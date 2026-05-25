When meeting someone new, it really only takes a few moments to decide if they're a good person you would actually get along with.

In fact, a study published in Psychological Assessment found that people can pick up on meaningful interpersonal cues from short clips of behavior, meaning early impressions of people can carry real information if you know what to look for. With the simple ways to tell someone's a high-quality person within five minutes, they leave an impression that's hard not to think about, even long after you've walked away from them.

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It's mostly because of how effortlessly cool and collected they are. They aren't trying to prove their worth to anyone they meet, which is why people are drawn to them. From the way they talk about themselves to how they treat those around them, meeting a person like this means you're automatically and inexplicably drawn to them.

Here are 9 simple ways to tell someone's a high-quality person within five minutes

1. They treat service workers with genuine respect

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You can learn a lot about someone by watching how they interact and treat servers, baristas, cashiers, and anyone who works in a customer-facing role. High-quality people offer the same baseline respect to every single person they meet. It doesn't matter if it's someone of high status and importance or someone giving them their morning coffee from the local cafe.

More than 53% of workers who deal directly with the public have encountered customers who are verbally vicious, threatening, or unruly. It says a lot about a person's character when they treat service workers with disrespect right off the bat when they've done nothing to them in the first place.

Those who act entitled and in an unkind manner to anyone usually tend to have that kind of attitude about everything. But high-quality people know that respect isn't just refined for certain individuals, but for everyone.

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2. They don't instantly judge other people's interests

When someone is a high-quality person, they will never make someone feel insecure and embarrassed about the hobbies and activities that they choose to do in their free time. Even if they don't particularly enjoy those things, they'll take the time to try and understand and, of course, support above all else.

High-quality people don't ever feel the need to tear someone's happiness down for their own entertainment. They're mature enough to sit back and cheer someone on for the things they enjoy without ridicule or judgement.

3. They're confident without trying to dominate the room

Some people think that being overly arrogant and seeking out the attention of others means they're extremely confident. But truly confident people aren't looking for anything from anyone because of how secure they are within themselves. High-quality people are so self-assured that they don't ever really need validation from others.

While the most independent people may still crave that validation from time to time, they're still able to accept their own self-validation when they may not get it from others. That's what differentiates high-quality individuals from those that may not be there yet.

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4. They don't pressure people into things

The second they hear "no," high-quality people won't then proceed to try and change someone's mind. They respect the boundaries that people have and will never try to sidestep it for their own personal gain. There's nothing up for debate with them, especially when it's above someone's level of comfort.

If someone doesn't want to do something, they accept it at face value and are able to move on without taking it personally or becoming annoyed. They would much rather do things with people who want to do them than forcing them and having them be unhappy.

5. They can laugh at themselves

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High-quality individuals don't ever take themselves too seriously. When they have an embarrassing moment, they aren't trying to pretend that it didn't happen. Instead, they'll crack a harmless joke and keep pushing it because they know that trying to maintain any kind of perfect image is impossible.

It's also exhausting to try and keep up some kind of perfect façade, too. They would much rather not move through life with a permanent frown on their face, especially when it comes to themselves. You can automatically tell that these individuals are quite secure in themselves to even have the willpower to laugh at their own blunders like that.

6. They listen without constantly wanting to talk

A high-quality person doesn't just treat conversations they have as a chance to just monologue the entire time. Rather, they are actively listening and waiting patiently for their turn to interject.

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But more than that, they are paying attention and retaining information that they're learning about the other person. By being genuine listeners, they're growing real connections with people because of how invested they are in being able to hear what they are saying.

7. They admit when they don't know something

A high-quality, authentic person would rather be upfront about the fact that they don't know something than sit there and pretend they do just to come across as a know-it-all. Because they have that confidence and feel secure within themselves, they feel comfortable being able to learn from others.

In fact, they really do enjoy surrounding themselves with other intellectuals that will expand their worldview and knowledge about certain topics. High-quality people understand that closing themselves off to learning anything new will only do them a disservice in the end.

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8. They make others feel included

High-quality people never want to be in a group and notice that one person is on the outs and isn't being brought into the conversation. They want everyone to feel like they belong, even if they don't know that person well. There's nothing more valuable than social connection.

Not only does it help us live longer lives, but there's nothing worse than feeling lonely even when you're in a large group of people. These individuals won't hesitate to direct a question to someone so they know that someone is interested in hearing their thoughts.

9. They respect people's time

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These people never operate as if the entire world and everyone in it runs on their own time. If they say they're going to be somewhere at a specific time, they'll be there. They aren't going to flake last minute and give some mediocre excuse about why they can't be there. If it's important, they will make the time and will even clear their schedule to ensure that nothing pops up unexpectedly.

More than anything, they try to avoid wasting people's time because they wouldn't like it if that happened to them. And they tend to treat others in the same manner they would want to be treated.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.