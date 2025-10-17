The Art Of Being A Warrior: 8 Simple Habits Of People Who Are Natural Warriors

Let’s face it, some of us navigate tough situations and life’s ups and downs better than others. Everyone is faced with hurdles that could break their spirit. But some people with a warrior’s spirit face challenges head-on and win. What does it mean to have a warrior spirit?

To have a warrior’s spirit does not mean you are not hurt by betrayal or that you never feel sorry for yourself. It just means that you don’t allow negative experiences to change the fabric of your being. You believe you can get past anything and exude strength. Someone with a warrior spirit understands the bigger picture. They are aware that this is just a moment in time along their spiritual journey.

Here are 8 simple habits of people who are natural warriors:

1. They face their fears

People with warrior spirits don’t feel intimidated by the things they fear. They fully understand that the key to overcoming their demons is to face them.

They say that fear is false evidence appearing real. Spiritual warriors allow themselves to feel the fear and keep moving, dispelling any false beliefs.

2. They're resilient

Some things are enough to break the average person’s will. But spirit warriors are different. No matter what they go through, they bounce back. People with a warrior spirit have the clarity and awareness to know that this, too, shall pass. They may have been down, but they are surely not out.

While there may be some genetic tendency that affects how individuals respond to stress, research shows that these initial impulses are less significant than the learned behaviors and skills that build warrior resilience. Self-insight, or a clear understanding of one's own thoughts and emotions, is also crucial for adapting and responding effectively to adversity.

3. When the going gets tough, they get tougher

Those with a warrior spirit know how to kick it into high gear when things get hard. They know the value of hard work and aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. Because these warriors have a history of facing roadblocks, they have unwavering faith that they can and will get past anything that gets in their way.

4. They love deeply and genuinely

As a spiritual warrior, your strong exterior belies the loving, caring soul beneath the surface. You value giving and receiving true love. The hearts and souls of people with a warrior spirit are filled with authentic concern for their fellow human beings and use that love to motivate them.

Research shows that deep emotional bonds and attachments to others activate our motivation to act bravely and altruistically — like a warrior. This deep, empathetic connection to others is a form of love that fuels protective, warrior-like behavior.

5. They value truth and authenticity

You care about building deep and meaningful relationships with others. You are not concerned with superficial facades, but seek a deeper connection.

You also have a need to keep learning about yourself and what makes you tick. You are going through a spiritual awakening, determined to focus on what matters.

6. They let nothing get in their way

When you are dead set on getting something done, there is nothing in the world that can stop you. Warrior spirits believe they are just as capable as anyone else. No external circumstances can shake your resolve. You know that to whom much is given, much is expected, and you are prepared to give it all you’ve got.

A key aspect of mental toughness involves controlling emotional responses to avoid expending energy on factors outside of one's control. A study on U.S. Marines showed that those with higher well-being, hardiness, and adaptive coping strategies were better equipped to deal with combat stress.

7. They trust their intuition

Because no one knows you better than you, the person you trust the most when making decisions about your life is... you. You are tuned in with who you are, and although you may listen to some input, you know you are the foremost authority in your own life.

Modern interpretations of the warrior mindset stress that relying on your judgment and committing to authentic intentions. This approach is not about mindlessly following a gut feeling but trusting a judgment that has been influenced by experience and a deep understanding of one's purpose.

8. They’re kind-hearted

Spiritual warriors are fighters when they need to be. But they are also surprisingly loving and considerate to others.

A willingness to stand up for what is right, and advocate for those who can’t do it for themselves, requires love and kindness. Spirit warriors show respect and compassion through their actions.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.