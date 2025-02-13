The Coffee Order That Will Make You Live Longer, According To Research

A cup (or, let's be honest, three cups) of coffee a day does more than just keep the cranky, groggy feelings away — it's proven to increase your longevity. Who knew? You get to be more awake and live longer.

Coffee is the fountain of youth in your cup — it will make you live longer, according to research.

Studies published in Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases analyzed the potent effects on long-term human health of coffee drinking habits to find that "Habitual intake of 3 to 4 cups of coffee appears to be safe and is associated with the most robust beneficial effects. However, most of the studies regarding coffee's health effects are based on observational data, with very few randomized controlled trials."

A study from The New England Journal of Medicine showed that "coffee consumption was inversely associated with total and cause-specific mortality. Whether this was a causal or associational finding cannot be determined." Yet, people who consumed coffee tended to have a lower risk of dying during the study period than those who sipped on less or no coffee at all, after adjusting out data for participants who also smoked tobacco.

Research published in the European Journal of Epidemiology examined "40 studies including 3,852,651 subjects and 450,256 all-cause and cause-specific deaths" to find the association between coffee consumption and decreased mortality to discover that drinking 2-4 cups of joe per day equated to a lower risk of premature death across potential modifiers.

But this benefit wasn't necessarily just for coffee addicts, as it was also found that those who simply drank one daily cup of coffee had a lower risk of death compared to non-drinkers.

It's interesting to note this advantage rang true for coffee drinkers who consumed either caffeinated or decaffeinated beverages, which suggests that caffeine is not the main component of the dark beverage's health benefits.

It may instead be due to the drink's various antioxidants, as shown in 2014 research, which have been proven to possibly help reduce the risk of diseases like diabetes and certain cancers.

A 2017 study found, "Increased consumption of caffeinated coffee and, to a lesser extent, decaffeinated coffee is associated with reduced risk of HCC, including in pre-existing liver disease." Similar benefits have been found, as hardcore java advocates who drank the most coffee had a lower risk of premature death compared to people who didn't consume any coffee.

Though these findings are allowing us to justify our daily coffee run, they certainly don't mean you should start chugging coffee with every meal in hopes of living until you're 120 years old.

Like most things in life, moderation is key. It doesn't matter what your type of poison is. Whether you like dark like night coffee, or you're a sugar addict, they both give you a chance at a longer life.

So the next time someone asks if you want coffee or tea, choose your options and get the coffee. The key to happiness, and a longer life, is just a simple cup of Joe.

