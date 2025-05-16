Science Says People With This Old-Timey Habit Stay Mentally Sharp Into Their 80s And Beyond

With rates of diseases of aging like heart disease and dementia always ticking upward, figuring out how to age gracefully and healthily can quickly seem impossible. Many of us are looking for as many fountains of youth as we can find, but new data shows that the answer might literally lie right in our own backyards.

A study found that gardening can help people stay mentally sharp well into their 80s and beyond.

The University of Edinburgh study looked at health markers over several decades in a cohort of 550 Scots born in 1921. The first was an intelligence test administered in 1932 when they were kids, followed by a series of tests between 1999 and 2001 when they were all around 79, focusing on cognitive abilities, general health, occupation, and lifestyle.

kali9 | Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

Those tests and questionnaires were then repeated in subsequent years when the subjects reached 83, 87 and 90 years of age to track progress or decline. It seemed that as the subjects aged, a trend emerged: Those who were into gardening tended to show less cognitive decline.

Gardening involves cognitive and motor skills that have been shown to be linked to longevity.

Puttering around the garden is associated with the elderly and retirees for good reason. It provides healthful, low-intensity physical activity that's accessible to seniors while also providing mental stimulation and interest.

But the benefits go far beyond just being an intriguing way to pass the time. Gardening involves a whole host of cognitive and motor skills that have repeatedly been shown to keep brains sharp and reduce the risk of conditions like dementia.

When it comes to cognitive ability in seniors, many scientists and doctors call it a "use it or lose it" paradigm. The various skills brought to bear in gardening are a perfect example of the "use it" part of that equation.

As one of the University of Edinburgh study's authors Janie Corley put it, "gardening projects, learning about plants, and general garden upkeep involves complex cognitive processes such as memory and executive function," which means that "more engagement in gardening may be directly associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline."

Time in nature has also been shown conclusively to have mental benefits.

The University of Edinburgh study found that even fairly minimal time spent gardening resulted in more favorable cognitive function in old age, regardless of other factors like physical activity or socioeconomic status. The benefits truly do seem to be universal.

In a way, this isn't surprising, however. Time in nature has long been shown to have a host of health benefits, both physically and mentally. So much so, in fact, that some doctors even give so-called "nature prescriptions," especially to elderly patients susceptible to conditions like heart disease and dementia.

The country of Norway takes this one step further: They actually have a national program for treating dementia with regular visits to "care farms," outdoor spaces that serve as a sort of daycare system for seniors where they can enjoy nature-based activities like gardening.

Time in nature has also been shown to lower blood pressure and relieve anxiety and depression, conditions which are all correlated with a higher risk of cognitive decline in old age as well. So, it turns out the fountain of youth may not be a fountain at all, but, say, the spray nozzle on the garden hose watering the rhododendrons out back. Who knew?

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.