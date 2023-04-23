3 Ways Your Body Is Telling You It's Time To Quit Your Job

Work shouldn't feel like a terrible ordeal. Is it time to walk away?
By Roland Legge — Updated on Apr 23, 2023
Photo: gaudilab/ Shutterstock.com
Figuring out when to quit your job can be tricky, especially in the current economic climate.
Right now, everyone needs their jobs to survive. Sometimes, you might even work in jobs that are not your first choice. Or you may find more satisfaction through volunteer work or hobbies.
But, if you're in a position where you're facing abuse, feeling unappreciated and taken advantage of, or poorly paid, you're probably wondering if you should quit.
Before we talk about how to know when it's time to quit your job, please know this:
You have great worth and you deserve to be treated well. Don't allow anyone or an organization to destroy your life.
Now that we have that out of the way, your body can tell you if it's time to leave.
Here are three ways your body is telling you to quit your job:
1. Your body (sensations)
When you pay attention to your sensations, they give you clues on how much stress you're experiencing.
If you're feeling some tension in your muscles, an upset stomach, a headache, or weakness, these are signs that your job is making you emotionally, mentally, and physically sick.
Talk to your boss, manager, or union rep (if it feels safe) about resolving your concerns. Make sure you set a time limit.
If you start seeing improvements in a month, it might be worth staying. However, if nothing is changing, it's time to get ready to leave.
Most importantly, pay close attention to your body's wisdom. If you pay attention, you will have the opportunity to make changes in your life that will help you stay healthy.
You are the expert on you! No one else knows you better than you. Don't allow any person — family or friend — to force you into doing something that's not healthy for you.
Your body will let you know when you're on the right path.
2. Your heart (emotions)
Your emotions can tell you so much about when to quit your job.
First, you need to know the difference between what you think you're feeling versus your true feelings. Suppose you're having difficulty naming your emotions.
When you're sitting down with your feet on the floor and relaxed, try putting your hand over your heart area. Does it feel warm or cold?
If you feel cold, you might be feeling sad, angry, frustrated, or unhappy. These emotions are telling you that something is not right in your life.
If you experience them every day, you need to do something about it. The longer you wait to address them, the worse they will get.
If your heart is warm, you may feel joyful, happy, hopeful, satisfied, and content. If you feel peace in your body, most of the time, you're likely on the right path.
You will know you're loved and probably have a job that satisfies you.
3. Your head (mind)
You probably have a busy mind. Many people spend too much time worrying about the past and future. A quiet mind will help you know when to quit your job.
Getting stuck in the past or future makes it difficult to know what's going on in the moment. If you're trying to decide whether to leave your job, you need to listen to your inner voice.
You can only hear your inner voice when you're not distracted.
Your mind has the potential to connect with the universe. When your mind is fully open, you will know things without any effort.
You can live in the present, noticing what's going on in your body and heart.
The best way to quiet your mind is through some form of meditation.
Meditation comes in many forms. There are many great apps that can help you with guided meditation. Maybe you like to walk, garden, or listen to music to quiet your mind. Find what works for you.
Watch out for the voice of your inner critic as it may try to intervene to keep you in a job that doesn't serve you. This voice is loud, critical, impatient, and demeaning.
When your mind is quiet, it will be much easier to know if it's time to leave. You will know.
When you follow your inner guide's truth, you will feel a release that will help you know you're on the right path.
The voice of your true self is gentle, patient, kind, and encouraging. If that's the voice you're feeling and hearing, you can trust the guidance.
Trust your inner guide — it may be a different way of knowing for you. It may seem strange to decide without the struggle.
But, you may be surprised by how the choices you make via your inner guide may work out well.
Your inner guide reveals itself when you're present. And you're present when you pay attention to your body's sensations, feel your heart's emotions, and enjoy a quiet mind.
Now, you're ready to make the right decision about what career you choose to follow and what company is a good fit for you.
Roland Legge is an author, Certified Spiritual Life Coach and teacher of the Enneagram. He helps people connect to their inner selves and find alignment with their highest purpose and values.
This article was originally published at REL Consultants. Reprinted with permission from the author.