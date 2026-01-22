23 Small Things To Change When You’re Finally Ready To Rejoin The World As A Human

Sometimes, we find ourselves stuck in a rut in life, where we just need some small changes to rejoin the world at large as a functioning human in society. It doesn’t have to be big, but we need something a little different to shake up the monotony.

While we desperately look for new ways to change ourselves or give us that sassy kick we’ve been craving, there are a ton of minor ways and small changes we can make to look and feel better with minimal effort.

Here are 23 small things to change when you’re finally ready to rejoin the world:

1. Wear heels

Give yourself a sassy strut once in a while. Who cares if you tower over people? Own your height and take up space. There's something powerful about the click of heels on pavement that reminds you you're back in the game.

2. Touch grass

Sometimes, you need to feel the fresh air on your face. Even if it’s only walking your dog or taking your garbage bags to the curb, it’ll definitely help you. Sunlight hits different when you've been hiding inside for too long. A change of scenery, even just to your front porch, can shift your whole mood.

3. Buy new nail polish and paint your nails at home

If you can’t afford to get them professionally done, that’s not a problem. You can have fun creating your own unique design! There's something almost meditative about carefully painting each nail. Plus, every time you look down at your hands throughout the day, you'll see that little bit of effort you put into yourself.

4. Put on an outfit that makes you feel sassy

Kassandre Pedro / Pexels

The memories will boost your confidence, especially if someone hit on you when you wore it. It's like reconnecting with a version of yourself you might have forgotten about. That outfit is proof you've felt amazing before, and you absolutely can again.

5. Exercise

Sweating it out will clear your mind, keep you in shape, and make your body feel better overall. You don't need to train for a marathon or anything. Even a 20-minute walk around your neighborhood can shift your entire mood and give you that endorphin boost everyone keeps talking about.

6. Wear more lace, silk, and satin

For some reason, they just feel amazing on! There's something about the way these fabrics glide across your skin that makes you feel more luxurious and put-together. Plus, when you feel that good in what you're wearing, it shows in how you carry yourself throughout the day.

7. Rub lotion all over your body after a fresh shave

When your skin is soft, you are on top of the world. It's like having a confidence boost that nobody else knows about. You could be sitting in the most boring meeting of your life, but underneath that professional exterior, you know you look incredible.

8. Make a minimal change to your appearance

Cut your hair, get a new piercing, wear a bold lipstick — anything to change it up a bit. There's something about looking in the mirror and seeing a slightly different version of yourself that can shift your whole mindset. It doesn't have to be dramatic, just enough to remind you that change is possible and you're in control of it.

9. Wear a new scent

Laura Chouette / Pexels

Sometimes, the most floral ones bring out your flirtatious and fun side. Scent has this weird ability to shift your entire mood and the way you carry yourself. A fresh fragrance can feel like you're signaling to yourself that you're ready for something new.

Scientists studying how our brains process scent discovered something pretty wild. About 75% of your daily emotions are actually influenced by smell because fragrance molecules go straight to your brain's emotional center and trigger mood-boosting chemicals like serotonin and dopamine that can completely shift how you feel and move through the world.

10. Learn your body in a new way

It always helps you feel better. Whether that's through yoga, dance, a new workout routine, or simply paying attention to how your body moves and what it needs, reconnecting physically can ground you. When you've been disconnected for a while, rediscovering what your body can do reminds you that you're still here and still capable.

11. Wash your face

Greta Hoffman / Pexels

You’ll feel so rejuvenated and fresh. Taking a few extra minutes for something that feels indulgent can remind you that your well-being matters. It's one of those small rituals that makes you feel like you're taking care of yourself again, even when everything else still feels hard.

12. Cut off people who have been draining you

Or, at least spend minimal time with them for a bit to give your sanity a break. You don't owe anyone access to you when you're trying to heal, and sometimes the kindest thing you can do for yourself is create distance. Think of it as protecting your energy while you're still building it back up.

13. Wear those old sweats you love

You know, the ones that make you feel cozy when you desperately need to feel comfortable. Something is healing about wrapping yourself in fabric that's been with you through everything. Comfort doesn't have to look Instagram-ready to be exactly what you need.

Researchers followed people for a month and found something interesting about happiness: When you do things that make you feel good, whether that's donning your old sweats or just singing in your car, it creates an upward spiral where the positive feelings motivate you to keep doing more feel-good stuff.

14. Make a big move at work

Workplace performance can help boost your confidence, especially if you’ve been having doubts about your career. Volunteer for that presentation, pitch that idea you've been sitting on, or take the lead on a project that scares you a little. Proving to yourself that you're still capable in one area of life can remind you that you're capable in others, too.

15. Read a novel and picture yourself as the main character

Anna Tarazevich / Pexels

It’ll bring some excitement to your life, even if it’s for a little while. Sometimes you need to remember that desire and pleasure still exist in your world, even when everything else feels flat. Let yourself escape into a fantasy where you're wanted and adventurous and fully alive.

16. Reach out to an old friend

There’s no harm in rekindling a connection you used to enjoy ... if it didn’t end horribly. Sometimes, the people who knew us during different chapters of our lives can remind us of parts of ourselves we've forgotten. A simple "hey, I was thinking about you" text might lead somewhere meaningful, or it might just give you both a smile.

17. Compliment someone

It’s a proven fact that this helps boost your own confidence in the process. When you make someone else's day brighter, you can't help but feel a little lighter yourself.

Plus, looking for the good in other people trains your brain to notice more positive things in general. Studies on something called enclothed cognition found that when you put on something that makes you feel put-together, your brain responds by genuinely increasing your confidence and even improving how well you perform tasks throughout the day — incredible.

18. Get your eyebrows done

Nothing feels as refreshing after a clean wax. There's something about having that sharp, clean shape framing your face that makes you feel instantly more put together. It's a small change that makes a surprisingly big difference when you look in the mirror.

19. Walk around your bedroom naked

Leah Newhouse / Pexels

It’ll help you feel comfortable with the body you were born with and provide an excellent opportunity to free your body for a bit. Being naked without any agenda or pressure takes away the self-consciousness that comes from wondering how you look to others. You might be surprised how liberating it feels to just exist in your body without judgment.

20. Stop looking at other people as competition

Instead, think of them as friends and allies. When you shift from comparison to connection, you free up so much mental energy that was being wasted on feeling threatened or inferior. Plus, other women often become your biggest cheerleaders once you let them in.

Thousands of women participated in a study examining how comparing yourself to other women affects your mental health. What they found was pretty clear-cut: When you view other women as competition and constantly measure yourself against them, you end up with lower self-esteem plus higher anxiety and depression, while shifting to seeing them as potential allies actually protects your mental health.

21. Wear a set of matching bra and underwear

There’s something about a new bra that makes you feel unstoppable. It's like starting fresh with proper support in all the right places. You'll stand a little taller and feel more put together, even if you're the only one who knows it's new.

It’s unknown why it feels so good to wear, but the power it brings you to tackle your day is pleasing. There's something about knowing you have it together, even in the parts no one else sees, that makes you walk a little taller. It's like you're letting yourself in on a secret that boosts your confidence from the inside out.

22. Do something that makes you feel good

Whether it’s calling your grandma, volunteering, or singing out loud in the car, it will make a whole lot of difference. When you've been disconnected from the world, you've probably also been disconnected from simple joy. Doing something purely because it feels good is actually a radical act of self-care and helps you remember what it's like to just be present.

23. Smile when you feel good

There are so many small changes to help give you the feeling you’ve been aimlessly searching for. Remember, sexiness isn’t necessarily about the way you look — it’s also about the way you feel.

Even a forced smile can trick your brain into releasing feel-good chemicals, and before you know it, the smile becomes real. Make those tiny changes over time or whenever you feel yourself yearning for something different — it won’t break your budget or your heart.

A massive international study had nearly 4,000 people from 19 different countries test whether smiling could actually change how they felt. Turns out that even when you force a smile, your brain starts releasing feel-good chemicals that can lift your mood a bit, and over time, these small boosts might add up to real changes in how you feel day to day.

Brittany Christopoulos is a writer, journalist, and fill-in TV co-host. She's a Senior Writer and Head of Trending News for Unwritten.

