The Art Of Being Unapologetic: 8 Simple Ways To Live A Guilt-Free Life

Guilt is everywhere. Guilt is so common that you might feel like it’s second nature. Do you find much of what you do — and how you do it — is driven by a feeling of guilt? Do you apologize for things that truly don't require an apology? If so, do you know how to deal with guilt when it's such a part of your life?

For some people, guilt is ingrained in their way of life. For others, it’s become a philosophy of life. They’ve been socialized to the point of normalizing it, so that they don’t question it. Your guilt is so ingrained that it’s more of a thought-to-thought process or even minute-to-minute. Guilt is like the operating system in your brain that calibrates itself from ground zero. Ground zero for you is guilt.

Here are 8 simple ways to live an unapologetic, guilt-free life:

1. Observe your inner experience

Here is an example of how guilt might commonly work in your life. You wake up and immediately feel guilty because you’re going to be late for work. Then, as you get ready and dash out the door, you immediately feel guilty that you didn’t make time to have a cup of coffee with your husband the way you usually do. Later, you realize you forgot to call your friend and wish her a happy birthday.

While your brain is overloaded with your day-to-day activities, responsibilities, and relationship challenges, you don’t notice the ongoing low-vibrational hum of negativity. "Guilty as charged" circles around your psyche, mind, and soul. This is the insidious part of guilt. No wonder you’re exhausted all the time.

Notice how you feel on the inside and identify it. Is it negative or positive? If you feel negative around other people (guilt is negative), then perhaps it’s time to figure out who your real friends are.

2. Choose to not buy into their agenda

Take the fishhook out of your mouth. Observe your situation and the people in it. How are you feeling in that moment? Example: You feel good, then suddenly you sense a shift, and the person in front of you is saying they want you to do things their way to make them feel better. The thing is, you don’t feel good anymore.

Ask yourself: “Where did that come from? When did I start feeling negative in that conversation?” Remember, it only works if you “buy into” their way of thinking. Once you allow yourself to feel guilty, you will.

Hypnotherapist Keya Murthy added, "Does your partner suggest that you don't work as hard as them, their parents, or other people they know at home, work, or both? When your partner is putting you down and making you feel bad for things that aren't even within your control, it's one of the damaging but subtle signs you're being guilt-tripped in your relationship."

3. Rehearse how to respond differently

"Why is it hard to say 'no?' asked psychologist Dr. Leda Kaveh. "There’s a cultural misconception that saying 'no' is rude or selfish. Truthfully, it’s neither of those things. Saying 'no' is refusing to sacrifice something you love for someone else. It means that you're in control of your own time and emotions. That makes you more generous than someone who always does what others want them to do."

When you’re alone in front of a mirror, practice speaking out loud with a firm, audible voice. You can shout “No! No! No!” 20 times to desensitize yourself to actually saying, “No.” However, the ultimate goal is to feel good, feel strong, and feel empowered (not anxious) when you are facing the person in a real conversation.

Stand tall and say it to the person, face to face:

“XYZ, I know that won’t work for me.”

“XYZ, that definitely will not work for me.”

“Actually, I was thinking of something else, so that won’t work for me.”

Then smile. They will feel your strength and be confused about how to respond.

Note: This is not advised if you are in an abusive or domestic violence relationship. If that applies to you, please seek professional help, and/or reach out to your nearest domestic violence hotline, or call 911.

4. Meditate for five minutes

You are a beautiful, loving, intelligent, vibrant person with good intentions! It is time to put yourself at the top of the list. Take five minutes and sit in silence, no cell, no TV, no kids, no dogs, and just listen to your breath. Check in and ask yourself: “How do I feel?” “What do I want right now?” (a hug, a cup of coffee, silence, a hot bath)? Then do it.

After ten days, increase your time to ten minutes and so on. You deserve to reclaim power over your life now, so you can discover your role in this dance of guilt and how you participate in it. A study of the effects of mindfulness explained how increases in self-compassion through meditation help reduce stress and depression.

5. Don't demean yourself with guilt

For instance, "I shouldn’t have done that… I could have done this… There I go, I blew it again! I’ll never be as good as XYZ." A study of trauma survivors showed, "survivors are in a trauma bond with self-blame that helps by protecting them from powerlessness and hurts by preventing them from coming home to vulnerability required for interpersonal trust."

The result of this pattern is that you are limiting yourself in life from growing and evolving into the best version of yourself. You feel less than others, undeserving, and you settle for second best in most things (jobs, relationships, friends, money).

6. Stop performing acts of kindness driven by guilt

You started an argument with your husband when you were tired. When you calmed down, you felt guilty for blaming him for something that was out of his control. Because you felt guilty, you tried to make it up to him by making his favorite dish for dinner, but you really didn’t feel like cooking. Your heart wasn’t in it, but you still felt compelled to do it anyway, and it showed. Now you feel guilty about the dinner.

7. Avoid passive complaining and passing the blame

Perhaps your husband thinks, "Well, if she wasn’t always in a hurry, she could have slowed down and done it right the first time." So he tells her, “If you’d just slowed down and paid closer attention, it might have been better.” As a result, you've been guilted into doing what someone else wants. It can be a manipulative, unhealthy, and indirect way of communicating a person's wants and needs.

8. Be careful who surrounds you

You were feeling fine until he walked into the room and said he’d be much happier if you would stay at home with him rather than go out with friends or family. Then, when you started to explain yourself, you started feeling powerless (at that moment, you were powerless). Then you felt bad and eventually gave in to his wishes.

As a result, more often than not, you start placing other people’s feelings ahead of your own! People-pleasers are especially affected by feelings of guilt and need to be needed. This is a red flag that can lead to a long-standing pattern resulting in low self-esteem and feeling undeserving of what you want. Now that you know your guilt patterns, you can deal with guilt, so it doesn't have to rule your life.

Margot Brown, LMFT, PsyD, is a career and divorce coach and the author of Kickstart Your Relationship Now! Move On or Move Out is a guide to helping couples learn better communication.