy because they always follow through. Irrational people may not naturally have that mindset. This suggests they may not prioritize relationships.

Holding yourself accountable is one of the best things you can do for the people in your life, but also yourself. It gives structure and security in everyday life and relationships. Irrational people, however, think it is below them. Instead, they feel they can be wishy-washy with tasks and friends as they see fit.

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3. Planning in advance

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Have you met someone whose life was all over the place? They never seemed to have anything in order. Instead of being reliable and considerate, they did whatever they wanted, when they wanted. Of course, we all can make decisions for ourselves. However, at a certain point, we have to be mindful of the people in our lives. Irrational people don’t worry about planning things; they fly by the seat of their pants with no regard for others.

Planning in advance is common courtesy. People know they can trust you to show up. It makes them easy to spend time with, and irrational people are the opposite.

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4. Listening before responding

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We’ve all had moments where we jump to conclusions. Sometimes, a conversation can bring out feelings in us. We may want to act on those emotions instantly, but it’s never the right option. By responding without truly listening to someone else, we can say something we don’t mean or get caught up in miscommunication. Average people know this is common sense. While they may be perfect at doing this, they know it is important.

Irrational people may think their thoughts are more important than others'. Instead of letting them finish, they cut them off and respond quickly. This can lead to arguments and complicated relationships. We all need healthy conversation habits.

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5. Double-checking facts before they say them

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Is it just me, or does it seem like we’ve become more comfortable as a society with saying something, whether we know it’s true or not? Whether it’s what you read online or gossip a friend is passing on to you, it can be hard to tell what is true and what is false. Irrational people may find it easy to say what they think without concern for whether it’s accurate. Most people with common sense know it isn’t a smart move. Spreading rumors or false statements isn’t a good look.

Irrational people may like the attention they get from what they say. They may not care if that attention is negative. Instead, they enjoy the thrill of being the center of attention.

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6. Avoiding unnecessary drama

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Along with starting rumors and spreading false information is a need for unnecessary drama. We all know someone who can’t seem to escape problems with other people. The best part is, they’ll often say things like, ‘I don’t know why drama is always following me!’ Rational people know exactly why. Irrational people may think it’s below them to let things go that bother them. Instead, they may start unnecessary drama and arguments.

The average person likely doesn’t want to be involved in any of this. Even drama that may be worthwhile for them to pursue can be something they choose to ignore. Often, they’ll take the high road and be the better person. Irrational people don’t have this attitude.

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7. Making decisions without emotions involved

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We all have triggers. Certain things can deeply upset us. It’s common, but everyone handles this differently. The average person may choose to relax, take a step back, and return to the situation with a clear head. Irrational people, on the other hand, may feel this is beneath them. Instead, they react without truly thinking through their choices. Whether it’s how they talk to someone, or what they choose to do when someone hurts their feelings, they think they can say whatever they want, when they want to.

Emotions play a significant role in decision-making. Irrational people know this, but don’t seem to care much about it. When they view others as beneath them, it may be easier to put people down with their impulsivity.

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8. Asking basic questions

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When you first meet someone, you need to get to know them. Even once you become friends with them, it’s still essential to stay involved in their lives by keeping up with the basics.

Irrational people don’t seem to understand this. They may want to only talk about themselves. Instead of asking basic questions, they act uninterested in others, and it can cause them to miss out on meaningful relationships.

These people may face the same issues in the workplace. Even if they don’t have a full understanding of something, they may not want to admit it. Instead, they refuse to ask basic questions because they feel above them, and may end up making more mistakes than if they swallowed their pride.

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9. Following through on commitments

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Rational people value their commitments to others. At work, they get their projects done on time. In their friendships, they make them a priority. When they can, they make plans with them and follow through. Irrational people may have a completely different attitude. It might be easy for them to dismiss others.

Irrational people care more about themselves than others. Most of the time, their commitments to themselves come first. Other people can work around their schedule. If they have to cancel or fail to produce something on time, it might not be an issue for them.

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10. Reflecting

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We all make mistakes. What matters most is how we grow from them. It takes reflection, which isn’t an irrational person’s strong suit. If they have a hard time accepting that they make mistakes, they likely won’t spend any time reflecting on their actions. Instead, it starts a vicious cycle where they continue to hurt themselves and the people around them.

Rational people think of this differently. Reflecting on their life is a common-sense habit. They want to grow from their mistakes and become a better person along the way.

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11. Taking responsibility

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We are bound to do something wrong. No one is perfect. However, not everyone is willing to take responsibility for their actions. Irrational people may think this common-sense habit is beneath them. Often, this type of person only sees their strengths, not their faults.

It’s not something the average person deals with. They know when they make mistakes and take responsibility. It’s not always easy, but it’s the right thing to do.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.