4 Genius Memory Hacks To Stave Off Dementia

If you read a lot but seem to forget most of the information you so eagerly soak up, this is for you. I’d like to give you three things today: A wake-up call, an explanation of why it’s necessary and how it’ll help you remember better, and four genius memory hacks to remember everything.

Don’t just learn for the sake of learning. Be a practitioner. Use the information you consume. It’s only as good as what you do with it. That’s what matters.

Ironically, learning things just in time when you need them will also help you remember them better. Why? There are two types of memories:

Memories you make a conscious effort to form. Memories you form unconsciously through experience.

The first type of memory is stored in your hippocampus. It’s what happens when your new neighbor John introduces himself to you and you go: “John, John, John, John, John…” in your head, over and over again, to not forget it.

The second type is stored in your neocortex. When you go to Disneyland with your grandparents for the first time, and get ice cream, it falls on the floor, and the nice lady behind the counter gives you a new scoop, this experience ends up there.

Memories stored here are much stronger because each part of your memory is stored in a different section.