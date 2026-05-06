Highly intelligent people aren't easily convinced to engage in trivial arguments because they understand that everyone has their own opinions, and trying to sway someone is rarely worth it.

This type of person would rather not waste their time on something that doesn’t serve them. People with average minds, on the other hand, have a different view. They may think their opinion is the only correct one and believe everyone else should be on the same page. Being more willing to argue, they might find themselves caught up in disagreements, but not everyone in their lives will engage in the same way. People with a high IQ tend to view these silly arguments as immature or unnecessary. Instead of letting anyone get the trivial fight they want out of them, a smart person will pull back, which often leaves lesser thinkers' blood boiling with rage.

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High-IQ people never fight about 11 trivial things that make average minds boil with rage

1. Misunderstandings

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We all encounter misunderstandings from time to time. For some people, these little moments feel like a major deal. They want to fight back any time they feel the slightest bit frustrated.

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Of course, there are people who will engage with them, arguing over the misunderstanding as though whoever comes out on top is somehow superior. This type of person is constantly on guard, looking for the perfect time to pop off when they’re annoyed.

Highly intelligent people, on the other hand, know mistakes happen and don't believe they are worth a yelling match. Research has found that people with high IQs tend to have more patience, so controlling their emotions comes more easily, and they are able to take the time to pause and reflect on what really happened rather than jump into a fight over trivial misunderstandings.

2. Social media drama

While social media can bring us closer to people in some ways, it can also have the opposite effect. When we frequently post our opinions online, it's likely someone will eventually find something offensive or annoying and fire back.

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The average person may want to defend their honor, fighting to prove they’re right or that the other person isn’t as intelligent as they are. They may not realize that these constant arguments make them look bad, and truly intelligent people don’t start fights like this.

Many people take on a different personality online than they would in person. They may feel more comfortable saying things from a keyboard. Smart people know that people like this aren’t easily swayed, and likely, they were looking for a reaction to begin with.

3. Minor inconveniences

Traffic when you’re running late to work. A spilt coffee all over your desk. Someone cut you off on the freeway. These are little things that can get under our skin. I know I am guilty of having intense reactions to these moments on certain days. Minor inconveniences can feel like the end of the world. The average mind may boil with rage when these situations come up, but people with a high IQ know there isn’t a point in sweating the small stuff.

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Smart people find ways to manage their stress. These minor annoyances bounce off of them because they meet each situation with a clear head. They aren’t willing to fight with someone in traffic or argue with a barista. Life goes on, and they move to the next thing.

4. Different opinions

Everyone lives a different life. What works for some may not for the rest. Through these experiences, we develop opinions. To us, our viewpoint is the only correct one. We understand that people see things differently, but they should approach things our way, and why don’t they? This may cause arguments. The average mind may feel enraged by a differing opinion. They may pick fights or try to poke holes in other people’s feelings.

Truly smart people know everyone has an opinion. There is no right or wrong stance (on most things). We are always changing and adapting to new things. To them, it’s not worth starting a fight about something so trivial.

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5. Being right

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To some people, being right means everything. No matter the situation, they will fight over anything to prove their view is correct. Though we’ve all had moments when we got into an argument with the hope that the person would concede and admit we were right the whole time, most of us know when to let go. Smart people feel the same way. To them, a pointless argument isn’t worth hearing that they were right from someone else.

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Some people overestimate their intelligence. It’s called the Dunning-Kruger Effect. This gives them the confidence that they are knowledgeable and right, even when they are not. The average mind may experience moments like this and start fights to prove it. Smart people may not be interested in engaging in something so trivial.

6. Rumors

Some of us handle rumors better than others. When we hear something about ourselves that isn’t true, it can be hard not to fight back. Smart people take other people’s opinions of them with a grain of salt. To them, it’s not worth it to fight over a rumor that isn’t true. It may not destroy them the way it would an average person.

High-IQ people know people will gossip. If it’s relatively unharmful, it’s not worth fighting over. The average mind may not be able to grasp this. It makes them boil with rage, but smarter people aren’t as affected.

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7. Broken rules

Rules are meant to be broken, or at least that’s what some people would like you to believe. It can be frustrating when you ask someone to do something a certain way, and they do the complete opposite. We set rules and guidelines, and we expect everyone to follow them. However, no one is perfect, and sometimes, rules are broken. The average mind may feel enraged by this, while someone with a high IQ may let it go if it didn’t lead to any serious repercussions.

Often, it’s easier to let things go rather than hold on to those feelings and fight back. When simple rules are not followed, it might be easier to forgive and forget, while others may feel enraged and demand a conversation and apology.

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8. Slightly rude interactions

Have you gone to the grocery store, and the employee checking you out had a bit of an attitude? Maybe they weren’t chatty, or they were completely unfriendly altogether. This can be disappointing, but those with a high IQ may not be bothered by this. They know people have bad days or are tired. It’s something they might be able to walk away unbothered by.

For the average mind, this can make their blood boil. They could become easily frustrated by this and possibly start an argument. It can make matters worse, though they may not realize it. In reality, they may struggle with their anger and are easily triggered by trivial things.

9. Delayed text responses

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I’ve been through moments where waiting for a text back is nerve-racking. When the clock ticks by with no response, it’s not always easy to have patience. The average mind may find these situations blood-boiling. To them, it’s worth starting a fight with someone who isn’t getting back to them in a time frame they feel is appropriate. Smart people, on the other hand, understand that not everyone is on the same timeline. They know that people get busy and will get back to them when they can.

If someone who gets upset easily by missed texts interacts with a smart person, they may want to pick a fight over the lack of communication. A smart person, however, will view it as trivial and likely choose not to engage.

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10. Being interrupted

When you’re having a conversation, and they constantly interrupt you, it’s frustrating. Even the smartest people can find this annoying. What matters most is how they respond to it. For some, an interruption can cause them to erupt. It fills them with rage and changes the dynamic of the conversation entirely. For others, they know it’s trivial and isn’t worth starting a massive argument over.

Some people cope with these situations better than others. High-IQ people may be more emotionally intelligent and able to respond appropriately to these moments, while more reactive people take a different route.

11. Last-minute plan changes

We all get excited over plans. When they get canceled at the last minute, it can be frustrating. Life happens, though. Smart people understand that. Not everything works out. At the end of the day, letting go of trivial things like this matters to them. Average minds may boil with rage over a last-minute change in plans, unable to understand that they are not the center of the universe.

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Some people are more understanding than others. While it can be enraging to some, high-IQ people might meet this with kindness, even when a change in plans impacts them.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.