Little Girl Teaches Her Mom An Important Lesson About Anger After Telling Her She Hates Her Name

If there’s one truth to parenting, it’s that your kids will grow into their own little people, with their own opinions and viewpoints, no matter how you raise them.

One mom and daughter duo had a discussion that proved that kids will make up their own minds about who they want to be.

The little girl taught her mom an important lesson about anger after revealing that she hates her name.

“My daughter doesn’t like her real name,” the mom explained in a TikTok video. She asked her daughter to say her name, to which the young girl replied, “Mia.”

“That’s not your name,” her mom answered. The mom prompted her daughter to share her full name. The young girl repeated the name “Mia,” while playing with her mom’s hair.

“Why don’t you like your real name?” The mom asked.

“Because I like the name Mia,” Mia answered. “It sounds sweeter to me.”

Photo: Kampus Production / Pexels

“What’s your real name?” Her mom asked once more, and this time, Mia complied. In a dejected tone, Mia announced her full name: Mirella Xianel Gonzalez Cupp.

When her mom asked why she didn’t like her full name, Mia shared a valuable truth about her lived experience.

“Why don’t you like Mirella Xianel?” her mom questioned, yet she didn't seem prepared for the answer Mia gave.

“You only say that when you’re mad,” Mia told her. Her mom playfully denied only using her full name in anger, so Mia gave examples.

“Mirella Xianel, eat your food!” she exclaimed. “Mirella Xianel, put your shoes on! Mirella Xianel, you’re not listening to me!”

“Do I do that?” Her mom asked.

“Yeah,” Mia said. Her mom covered her face with her hands, laughing.

Mia made it clear that she associates her full name with her mom’s anger.

She stood up for herself by declaring herself “Mia,” the name she prefers to be called.

Many people in the comments shared their own experiences with their parents using their full names to express anger.

Our names hold so much meaning, both in terms of how we're seen by others and how we see ourselves in the world. It's not surprising that Mia connected her full name with her mom being angry, especially if that's what she's grown used to hearing.

Photo: Tiger Lily / Pexels

Some people had gentle suggestions for Mia’s mom on how to change the young girl’s association with her name to a positive experience.

One person advised the mom to use Mia’s full name when she’s giving her compliments, and not just commands, “so she learns to love it and not only associate it to anger.”

Another person praised Mia for knowing herself so well, especially at a young age.

“Good for Mia for knowing how to communicate her feelings,” they said, before also suggesting that the mom use her name when she’s happy, not just mad.

Mia offered her mom an insight into how she experiences her mom’s expressions of anger. As kids are learning about the world around them, they’re also learning where they fit into the world, how they see themselves, and how others see them.

The moment Mia and her mom shared showed that even little things matter, like the way parents say their kids’ names.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers parenting, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.