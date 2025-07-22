11 Sad Signs Of Someone Who Still Has Emotional Trauma From A Broken Heart

Sometimes, emotional wounds hurt more than physical ones.

Last updated on Jul 22, 2025

sad woman healing from a broken heart Max4e Photo | Shutterstock
People react to and deal with pain differently, especially people who have been hurt emotionally. Sadly, the emotionally wounded find it hard to live with their traumas and continuously seek ways to heal the pain they feel in their souls. It might be different coping mechanisms or odd behaviors that indicate the sad signs of someone who still has emotional trauma from a broken heart.

Their behavior often seems strange to others who have never been hurt in such a way. But their pain is a reminder that we should all be kinder to others, as we never know what they're going through. These are people who need advice and support, not judgment.

Here are 11 sad signs of someone who still has emotional trauma from a broken heart

1. They seek distractions from their painful thoughts

woman with a broken heart on her phone as a distraction DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Emotionally hurt people need to be distracted from their thoughts, which disturb them all the time. They tend to constantly think about all the painful things they feel, and want to escape.

They find distractions that will keep them busy and ease their troubled minds, whether it means using a creative outlet like painting or drawing, listening to music, walking in nature, or even doing mindfulness meditation. And, according to a study published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology, distracting yourself can actually help manage your pain and regulate your emotions.

2. They prefer solitude to social interactions

sad woman preferring solitude instead of socializing F01 PHOTO | Shutterstock

Emotionally hurt people feel everything very intensely and tend to focus on that pain. Sometimes, their emotions are so deep and intense that they have to retreat from any social interaction, preferring instead to be alone with themselves, far away from all people and situations that could destroy their fragile peace.

"Research tells us that loneliness can be a killer. It increases stress and is a risk factor for physical problems... as well as psychological problems — depression, anxiety, even suicide. But loneliness... comes with grief; and grief, that sense of loss, comes regardless of the quality of any relationship," clinical social worker Robert Taibbi pointed out.

3. They have an unhealthy sleep schedule

man tired in bed from unhealthy sleep schedule Lysenko Andrii | Shutterstock

One of the sad signs of someone who still has emotional trauma from a broken heart is their inability to maintain a healthy sleep schedule. Sometimes, they sleep long hours; other times, they cannot get enough sleep.

"A good night's sleep helps promote emotional resilience, while lack of sleep can lead to emotional vulnerability. Beyond just crying over the little things, lack of sleep tends to cause problems coping with stress. Eventually, this can lead to anxiety, depression, and other disorders," experts from Nectar, a memory-foam mattress company, revealed.

4. They often feel depressed

woman feeling depressed Pheelings media | Shutterstock

If someone has been emotionally hurt, they tend to perceive negativity more intensely than others. That is why emotionally hurt individuals often feel depressed, usually because they dig deeper into the bad things that happen to them.

These people seldom look at the bright side of life, and this is a considerable barrier to living a happy and fulfilling life.

5. They tend to overthink

woman with emotional trauma biting nails and overthinking PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

When people have emotional trauma from a broken heart, they usually don't make plans for the future, as they are too busy to overanalyze the things that happen to them in the present. They can't help thinking over and over again about what has happened during the day or the week.

They do this because it makes them feel comfortable and distracts them from the emotionally painful thoughts that tend to overwhelm their minds. Sadly, they tend to overthink all sorts of insignificant details, not only the situations from the present moment, and very often become obsessed with them.

6. They get upset very easily

woman yelling at friend triggered easily MDV Edwards | Shutterstock

Because of the trauma and pain they have endured, these people are highly sensitive and can become easily upset about the smallest things. Unfortunately, this is a common response to trauma, where a person finds it difficult to regulate their emotions.

Hopefully, with professional help, one day they can manage to overcome their traumas and, as a result, their over-sensitivity will heal, too.

7. They can't tell the difference between a toxic and a healthy relationship

woman who cant tell that her relationship is toxic Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

Due to the pain they're suffering from, emotionally hurt people tend to not be able to tell the difference between a healthy relationship and one that's incredibly toxic to their well-being. It's another of the sad signs of someone who still has emotional trauma from a broken heart.

Unfortunately, that puts them at risk of falling victim to poisonous people or relationships that are bad for them. And this could increase their anxiety and pain even more.

8. They're incredibly defensive

man talking to very defensive woman Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Emotionally hurt people are easily offended because of their trauma. They can become defensive and react aggressively in trivial situations. As clinical psychologist Arlin Cuncic explained, defensiveness is a reaction to trauma.

"Defensive reactions have the purpose of protecting you from your feelings of being hurt or feeling shame. This defense mechanism may have developed from earlier childhood experiences... being rejected by peers or bullied, or the experience of narcissistic abuse in a romantic relationship. These experiences can lead to low self-esteem and create a need to guard oneself against further damage," Cuncic revealed.

9. They're impatient

broken hearted woman standing outside impatient MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Patience is not a quality emotionally wounded individuals possess, which is why they quickly get annoyed with other people or situations. Even the smallest inconvenience can set them off. The worst part is that such behavior can lead to negative reactions from other people and cause conflicts that are unnecessary.

"Increased vigilance is also a common response to trauma. This includes feeling 'on guard,' jumpy, jittery, shaky, nervous, on edge, being easily startled, and having trouble concentrating or sleeping. Continuous vigilance can lead to impatience and irritability," a study published in COPE explained.

10. They're insecure

man with emotional trauma feeling insecure fizkes | Shutterstock

Insecurity is another of the sad signs of someone who still has emotional trauma from a broken heart. They are very unconfident and insecure because they've been belittled too long and don't trust their point of view anymore. They live in a continuous cycle of doubts and need constant reassurance that they are on the right track.

According to research published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, traumatic experiences can leave people feeling insecure and unsafe, which greatly diminishes self-worth and negatively affects the trust they have in others.

11. They perceive the world around them in black and white

sad woman perceiving her world as black and white Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock

People who have deep emotional wounds tend to feel everything much more intensely than others. Their mood tends to change all the time, switching from extremely happy to very sad in the blink of an eye.

These people perceive things in black and white due to their traumatic emotional experiences. And such thinking could lead to serious issues with their self-esteem, happiness, and relationships with others.

Maria Hakki is an English teacher, writer, and translator. Her work has appeared in I Heart Intelligence, Australian National Review, and more.

This article was originally published at I Heart Intelligence. Reprinted with permission from the author.

