The Cardinal Rule I Broke When I Quit My Job

In just over a week she lost her father, her husband and best friend, and now her infant daughter. It seemed unfathomable. But fate wasn’t done with her yet.

We call it our Black Friday. It was just a regular day at work. They always start that way, don’t they? Eileen would return to work after the weekend. It took her several weeks to get to this point, but she was looking forward to coming back. Work would be a distraction from her sorrows.

I just hoped Eric, the new manager and quite the jerk, kept his distance.

There were a lot of hushed conversations around the radio station. Nobody knew what was going on. When Dan called me into his office again he didn’t look happy. He was a kind, sensitive man who hated to deliver bad news.

“The new owners have decided to cut most of our news schedule. We will be down to just a couple of newscasts each day,” he said. I expected him to tell me he was sorry they needed to let me go. I was shocked when his next words were, “We want to keep you with us to help fill in for the new abbreviated schedule.”

Unfortunately, nearly everyone else had been laid off. I was almost afraid to ask. “What about Eileen?”

“Yeah, I’m sorry, I had to call her at home with the news.”

It was unbelievable. I knew it wasn’t Dan’s fault so it wouldn’t do any good to get mad at him. He told me to get back to the newsroom because he needed me to finish the afternoon drive newscasts. He was headed home.

Of course, I would do it, but I asked him to please keep the new general manager out of my way. I was fuming. Dan took one look at me and said he would tell Eric to stay away from the newsroom for the rest of the day.

I wasn’t just blowing off steam. I was serious. If they wanted to keep me, then Eric better stay away. I was furious they let Eileen go, and couldn’t believe they would be so cruel — especially knowing she lost her baby.

You can probably guess what happened. Eric couldn’t stay away.

As soon as Dan left the building Eric strolled into the newsroom, cocky and arrogant. The nerve!

I glared at him but he smiled and asked me to follow him to his office. I figured he was going to tell me to hit the road too. But no, he wanted to give me a pep talk.

“We’re all part of a team here and we have to stick together. We are confident you will help us get through this difficult time.”

Eric had only been on the job for a couple of months. What did he know about “the team”? I was seeing red. And I blew my top.

“A team?” How can you do that to Eileen? Do you know what she has been through?” I was livid.

“Yes, but…”

“You call me in here to tell me that this is a team? Screw you!

“Okay, okay, calm down. We can talk more after your shift when you’ve calmed down.”

He sat behind his desk with his hands folded in front of him, his eyes as big as saucers and his mouth hanging open as I shouted, barely stopping to breathe. I barely heard his last words as I slammed the door behind me.

Dead air is a no-no.

My hands were shaking and I felt sick to my stomach when I walked back into the newsroom. My face was drained of color. I sat down and stared at my blank page. I didn’t have a prepared newscast to read and it was ten minutes to air.

It’s a common nightmare for anyone in broadcast news. The intro plays and you have nothing prepared. You’re tongue-tied. The first cardinal sin of radio is “Dead air is a no-no.” I remember waking up in a sweat after that nightmare more than once.

How did Eric think I’d be able to write and read the news like nothing happened? And then it occurred to me. I don’t need this. They didn’t care about me or anyone else in the newsroom, so why should I care what happens to the radio station?

It went against everything I was taught by my parents about responsibility but I had to do it for my satisfaction based on my beliefs and values in right and wrong.

I went into the DJ booth and told the announcer I was planning to walk out but I didn’t want him to tell anyone. I said, “I want to tell you so you aren’t caught with your pants down when there is dead air after the news intro.”

He was dumbstruck until it sank in and he burst out laughing. As he slapped his desk he said, “Of course. I’ll wait until there’s dead air before I call Eric to tell him I can’t find you.”

The plan went off without a hitch. I was nervous I might run into Eric in the elevator, but luckily that didn’t happen. Eric had to cancel the rest of the news that day. There was no one there to go on the air.

That night, my coworkers decided to have a party at Eileen’s — a chance to regroup and commiserate with each other. I was worried about seeing her. But the moment our eyes locked she burst into a huge smile. She ran over and gave me a big hug. Everyone called me a hero. Even Dan.

