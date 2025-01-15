People With This One Rare Trait Feel More Fulfilled In Old Age, Study Finds

As generational gaps grow wider, those living in their old age are getting a bad rap. Younger generations see baby boomers as disgruntled, quick to anger, and hard to deal with.

However, not everyone getting older is living in this state of agitation. Some feel quite fulfilled, thanks to one particular altruistic trait.

A study found that people with generativity are more likely to feel fulfilled in their old age.

The study, published in The Journals of Gerontology, strived to reverse some agist stereotypes and ultimately uncovered just how important generativity is for aging people.

Science Direct defines generativity as “the propensity and willingness to engage in acts that promote the well-being of younger generations as a way of ensuring the long-term survival of the species.” In other words, exhibiting concern and acting to support future generations.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Authored by Moshen Joshanloo, an associate professor at Keimyung University and honorary principal fellow at the University of Melbourne, the study used data that originated from the Midlife in the United States project, “a national sample of continental U.S. residents, aged 25 to 74, who were first interviewed in 1995-96.” The mean age of participants was about 64.

They then used the Loyola Generativity Scale to measure generativity and machine learning techniques to analyze the data.

They found that “Old age can be a time of fulfillment, productivity, and meaningful social contribution, with generativity playing a critical role in promoting active and successful aging," Joshanloo told PsyPost.

Generativity is beneficial both for future generations and those practicing it.

While generativity sounds like something that would mainly benefit future generations, it is actually quite helpful for those practicing.

For one, VeryWell Mind pointed out that generativity motivates people to engage in healthy habits. "People who feel that they have the power to make a difference may be more likely to pursue health-promoting activities because they believe that such actions can be meaningful," they explained.

Understandably, generativity also leads to greater community involvement and the cultivation of better relationships. People with generativity strive to make a difference in the world and help those within their community, whether by volunteering, mentoring, or helping family members and loved ones.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Generativity can also lead to increased productivity, again because of the motivation the trait provides.

Of course, generativity also goes a long way toward “achieving a sense of fulfillment,” as the study showed. Engaging in generative activities allows a person to make a positive and lasting difference in the world around them and the lives of the people they care about. This gives many a sense of purpose and greater self-satisfaction.

Generativity is an ongoing process.

That generativity is not a singular trait a person develops once and has forever has good implications for aging as a whole.

The study noted that several traits predict generativity, including social potency, an openness to new experiences, and social integration. Yet even those who do not currently possess generativity can cultivate the trait by making a continued effort to prioritize social engagement.

pics five | Shutterstock

“The findings of this study portray generativity as a dynamic process of development and contribution,” Joshanloo explained. “It is less about merely settling into routines or being passively benevolent, and more about active pursuit and exploration.”

“Generativity involves taking the initiative to shape one’s social environment and build meaningful connections with others,” he continued. “This proactive approach challenges negative perceptions of aging that often portray later life as a period of stagnation or decline.

By engaging in generative behaviors, older adulthood can become a vibrant and dynamic phase marked by activity, growth, and impact on others.”

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.