5 Simple Habits People With Soul-Deep Happiness Keep Even On Their Hardest Days

Life can feel overwhelming when you're constantly pulled in different directions. The good news is that finding soul-deep happiness is all about making small, intentional shifts in how you approach your days, which can create profound changes in how you feel.

Wherever you are on your life journey, creating balance in your life is a fundamental part of experiencing peace and expansion in your awareness. Balance is the key to happiness as well as your true potential. Keep reading and discovering five simple habits that create balance and find joy in your life while expanding your conscious awareness at the same time.

Here are 5 simple habits people with soul-deep happiness keep on even their hardest days:

1. They set realistic goals

Challenges are thrilling, but there is a need to pause and check in on the balance of your life. Is there something in your life that is no longer healthy? Are you setting goals that are in no way realistic or achievable?

Research shows that setting personal goals significantly improves happiness and life satisfaction. Making progress on meaningful goals creates positive emotions and increased well-being, especially when those goals are a) achievable and b) pursued for internal reasons like personal growth rather than external rewards.

2. They stop to appreciate things

Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

This will automatically create space in your thoughts and help you step back from the perpetual movement of life. Studies show that practicing gratitude pulls you into the present moment and reduces the rumination that fuels anxiety and depression. Regular gratitude practice improves mental well-being and life satisfaction while decreasing stress and negative emotions.

3. They look at the big picture of their life

Where are you putting all your energy? What part of you needs more attention? Are you making time for prayer and meditation? Physical, mental, and spiritual health are deeply interconnected, and neglecting one area creates an imbalance in the others.

Studies found that interventions addressing mind, body, and spirit together produce better overall well-being than focusing on just one aspect of your life.

4. They take a few minutes each day to get centered

Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

This can be found in yoga, journaling, and meditation. Daily practices like yoga, meditation, and journaling reduce anxiety and depression while improving mood and focus. Research found that just 15 to 20 minutes of mindful journaling per day reduced stress and helped people better manage difficult emotions.

5. They get their thoughts out of their head and onto paper

Put your goals and life dreams down where you can see them. Write out your daily schedule. This is an easy way to discover how balanced your day is. The act of writing things slows you down, clears your mind, and can decrease stress and anxiety.

Research shows people who write down their goals are 42% more likely to achieve them compared to those who only think about them. The physical act of writing creates external storage that serves as a visual reminder and increases accountability.

The energy of the Hanged Man tarot card has been pivotal in my life. It is my reminder to slow down and check in with my body, mind, and spirit. Does this sound familiar? You just don’t have the strength and wherewithal to stay the life course. Change and transformation are sure to come.

I just completed my second half-marathon in a month. This is something that stirs up so much inside me: joy, gratitude, competition, and the desire for more. All these thoughts and feelings bubble up chaotically until some part of me is called back to the beauty of living a balanced life.

Fifteen years ago, I would not have blinked an eye at running multiple half-marathons. One year, I ran three marathons. I was driven by the joy of running, choosing races, and following a plan. I also had three young children and volunteer work. There was no balance or stillness in my life. Eventually, my body, mind, and spirit became too tired to continue propelling myself forward. I literally couldn’t continue running and live a thriving life.

My body said, “No more,” and life changed overnight. At first, this was really scary. Until something inside of me surrendered to unseen forces. I had no idea what the outcome would be, but I felt safe.

I received a diagnosis, the medical reason for my physical changes. More importantly, I began to understand spiritually why it happened. I learned how to be still and receive. I began communicating with my guides, angels, and God. Eventually, I had the energy to care for my family, but I couldn’t imagine ever running again.

When I moved from Alaska to Arizona, I began to feel like my old self. I felt my physical self grow stronger every day. Joy literally ran through my mind and body on the trails. I still feel compelled to kiss the Earth in gratitude.

At some point, I decided to start adding a little running (trotting) into my hiking. It felt good, but I was cautious. I didn’t want to burn out and find myself with the Hanged Man again. Slowly, I added more miles to my schedule.

This is where I am today. Happy, grateful, and reminding myself of the beauty of a balanced life. I have energy for my physical body, mind, spirit, work, family, and community. I live in the beauty of celebrating now and fully embracing each step of the journey.

In a couple of months, I’ll pick another half-marathon and begin training. Having the date on my calendar gets me super excited! In the meantime, I will hike, take yoga and Pilates classes, work, and enjoy family and friends.

My goals look completely different from what they did 15 years ago. This is a characteristic of living a balanced, soul-deep, happy life. Things come and go. We evolve and transform into something our soul is encouraging us to explore.

My transformation has brought a shift in my awareness. It doesn’t matter where I am or what I’m doing; at some point, I will be pulled back into the ocean of awareness that completely changed my life years ago. Here I let go of it all and enjoy the peace. Eventually, I come back to the reality that holds goals and a different form of joy. In this human life, both experiences are needed to thrive.

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching.

