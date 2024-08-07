When we think of staying healthy, things like maintaining an ideal weight and strong muscles, a strong immune system, and a healthy heart come to mind.

It wasn't until fairly recently, however, that widespread attention had been given to the connection between physical and mental health. Today, the number of people suffering from mood disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is on the rise.

Advertisement

In fact, according to the National Institutes of Mental Health, 28.8% of the population will suffer from an anxiety-related disorder and 16.5% of the population is likely to experience some form of depressive disorder in their lifetime.

Moreover, according to The Alzheimer's Association, one in eight people aged sixty-five and over has AD. AD has been termed Type 3 Diabetes because the brains of individuals with this disease are deficient in and exhibit resistance to insulin. Individuals with Type 2 Diabetes are also at an increased risk of developing AD.

Even though some people may be at an increased risk for developing brain diseases, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is one of the best strategies for keeping the brain performing at its peak.

Advertisement

Here are 5 'age-defying' brain habits that help people stave off dementia:

1. Eat a balanced, whole-food diet.

A diet high in plant foods like vegetables and fruits provides a wealth of vitamins and minerals required to manufacture neurotransmitters and phytochemicals that keep our cells strong and alert and protect our DNA and other cell structures from oxidative damage.

Vegetables and fruits can also reduce or prevent inflammation, which is important for healthy brain function. To ensure you're getting a variety of phytochemicals, eat from the colors of the rainbow daily.

Pexels / Mark Stebnicki

Advertisement

Protein, especially amino acids such as tryptophan and tyrosine, is necessary for building brain chemicals. It can be found in animal products such as meat, eggs, dairy products, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains.

Lastly, include the right kinds of fats in your diet, such as saturated fats in butter and coconut oil and monounsaturated fats in fatty fish, olive oil, avocados, walnuts, and hemp seeds. They are essential for maintaining healthy cell membranes that are vital to brain cell signaling.

2. Keep your gut healthy.

Not only is it essential to keep our intestinal tracts healthy to encourage proper digestion, a healthy immune system, and strong metabolism, but the bidirectional communication between our guts and our brains influences our moods and ensures a healthy stress response.

Advertisement

People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), for example, often suffer from anxiety and poor mood swings. Healing their guts helps to alleviate these conditions.

Eat a balanced, whole-food diet with plenty of fiber and water to keep your gut healthy and running smoothly. Replenish your bacterial flora regularly by eating cultured foods like yogurt, kefir, cultured vegetables, raw sauerkraut or kimchi.

A probiotic supplement containing Bifidobacterium and acidophilus will help to maintain or repopulate bacteria that may be lost due to a poor diet, stress, toxins, or antibiotic use.

3. Cut out the sugar.

In addition to acting as a source of empty calories, most sugars cause spikes in insulin that promote fat storage and can eventually lead to Type 2 Diabetes.

Advertisement

Sugars also make the body work harder to maintain an alkaline pH, which can contribute to osteoporosis and disrupt the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Sugar also promotes inflammation and cardiovascular disease, accelerates the aging process, and causes swings in energy and mood, as well as irritability and depression.

Stick with naturally sweetened fruits that provide fiber and nutrients to replace refined sugars. Naturally sweet root vegetables like sweet potatoes, onions, and beets also effectively replace sugar. Use spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger to help regulate blood sugar.

4. Reduce your exposure to toxins.

On any given day, we’re exposed to hundreds of toxins, including car exhaust, BPA from canned foods, bottled water, and cash register receipts. Unfortunately, pesticides and added chemicals in foods, as well as cleaning and personal care products, also add toxins to our lives. Over time, they can accumulate in our fat cells, promote inflammation, and may play a role in obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Advertisement

Avoid canned or processed foods and bottled water to minimize your exposure to toxins. Purchase organic produce, meats, and dairy products whenever possible and move towards using more natural or organically made soaps, shampoos, moisturizers, and makeup. Also, consider periodically carrying out a metabolic detox to remove toxins at the cellular level.

5. Exercise regularly.

The same benefits exercise provides your body affects your brain. Increased insulin sensitivity, decreased inflammation, and increased oxygen sharpen our thinking, relieve stress, and improve our moods.

Advertisement

In fact, according to Dr. John Ratey in his book Spark, unlike anti-anxiety or anti-depressant medications, exercise naturally balances all of our brain chemicals and strengthens connections between brain cells.

Regular exercise encourages the hippocampus, a brain region involved in learning and memory, to produce new brain cells. Include at least thirty minutes of exercise daily, combining cardio work, resistance training, and stretching. Try yoga, Pilates, recreational sports, or taking a walk. Even house or yard work will produce the benefits.

When combined with an active social life and additional stress-reducing techniques, these lifestyle habits will keep our brains healthy and functioning well into old age.

Advertisement

Linda DiBella, PhD, is a certified health coach and a certified practitioner with Got Pro Health. Loren Gelberg-Goff, LCSW is a social worker and family therapist who has been in practice for over 25 years and is the co-author of Being Well Within: From Distressed to De-Stressed