Especially in our competitive, hustle culture, it’s not surprising that people hide their struggles. We feel like we need to be perfect or have misguided views about what real strength and success look like, all of which prompt suppression and isolation. Unfortunately, over time, that isolation can spiral into much more profound and harmful behaviors.

There are many small signs you’re not doing OK that are usually only obvious to other people, whether it’s friends and family who are close to you, or colleagues who only know you from work. You may not be hiding your stress or depression, but that doesn’t mean they’re not still noticeable on the surface.

Here are 10 small signs you’re not doing OK that are usually only obvious to other people

1. You seem less engaged

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Whether it’s a lack of brightness in your demeanor or seeming less enthusiastic when talking about things you normally enjoy, many people notice this change in your energy before you have a chance to acknowledge it yourself.

Typically, as a 2019 study explains, this lack of interest and engagement is an early warning sign of depression and other mental health issues. You stop caring about the things you loved and making time for hobbies that add value to life. It’s not because you’re lazy, but because you’re emotionally worn out or exhausted.

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2. You sleep and isolate yourself more often

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Saying “no” to plans occasionally and choosing a quiet night at home by yourself are good things when you have the right kind of attitude going into solitude. However, if someone is isolating themselves to hide their inner struggle, even when it’s subconscious, they’re not only prompting more loneliness, but raising red flags for other people.

Even when it comes to self-isolating in the bedroom for sleep, you may be able to chalk up exhaustion to stress at work or obligations. However, sleep disorders are also common symptoms of depression, sometimes before someone even realizes it’s their mental health fueling their chronic fatigue.

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3. You get easily frustrated

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At the drop of a hat or minor inconvenience, if you’re not doing OK, you’re probably instantly frustrated. The inner turmoil you’re facing, whether it’s stress you’ve acknowledged or not, is taking up a lot of your mind and body’s energy. So, when faced with conflict or frustration, irritability is all it has space for.

Sometimes, you may even get annoyed with yourself, wondering why you’re so angry at a friend’s innocent mistake or stressed out about something you can’t control. Other people are just as thrown off guard, especially when it’s completely out of character.

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4. You put less effort into your appearance

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There’s nothing wrong with wearing sweatpants out of the house or choosing to do a little bit less with your appearance to run errands. However, if you start neglecting personal hygiene or are clearly falling below your usual standard of care, it can set off alarm bells for the people who love you.

Even if you can find excuses to write it off, most experts agree that a struggle to keep up with basic tasks like showering or choosing an intentional outfit is often associated with depression. Your brain is too caught up mediating inner turmoil that these other daily obligations feel impossibly difficult.

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5. You blame yourself more

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Self-blame only creates a cycle of struggle, but it can fly under the radar in language like “I always do this” for so long. However, when you’re speaking to others, this kind of self-judgment can often make other people feel uncomfortable and raise red flags.

Even when it comes to using “I” and “me,” it’s often people suffering from depression who have this self-focused speech and language, according to a 2024 study. Unlike someone who refuses to take accountability, these people are suffering with such a strong sense of low self-esteem or inner struggle that they can’t help but believe they’re the reason for their own pain.

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6. You often complain about being tired

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Sleep deprivation does negatively impact physical and mental health. But sometimes, experiences of depression and burnout can make people feel chronically fatigued, no matter how much sleep they’ve gotten.

So, if someone is constantly talking about how tired they are without much evidence to suggest they’re working late or taking on more obligations, there’s a chance they’re not doing OK and are battling something mentally or emotionally that they haven’t yet come to terms with.

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7. You experience unexpected physical symptoms

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Whether it’s a subconscious mechanism for seeking support around emotional pains they’re not ready to uncover or a symptom of a mental health struggle, many people who are not doing OK report other physical health ailments. From headaches to feeling tired all the time, and even getting stomach aches, someone's inner emotional health is inherently tied to how they feel physically.

According to a 2021 study, when someone’s self-concept and mental health concerns improve, their physical symptoms also tend to become less painful and debilitating.

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8. You come across as inauthentic

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Especially around the people who know you best, it’s obvious when you’re faking positivity or trying to mislead someone with a fake emotion. These people know you better than you know yourself at times, so it raises red flags when it feels like you’re numb or performing for someone who’s not actually there.

Sometimes, it can feel impossible to ask for help in this stage of struggle, where you don’t know how to verbalize what you’re feeling. However, with someone you trust, sometimes “I’m feeling overwhelmed” or “I don’t feel like myself today” is all you need to find the support you deserve.

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9. You’re working all the time

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Even if it doesn’t seem like an obvious symptom, especially in contrast to stereotypical depictions of mental health struggles in our society, becoming a workaholic can be a sign that someone’s depressed. Usually subconscious at first, if someone’s trying to distract themselves with work or ignore their own feelings by staying busy, they’re likely only putting their well-being at risk.

As a 2009 study explains, suppressing emotions only makes them more intense, while also sabotaging personal health and well-being. So, even if it feels productive to be making more money or giving a good impression to the office, sometimes the added stress and turmoil you take makes it less worth it.

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10. You say ‘I’m fine’ constantly

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Many grow isolated and lonely from people who love them by refusing to ask for help or be vulnerable. They might have great relationships, but every time they have a chance to open up or ask for support, they tend to go inward and shove it all away.

If you’re not doing OK, chances are other people noticed every single “I’m fine” you’ve said to them until this point. They can read your energy before your words, so if they had to ask the question “How are you feeling?” there’s probably already a reason.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.