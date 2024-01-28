Whether it’s a family member, TED Talk, or inspirational quote you ran into on Pinterest, sometimes it doesn’t hurt to get a little bit of motivation from an outside source.

The creator of @liveyourimpossible on Instagram, a “mindset and mentality” focused page, shared some of these motivational phrases — ones that can get you ahead of 97% of people.

Here are the 20 sentences that will get you ahead of 97% of people.

1. 'Execution is the only thing that matters. It’s not what you thought about doing, but what you did.'

Sometimes, it’s too easy to hastily share our goals with other people. While it might give you instant gratification and a sense of accountability to share immediately, in the long term it only adds pressure and expectations. Instead, do the work on yourself and share your achievements instead. Remember that daily habits are the real indicators of change.

2. 'Journaling is the most timeless & priceless therapy.'

David Jachetta, an inspirational creator on TikTok, suggested framing journaling practices as “a conversation with yourself.”

“I used to look at it as a task to get through every day,” he admitted. “However, when you get stuff off your chest in a conversation, it feels like a weight being taken off … when you start looking at it like this instead of a task, it will change your life.”

3. 'Never let anyone get comfortable with disrespecting you.'

Don’t let people walk all over you. We have the power to manifest things in our lives. So, when we’re tolerating and allowing disrespect, it’s only going to continue.

Be your own best advocate and set clear boundaries with the people you want in your life. Otherwise, cut them off.

4. 'Be selfish with your time.'

With societal pressures and social media expectations, it can be difficult to say “no” to plans. However, not everyone deserves your time and you shouldn’t feel obligated to give it out, especially if it makes you feel drained.

Prioritizing your alone time can help to promote self-awareness, rest, and reflection.

5. 'Share your progress, not your goals and you'll always be motivated.'

Keep your goals to yourself. Let people see your results instead. You’ll not only be more motivated but feel less pressure from your peers to achieve.

6. 'Every second you spend comparing your life to someone else’s is a second spent wasting yours.'

“Comparison Culture” is a beast that knows no limits — regardless of age, gender, sexuality, or economic status — we all feel its wrath.

Introduce affirmations into your routine, take time away from social media, and adopt wellness practices to help pull you away from its toxicity.

7. 'Smile often. Smile so much others think you live in a world of optimism and positivity. Because you do.'

Studies show that smiling and laughing can actually be the key to fostering happier moods. So, if you’re feeling down, try forcing yourself to smile.

8. 'You grow rich when you seek new experiences, not material things.'

“When you’re on your deathbed” — as creator Kylah Robinson said — what are you going to be remembering and reminiscing about?

It won’t be the designer bags, expensive groceries, and new car you’ve purchased — but rather the experiences that allowed you to grow, thrive, and connect with others.

9. 'Learn to say no. Respect your time and energy.'

We preach positivity and love but there is such a thing as “too nice.” That threshold occurs when you start to take time, energy, and love away from yourself to send to others.

Fill your own cup, before you fill others and always prioritize your wellbeing when needed.

10. 'There’s a difference between being patient and wasting your time.'

Sometimes, we need to give people grace in our lives. However, you should always recognize when people are “playing the victim” too often and intentionally pulling energy away from you.

Respect your own time enough to set appropriate boundaries with these “energy vampires.”

11. 'You spend your entire life inside of your head, make it a nice place to be.'

Photo: hidesy / Canva Pro

Cultivate a healthy environment, introduce healthy habits, and ensure your inner circle is filled with people who want you to succeed. A healthy mind is a healthy life and your perception is shaped by your mind.

12. 'In today’s digital-first world, the greatest skill you can leverage is the power of focused attention.'

Increased social media usage is linked with decreased cognitive abilities, including the ability to focus.

So, carve out some time — whether it be your evening or a few moments throughout the day — to disconnect from the internet and practice mindfulness activities.

13. 'You have to believe in yourself before anyone else does. That’s the cornerstone upon which real confidence is built.'

You’re the best advocate for yourself. Spend time getting to know yourself — physically, mentally, and emotionally — so that you can cultivate a healthy lifestyle.

14. 'If you can’t find a good person, be one.'

Always be kind. Treating others as you would like to be treated is the key to fostering healthy connections. Karma is real. The more positivity you spread, the more likely you are to receive it.

15. 'Stay curious, question everything, and if you want something, ask for it.'

“If you want something, ask for it.” The principle is prevalent in every aspect of life from relationships to goals to the workplace.

You’ll never get the opportunities you desire without seeking them out.

16. 'The life you experience is simply a reflection of your mindset.'

Cultivate a healthy mind above all else. When you introduce anxiety, self-doubt, and negative self-talk they will seep into your life.

17. 'Consistency is greater than intensity.'

Adopt daily habits that help you to achieve your goals in the long term. While you might not see results in a few hours or days, staying consistent with small healthy habits improves mental and physical health, relationships, and overall well-being in the long run.

18. 'You don’t only live once; you live multiple lives within one.'

In our workplace, our friendships, and our families, we’re experiencing a variety of different interactions. When we travel, make big life decisions, or start a family, we’re approving life shifts that allow us to experience a new perception of the world.

Seek out experiences, challenges, and opportunities that give you diversity in your life.

19. 'Master your emotions. A calm mind can handle every storm.'

Self-image coach, Tiffany Imwensi, emphasized that emotions are powerful, beautiful, and a pillar of our human experience. However, knowing when to regulate them is essential to living a healthy life.

Know when it’s appropriate to share, express, and advocate for your emotions and when it’s better to keep them private.

20. 'Don’t be lazy. Do the work. You won’t grow from easy.'

You have to put yourself in the room with your goals to achieve them. Cultivate daily habits, a productive mindset, and clear goals that set you up for success.

Don’t forget that curing burnout and setting time aside for rest is important and recognize the signs of “laziness” that make it difficult to get back on track.

Knowledge is the secret to setting yourself on the path to a fulfilled life.

The reason acknowledging these 20 sentences and implementing the messages into your life sets you ahead of your peers is that it gives you a tool to open your mind to different paths and possibilities.

Self-improvement starts with educating yourself. Take the time to invest in yourself and you're guaranteed to get ahead.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture analysis and human interest stories.